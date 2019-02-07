Penn State Wrestling

How to watch Friday’s No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 6 Ohio State wrestling match

By Lauren Muthler

February 07, 2019 12:25 PM

Penn State’s Anthony Cassar celebrates after beating Ohio State’s Kollin Moore in the 197-pound bout last season when the Nittany Lions edged the Buckeyes 19-18 at Rec Hall. This time, Penn State travels to Columbus on Friday.
Penn State’s Anthony Cassar celebrates after beating Ohio State’s Kollin Moore in the 197-pound bout last season when the Nittany Lions edged the Buckeyes 19-18 at Rec Hall. This time, Penn State travels to Columbus on Friday. Centre Daily Times, file
Penn State’s Anthony Cassar celebrates after beating Ohio State’s Kollin Moore in the 197-pound bout last season when the Nittany Lions edged the Buckeyes 19-18 at Rec Hall. This time, Penn State travels to Columbus on Friday. Centre Daily Times, file

Penn State wrestling is set for its biggest dual of the season Friday, and this time, it’ll be on the road in Columbus.

With a possibility of nine ranked matchups — and two No. 1 vs. No. 2 bouts — Friday’s match is sure to entertain. Can Penn State keep its 55 straight dual win streak alive?

Here’s how you can watch or listen to Friday’s dual:

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 6 Ohio State match info

When: 8:40 p.m. Friday

Where: Columbus, Ohio

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network (Channel 55 or 855 in HD for State College-area Comcast subscribers)

Online: FOX Sports app/BTN2GO

Radio: WRSC-AM 1390 or GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)

Live updates

Live scoring: TrackWrestling

Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST

Lauren Muthler

Lauren Muthler covers what’s happening right now in Centre County, from breaking news, road closures and weather, to cool and interesting stories she finds along the way. Oh, and Penn State wrestling.

  Comments  

things to do