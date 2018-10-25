Here’s when Penn State wrestling will air on BTN, ESPN2 this season

It looks as if Penn State wrestling fans will have plenty of opportunities this season to catch the defending champs on TV and online.
Four of the Nittany Lions’ duals will air nationally, three on Big Ten Network and one on ESPN2, while all of the home matches will be available to stream online, according to a news release from the program. Here’s a quick look at each televised match:
- Sunday, Dec. 2 (BTN) — vs. Lehigh — Starts 1:30 p.m. at Rec Hall; Lehigh has nine NCAA qualifiers back this season
- Friday, Dec. 14 (ESPN2) — vs. Arizona — Starts 6 p.m. at Rec Hall; first time the two teams have wrestled in a dual setting in 17 years
- Friday, Feb. 1 (BTN) — vs. Michigan — Starts 7 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center; the Wolverines tied for fourth at NCAAs and return most of their starting lineup
- Friday, Feb. 8 (BTN) — at Ohio State — Starts 8:30 p.m. at St. John Arena; this could be a preview of the 197-pound championship bout
In addition to those duals, BTN will also air the Big Ten Championships live March 10, and ESPN’s family of networks will air the three-day NCAA Championships from March 23-25.
Fans can also catch all eight of Penn State’s home duals online. Seven will stream on BTN2Go/BTN-Plus, which requires a subscription, and via Penn State’s free “Lionvision,” which is on GoPSUsports.com. The lone holdout here is the Arizona State match, which will likely be streamed by ESPN but is not yet officially confirmed.
Penn State wrestling’s season kicks off Nov. 11 with a dual against Kent State.
