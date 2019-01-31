How to watch Penn State wrestling vs. Michigan

Penn State wrestling fans not wanting to brave the cold or traffic on Friday to see the top-ranked Nittany Lions take on No. 4 Michigan are in luck, as there are plenty of ways to follow along from outside of the Bryce Jordan Center.

Friday’s top-5 tilt could feature 16 InterMat-ranked wrestlers — including five No. 1s. If all starters wrestle, six out of 10 bouts will be between two ranked opponents.

Here’s how you can watch or listen to Friday’s dual:

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 4 Michigan match info

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

When: 7 p.m. Friday (doors open at 5:30 p..m)

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network (Channel 55 or 855 in HD for State College-area Comcast subscribers)

Online: FOX Sports app/BTN2GO

Radio: WRSC-AM 1390 or GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)





Live updates

Live scoring: TrackWrestling

Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST