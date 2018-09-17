Penn State’s Bo Nickal jumps into head wrestling coach Cael Sanderson’s arms after pinning Ohio State’s Myles Martin in the 184 pounds finals during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Saturday, March, 17, 2018 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Penn State’s Bo Nickal jumps into head wrestling coach Cael Sanderson’s arms after pinning Ohio State’s Myles Martin in the 184 pounds finals during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Saturday, March, 17, 2018 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Here’s who Penn State wrestling will face as it vies for another national championship

By Lauren Muthler

September 17, 2018 09:40 AM

After a summer of anticipation and speculation, the national champion Penn State wrestling team has released its 2018-19 schedule.

Highlighting this year’s dual schedule is the start of a two-year series with Arizona State. The Sun Devils will travel to Rec Hall on Dec. 14, and the Nittany Lions will make the trip out to Tempe in the 2019-20 season.

Arizona State placed 10th at the 2018 NCAA Wrestling championships, led by Zahid Valencia, who beat Penn State’s Mark Hall for the national title at 174 pounds. Mall beat Valencia the year prior in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions and Sun Devils have met seven times to date, splitting the series 3-3-1.

Also highlighting Penn State’s home dual schedule is the 107th edition of the in-state rivalry with Lehigh on Dec. 2, and a matchup with last season’s fourth-place finisher Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 1-3.

For the first time in its history, Penn State will make the short trip up the road to Lewisburg, to face Bucknell in its home arena.

The Nittany Lions have won 45 dual meets in a row, with its most recent lost being Feb. 5, 2015 against Oklahoma State, and is the winner of seven of the past eight national championships. They’ll return seven All-Americans, including four national champions.

Here’s how the entire schedule shakes out:

Sunday, Nov. 11: vs. Kent State, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18: at Keystone Classic (Philadelphia), 9 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 30: at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2: vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14: vs. Arizona State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: at Southern Scuffle (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Time TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 2: at Southern Scuffle (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Time TBD

Friday, Jan. 11: at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 13: vs. Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20: vs. Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25: at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Feb. 1, Feb. 2 or Feb. 3 (TBD): vs. Michigan (Bryce Jordan Center), Time TBD

Feb.8, Feb. 9 or Feb. 10 (TBD): at Ohio State, Time TBD

Friday, Feb. 15: vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17: at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24: vs. Buffalo, 2 p.m.

March 9-10: Big Ten championships, Minneapolis, Minn.

March 21-23: NCAA championships, Pittsburgh

