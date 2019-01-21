Penn State wrestling mailbag: Is the heavyweight set, or will there be a wrestle-off?

Penn State has seemed to be in a funk in its last two dual victories.

Even coach Cael Sanderson mentioned Sunday his team needs to wrestle with more enthusiasm and fire. There’s no telling why they’re lacking that just yet. Maybe guys just aren’t 100 percent; after all, Shakur Rasheed missed the Nebraska match because he was “banged up,” according to Penn State Sports Network’s Jeff Byers. He was rumored to have the flu.

Regardless, the Nittany Lions have some time until the postseason gets here to figure things out. They also really only have two tough duals remaining with Michigan and Ohio State.

So, let’s see what we got in this week’s mailbag.

Should we expect another wrestle-off at heavyweight, or is (Anthony) Cassar the man?

I’m going to have to go with the latter part of that question as my answer: Cassar is the man. Cassar is an animal with his strength and speed, and it’s because of that that he is able to overcome the weight advantage of his opponents.

Take Sunday’s match for example. Cassar was giving up over 45 pounds to Nebraska’s David Jensen. He was able to score takedown after takedown on the larger Jensen with no problems. In the third period, his speed and stamina tired Jensen out to the point that he rattled off three takedowns and could have had a fourth if there was about five more seconds left in the match.

It’s also that speed that allows him the ability to escape off the bottom position so quickly too. Since he is able to do that, he isn’t forced to carry the weight of the heavier guys and is able to keep up his pace.

I’m sure Nick Nevills is itching to get back into the starting lineup. I’m sure he has challenged and asked for a wrestle-off for the spot numerous times. But, I’m guessing that Cassar’s speed and strength are too much for Nevills, like Cassar’s opponents this year.

I hate to say it, but I think Nevills’ time in Penn State duals are numbered. It’s a shame, too, for a guy that has been an All-American the past two seasons. I also believe that the age of having bigger heavyweights such as Iowa’s Sam Stoll are numbered too. Wrestlers in the heavyweight class are more built like linebackers nowadays and are lighter on their feet trying to score points. It’s exactly what you are seeing out of Cassar.

When will we see (Gavin) Teasdale?

It’s unclear what the time frame is for Teasdale’s appearance onto the college stage. One thing is for sure; Sanderson has a plan as he said during last week’s media day, but he wasn’t eager to share at that time.

Teasdale currently has some fingers wrapped up on his left hand. I’d have to think he won’t be back until whenever that potential injury situation is take care of.

When Sanderson said he had a plan, my mind started racing. It immediately took me back to what Sanderson and Co. did last season with Carson Kuhn. Teasdale’s situation is eerily similar to Kuhn’s, too.

Kuhn didn’t join the team until the spring semester. He worked his way back to wrestling condition. He never made his debut until the Ohio State dual on Feb. 4. He did so with flair by throwing a massive headlock on Nathan Tomasello and the pair breaking a sign by the mat.





It’s quite possible that Teasdale could follow the same plan as Kuhn did. If he doesn’t go against Michigan on Feb. 1 inside the Bryce Jordan Center, look for him to maybe debut against the Buckeyes on Feb. 8 on the road.

This time around, Ohio State won’t have a NCAA champion for Teasdale to take on. Instead, it will be a guy that started on a redshirt in Malik Heinselman, who recorded an impressive 3-2 win over Indiana’s Elijah Oliver, who is a three-time NCAA qualifier, in his debut on Jan. 11.

Will you look at RBY’s (Roman Bravo-Young) matches any differently than you would before Southern Scuffle?

It’s been 20 days since Bravo-Young competed in his first Southern Scuffle. He has wrestled just three matches since that point.

He did look a little sluggish on the first day of competition for that tournament. Had he not have rebounded for a third-place finish, and had the match he did against Austin Gomez, I would’ve said yes. I would’ve looked at his matches a little differently.

However, he matured through that loss to Gomez and worked his way through the consolations for the finish that he had. He also hasn’t slowed down the quick pace that he has shown from the get-go.

In fact, RBY has dominated his three opponents since the Southern Scuffle. He has outscored them 47-20 and the least number of points he has scored is 12.

I didn’t look at RBY’s matches any differently after the Scuffle. I’m not going to now either, after seeing that scoring differential in the previous paragraph.

