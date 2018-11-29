How to watch, livestream the Penn State vs. Bucknell and Lehigh wrestling matches

Penn State wrestling fans unable to watch this weekend’s duals in person will have plenty of options to follow along as the top-ranked Nittany Lions take on Bucknell and Lehigh.
The Nittany Lions will get their first road test of the season on Friday, when they’ll travel 60 miles east to Lewisburg, where they’ll wrestle the Bison in front of more than 4,000 fans in the sold-out Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell (2-1), which was riddled by injuries last season, brings in a promising young lineup, including freshman Zach Hartman, who has a ranked win over U23 World Team member Alex Smythe, of Buffalo, at 157 pounds.
The in-state match will be streamed live over FloWrestling.org, for those with paid subscriptions, and broadcast over WRSC 1390. The match can also be listened to over Penn State’s LionVision, which can be found on the wrestling team’s website.
The No. 8-ranked Mountainhawks visit Rec Hall on Sunday, with four-five ranked wrestlers listed as probable starters. No. 8 Scott Parker is not listed at 133, per Lehigh’s match notes, and an alternate is listed along with No. 7 Ryan Preisch at 184 pounds.
The Nittany Lions narrowly escaped the Mountainhawks last season with a third-period rideout by heavyweight Nick Nevills sealing the deal at the PPL Center in Allentown.
That top-10 matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network (Channel 55 for Comcast subscribers in the State College area), and online for those with subscriptions on BTN2GO/BTN-PLUS.
Penn State vs Bucknell match info
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sojka Pavilion, Bucknell University
How to watch: Online at FloWrestling.org (paid subscription required)
How to listen: WRSC 1390, LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)
How to follow: Twitter @pennstateWREST, @byncobler, @lmuth1259
Penn State vs. Lehigh match info
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Rec Hall, Penn State
How to watch: On television on the Big Ten Network; online at BTN2GO/BTN-PLUS (paid subscriptions required)
How to listen: ESPN Radio 1450 (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)
How to follow: Live scoring at trackwrestling.com, and on Twitter @pennstateWREST, @byncobler and @lmuth1259
Comments