How do Penn State’s ‘injured’ wrestlers feel heading into Big Tens? Here’s what they said

Three Penn State wrestlers who missed multiple matches over the past two months are feeling much better heading into the Big Ten tournament — and only one will require a brace, according to both coach Cael Sanderson and the wrestlers.
Roman Bravo-Young, who suffered a leg injury Jan. 25 against Purdue, will continue to keep his knee taped. But the 133-pound wrestler said Monday afternoon he’s feeling “100 percent” and that the tape is only precautionary. Brady Berge (149 pounds) reportedly wasn’t nursing an injury, but still missed five matches for an unspecified issue. Regardless, whatever that issue was, Berge said it’s completely behind him and he’s ready to go.
All-American Shakur Rasheed (184) appears to be most impacted by the injury bug. He said he’d have to wear his knee brace at Big Tens and would likely need it for nationals — but he was still eager to wrestle this weekend.
“I got all limbs,” he said Monday outside of the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex. “I’m ready to go.”
Sanderson also maintained an optimistic outlook with his wrestlers’ health.
“There’s always nicks and bruises, and rarely do you ever go into a tournament 100 percent healthy. If that’s what you’re waiting for, you’re going to be waiting a long time,” he said. “Last year, we had (Jason) Nolf on one leg and, the year before that, (Nick) Suriano had a broken ankle. So we’re in a lot better shape this year than we have been the last few years.”
True, this is as healthy as the Nittany Lions have been since the 2015-16 season. And the Nittany Lions’ health has at least been trending upward. Berge took part in the last two matches, while Bravo-Young and Rasheed both finished with bonus-point wins in the season finale against Buffalo. Bravo-Young was also healthy enough to upset Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher on Feb. 8.
Berge isn’t seen as an issue at all. Reporters watched him wrestle at practice several weeks ago, even as speculation surrounded his weight, and Sanderson never acknowledged an injury. Bravo-Young, who rehabbed twice a day, also remained confident Monday — and was aiming to show fans that a true freshman can finish atop the winner’s podium.
Rasheed was more open about his less-than-ideal situation, one he’s been in for nearly two months after a leg injury Jan. 13 against Wisconsin. He’s wrestled in just two bouts since that time — against Michigan and Buffalo — but remains ranked No. 2 nationally in his 184-pound weight class.
“I’m feeling pretty healthy,” said Rasheed, who’s a perfect 16-0. “Definitely a little different from last year because I missed a couple matches. But I’m fresh; I haven’t been competing as much as the guys out there, but there’s an up and there’s a down to it.
“The con is I don’t get to put on a show; I don’t get to get those matches under my belt. But I’m resting and being as fresh as I can for Big Tens. And it’s the best time of the year; I’m feeling pretty excited.”
Rasheed jokingly referred to his brace as “Sugar” and warned that opponents don’t want to try shooting on the brace. “People think I’m at a disadvantage,” Rasheed said with a smile. “Nah, it’s a weapon right here.”
The Big Ten tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. And the national tournament will then take place March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
