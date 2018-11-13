Penn State’s Jason Nolf, 157 lbs, pins Kent State’s Joseph Andrassy Sunday at Rec Hall in State College. Penn State defeated Kent State, 52-3.
Penn State’s Jason Nolf, 157 lbs, pins Kent State’s Joseph Andrassy Sunday at Rec Hall in State College. Penn State defeated Kent State, 52-3. Steve Manuel For the CDT
Penn State’s Jason Nolf, 157 lbs, pins Kent State’s Joseph Andrassy Sunday at Rec Hall in State College. Penn State defeated Kent State, 52-3. Steve Manuel For the CDT

Penn State Wrestling

Penn State wrestling remains No. 1 as more action gets underway

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

November 13, 2018 10:02 PM

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish weekly updates based on NWCA coaches team and InterMat individual rankings to give readers a glimpse into how Penn State wrestling fits into the bigger picture.

The Nittany Lions’ dominating 52-3 win over Kent State on Sunday helped further cement their place on top of the wrestling world as Penn State remained the unanimous No. 1 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s team coaches poll, updated Tuesday.

Read Next

The rest of the top 10 also remained unchanged, as fellow Big Ten powerhouses No. 3 Iowa and No. 5 Michigan also picked up their first dual wins of the season.

Iowa put a 45-0 beating on Kent State, with four pins, a technical fall and a major decision. The Hawkeyes then went on to beat Cal State Bakersfield 36-3, with junior then-No. 10 Pat Lugo dropping a 10-9 decision to Russell Rohlfing.

Michigan’s first win came over Central Michigan. The Wolverines won 32-12, with pins from Stevan Micic, Logan Massa and Myles Amine.

The only other top 10 team to wrestle a dual this week was Missouri, which beat Old Dominion 40-3.

Read Next

The biggest mover in the team poll was Utah Valley, which after wins over Niagara County Community College and Rutgers, and a close 19-15 loss to Nebraska, cracked the rankings for the first time in program history at No. 21. Meanwhile, Rutgers fell from No. 15-23.

Although Nebraska made it out 3-0 on the weekend, All-American Chad Red dropped two matches at 141 pounds — against Utah Valley’s Matt Findlay and Virginia’s Sam Krivus — while All-American Isaiah White fell to Drexel’s Ebed Jarell. Red dropped five spots and White two, both to No. 11, in InterMat’s individual poll.

Arizona State, which the Nittany Lions face on Dec. 14, won its first dual against South Dakota State, with its only losses coming to reigning 133-pound national champion Seth Gross and to Zach Carlson at 197.

Read Next

Rankings for individual Nittany Lions remained unchanged in InterMat’s poll, with Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph and Bo Nickal each ranked No. 1 at 157, 165 and 197, respectively. Mark Hall and Nick Nevills remain No. 2 at 174 and heavyweight, and Nick Lee and Shakur Rasheed maintain their No. 4 rankings at 141 and 184. Brady Berge is also ranked No. 15 at 149.

Penn State is next in action on Sunday at the Keystone Classic tournament inside the Palestra in Philadelphia, which, according to the tournament’s website, will field teams from Appalachian State, Drexel, Duke, Franklin and Marshall, Harvard, Rider, Sacred Heart and Virginia Military Institute.

NWCA Division I Team Coaches Poll

Nov. 13

Rank

Team (First)RecordPointsPrevious
1Penn State (16)1-04001
2Ohio State1-03752
3Iowa2-03703
4Oklahoma State

0-0

3474
5Michigan

1-0

3345
6Lehigh

0-0

3176
7Missouri2-03087
8N.C. State0-02978
9Cornell0-02709
10Virginia Tech

0-0

25410
11Arizona State

1-0

22811
12Nebraska3-022412
13Minnesota1-021713
14Northern Iowa0-019114
15Purdue2-015217
16Illinois0-115116
17Wisconsin3-014518
18Wyoming2-010521
19Lock Haven0-09220
20North Dakota State2-08522
21Utah Valley2-182NR
22South Dakota State0-17019
23Rutgers4-16615
24North Carolina1-04924
25Northwestern0-13423

Others Receiving Votes: Appalachian State 10, Duke 10, Stanford 6, Virginia 3, Clarion 2, Iowa State 2, Pittsburgh 2, Army West Point 1, Drexel 1.

  Comments  