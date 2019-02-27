Penn State wrestling commit Aaron Brooks discusses life on and off the mat

In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, North Hagerstown’s Aaron Brooks celebrates after defeating Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s Gabe McAndrew in the Class 4A-3A 182 pound bout, becoming a four-time state champ, at the Maryland State Wrestling tournament at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Md. Brooks will join the Penn State wrestling team next season. Colleen McGrath Courtesy of The Herald-Mail