Gavin Teasdale is back on Penn State wrestling’s roster, reportedly wrestling in Scuffle

After a brief absence, 125-pounder Gavin Teasdale is back on Penn State wrestling’s roster and reportedly wrestling attached Tuesday and Wednesday in the Southern Scuffle.
The four-time Pennsylvania state champ out of Jefferson-Morgan High School announced via Twitter on Nov. 20 that he was leaving Penn State for health reasons — to return in January.
FloWrestling.org reported Monday that Teasdale was seen walking into McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn., and a tournament director confirmed to Flo that Penn State had asked for Teasdale to be entered into the tournament.
If Teasdale is indeed wrestling attached, that means his redshirt has been pulled, and he will be the Nittany Lions’ likely starter at 125 pounds.
Sophomore Devin Schnupp, who’s been holding that spot so far this season, will also be wrestling at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions at the Scuffle, and true freshman redshirt Brody Teske will be wrestling unattached.
On Friday, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said that Teasdale was not back in school or on the roster, but that he’d be seeing him that afternoon at Nittany Lion Wrestling Club practice.
Sanderson also said that the roster Penn State had entered to the Scuffle then would be pretty much what they expected to bring —with possibly a few changes between then and the start of the tournament.
It appears as though we now know one of those changes.
Penn State has not responded to requests for comment or confirmation.
