How to watch Friday’s No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 6 Ohio State wrestling match

Penn State wrestling is set for its biggest dual of the season Friday, and this time, it’ll be on the road in Columbus.
With a possibility of nine ranked matchups — and two No. 1 vs. No. 2 bouts — Friday’s match is sure to entertain. Can Penn State keep its 55 straight dual win streak alive?
Here’s how you can watch or listen to Friday’s dual:
No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 6 Ohio State match info
When: 8:40 p.m. Friday
Where: Columbus, Ohio
How to watch/listen
TV: Big Ten Network (Channel 55 or 855 in HD for State College-area Comcast subscribers)
Online: FOX Sports app/BTN2GO
Radio: WRSC-AM 1390 or GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)
Live updates
Live scoring: TrackWrestling
Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST
