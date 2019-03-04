Penn State Wrestling

Here are Penn State wrestlers’ pre-seeds for the Big Ten tournament

By Lauren Muthler

March 04, 2019 05:07 PM

With four wrestlers awarded the top preliminary seeds by the coaches on Monday for this weekend’s Big Ten wrestling tournament, the Nittany Lions lead the conference as the only team to have multiple No. 1s.

Defending Big Ten champs Bo Nickal (197 pounds) and Mark Hall (174), along with Jason Nolf at 157 and Vincenzo Joseph at 165, were each given a top seed.

The Nittany Lions also earned three No. 2 seeds in sophomore Nick Lee (141) and seniors Shakur Rasheed (184) and heavyweight Anthony Cassar.

True freshman Roman Bravo-Young picked up the No. 4 seed in one of the nation’s toughest weight classes, in which the Big Ten has eight NCAA allocations. He’s seeded over Ohio State All-American Luke Pletcher and 2017 finalist at 125 pounds Ethan Lizak, of Minnesota.

Redshirt freshman Brady Berge picked up the No. 6 pre-seed at 149, which has six automatic bids in the Big Ten. Sophomore Devin Schnupp was given the 12th seed at 125 pounds, where, with nine automatic bids, all wrestlers are seeded, making Penn State one of five teams to seed all 10 starters.

The final seeds will be determined after the coaches’ conference Friday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will vie to win their first Big Ten title since 2016 on Saturday through Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

125 lbs.

  1. Sebastian Rivera, NU
  2. Spencer Lee, IOWA
  3. Sean Russell, MINN
  4. RayVon Foley, MSU
  5. Travis Piotrowski, ILL
  6. Drew Mattin, MICH
  7. Zeke Moisey, NEB
  8. Malik Heinselman, OSU
  9. Devin Schroder, PUR
  10. Elijah Oliver, IND
  11. Brandon Cray, MD
  12. Devin Schnupp, PSU
  13. Shane Metzler, RU
  14. Ethan Rotondo, WIS

133 lbs.

  1. Stevan Micic, MICH
  2. Austin DeSanto, IOWA
  3. Nick Suriano, RU
  4. Roman Bravo-Young, PSU
  5. Luke Pletcher, OSU
  6. Ethan Lizak, MINN
  7. Ben Thornton, PUR
  8. Dylan Duncan, ILL
  9. Anthony Tutolo, MSU
  10. Colin Valdiviez, NU
  11. Jens Lantz, WIS
  12. Paul Konrath, IND
  13. Jevon Parrish, NEB
  14. Orion Anderson, MD

141 lbs.

  1. Michael Carr, ILL
  2. Nick Lee, PSU
  3. Joey McKenna, OSU
  4. Tristan Moran, WIS
  5. Kanen Storr, MICH
  6. Mitch McKee, MINN
  7. Max Murin, IOWA
  8. Chad Red, NEB
  9. Pete Lipari, RU
  10. Nate Limmex, PUR
  11. Kyle Luigs, IND
  12. Austin Eicher, MSU
  13. Danny Bertoni, MD
  14. Alec McKenna, NU

149 lbs.

  1. Anthony Ashnault, RU
  2. Micah Jordan, OSU
  3. Pat Lugo, IOWA
  4. Thomas Thorn, MINN
  5. Cole Martin, WIS
  6. Brady Berge, PSU
  7. Shayne Oster, NU
  8. Malik Amine, MICH

157 lbs.

  1. Jason Nolf, PSU
  2. Tyler Berger, NEB
  3. Ryan Deakin, NU
  4. Alec Pantaleo, MICH
  5. Kaleb Young, IOWA
  6. Steve Bleise, MINN
  7. Ke-Shawn Hayes, OSU
  8. Eric Barone, ILL
  9. Griffin Parriott, PUR
  10. John Van Brill, RU
  11. Jake Danishek, IND
  12. Jake Tucker, MSU
  13. Garrett Model, WIS
  14. Adam Whitesell, MD

165 lbs.

  1. Vincenzo Joseph, PSU
  2. Alex Marinelli, IOWA
  3. Evan Wick, WIS
  4. Isaiah White, NEB
  5. Logan Massa, MICH
  6. Te’Shawn Campbell, OSU
  7. Bryce Martin, IND
  8. Carson Brolsma, MINN
  9. Joseph Gunther, ILL
  10. Tyler Morland, NU
  11. Phillip Spadafora, MD
  12. Stephan Glasgow, RU
  13. Austin Hiles, MSU
  14. Cole Wysocki, PUR

174 lbs.

  1. Mark Hall, PSU
  2. Myles Amine, MICH
  3. Dylan Lydy, PUR
  4. Mikey Labriola, NEB
  5. Devin Skatzka, MINN
  6. Ethan Smith, OSU
  7. Ryan Christensen, WIS
  8. Drew Hughes, MSU
  9. Joe Grello, RU
  10. Mitch Bowman, IOWA
  11. Carver James, ILL
  12. Jake Covaciu, IND
  13. Josh Ugalde, MD
  14. Braxton Cody, NU

184 lbs.

  1. Myles Martin, OSU
  2. Shakur Rasheed, PSU
  3. Tyler Venz, NEB
  4. Emery Parker, ILL
  5. Cash Wilcke, IOWA
  6. Mason Reinhardt, WIS
  7. Jelani Embree, MICH
  8. Max Lyon, PUR
  9. Nick Gravina, RU
  10. Cameron Caffey, MSU
  11. Norman Conley, IND
  12. Brandon Krone, MINN
  13. Kyle Jasenski, MD
  14. Brendan Devine, NU

197 lbs.

  1. Bo Nickal, PSU
  2. Kollin Moore, OSU
  3. Jacob Warner, IOWA
  4. Christian Brunner, PUR
  5. Eric Schultz, NEB
  6. Jackson Striggow, MICH
  7. Dylan Anderson, MINN
  8. Brad Wilton, MSU

285 lbs.

  1. Gable Steveson, MINN
  2. Anthony Cassar, PSU
  3. Mason Parris, MICH
  4. Trent Hillger, WIS
  5. Chase Singletary, OSU
  6. Conan Jennings, NU
  7. David Jensen, NEB
  8. Sam Stoll, IOWA

Lauren Muthler

Lauren Muthler covers what’s happening right now in Centre County, from breaking news, road closures and weather, to cool and interesting stories she finds along the way. Oh, and Penn State wrestling.

