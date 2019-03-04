Here are Penn State wrestlers’ pre-seeds for the Big Ten tournament

With four wrestlers awarded the top preliminary seeds by the coaches on Monday for this weekend’s Big Ten wrestling tournament, the Nittany Lions lead the conference as the only team to have multiple No. 1s.
Defending Big Ten champs Bo Nickal (197 pounds) and Mark Hall (174), along with Jason Nolf at 157 and Vincenzo Joseph at 165, were each given a top seed.
The Nittany Lions also earned three No. 2 seeds in sophomore Nick Lee (141) and seniors Shakur Rasheed (184) and heavyweight Anthony Cassar.
True freshman Roman Bravo-Young picked up the No. 4 seed in one of the nation’s toughest weight classes, in which the Big Ten has eight NCAA allocations. He’s seeded over Ohio State All-American Luke Pletcher and 2017 finalist at 125 pounds Ethan Lizak, of Minnesota.
Redshirt freshman Brady Berge picked up the No. 6 pre-seed at 149, which has six automatic bids in the Big Ten. Sophomore Devin Schnupp was given the 12th seed at 125 pounds, where, with nine automatic bids, all wrestlers are seeded, making Penn State one of five teams to seed all 10 starters.
The final seeds will be determined after the coaches’ conference Friday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions will vie to win their first Big Ten title since 2016 on Saturday through Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
125 lbs.
- Sebastian Rivera, NU
- Spencer Lee, IOWA
- Sean Russell, MINN
- RayVon Foley, MSU
- Travis Piotrowski, ILL
- Drew Mattin, MICH
- Zeke Moisey, NEB
- Malik Heinselman, OSU
- Devin Schroder, PUR
- Elijah Oliver, IND
- Brandon Cray, MD
- Devin Schnupp, PSU
- Shane Metzler, RU
- Ethan Rotondo, WIS
133 lbs.
- Stevan Micic, MICH
- Austin DeSanto, IOWA
- Nick Suriano, RU
- Roman Bravo-Young, PSU
- Luke Pletcher, OSU
- Ethan Lizak, MINN
- Ben Thornton, PUR
- Dylan Duncan, ILL
- Anthony Tutolo, MSU
- Colin Valdiviez, NU
- Jens Lantz, WIS
- Paul Konrath, IND
- Jevon Parrish, NEB
- Orion Anderson, MD
141 lbs.
- Michael Carr, ILL
- Nick Lee, PSU
- Joey McKenna, OSU
- Tristan Moran, WIS
- Kanen Storr, MICH
- Mitch McKee, MINN
- Max Murin, IOWA
- Chad Red, NEB
- Pete Lipari, RU
- Nate Limmex, PUR
- Kyle Luigs, IND
- Austin Eicher, MSU
- Danny Bertoni, MD
- Alec McKenna, NU
149 lbs.
- Anthony Ashnault, RU
- Micah Jordan, OSU
- Pat Lugo, IOWA
- Thomas Thorn, MINN
- Cole Martin, WIS
- Brady Berge, PSU
- Shayne Oster, NU
- Malik Amine, MICH
157 lbs.
- Jason Nolf, PSU
- Tyler Berger, NEB
- Ryan Deakin, NU
- Alec Pantaleo, MICH
- Kaleb Young, IOWA
- Steve Bleise, MINN
- Ke-Shawn Hayes, OSU
- Eric Barone, ILL
- Griffin Parriott, PUR
- John Van Brill, RU
- Jake Danishek, IND
- Jake Tucker, MSU
- Garrett Model, WIS
- Adam Whitesell, MD
165 lbs.
- Vincenzo Joseph, PSU
- Alex Marinelli, IOWA
- Evan Wick, WIS
- Isaiah White, NEB
- Logan Massa, MICH
- Te’Shawn Campbell, OSU
- Bryce Martin, IND
- Carson Brolsma, MINN
- Joseph Gunther, ILL
- Tyler Morland, NU
- Phillip Spadafora, MD
- Stephan Glasgow, RU
- Austin Hiles, MSU
- Cole Wysocki, PUR
174 lbs.
- Mark Hall, PSU
- Myles Amine, MICH
- Dylan Lydy, PUR
- Mikey Labriola, NEB
- Devin Skatzka, MINN
- Ethan Smith, OSU
- Ryan Christensen, WIS
- Drew Hughes, MSU
- Joe Grello, RU
- Mitch Bowman, IOWA
- Carver James, ILL
- Jake Covaciu, IND
- Josh Ugalde, MD
- Braxton Cody, NU
184 lbs.
- Myles Martin, OSU
- Shakur Rasheed, PSU
- Tyler Venz, NEB
- Emery Parker, ILL
- Cash Wilcke, IOWA
- Mason Reinhardt, WIS
- Jelani Embree, MICH
- Max Lyon, PUR
- Nick Gravina, RU
- Cameron Caffey, MSU
- Norman Conley, IND
- Brandon Krone, MINN
- Kyle Jasenski, MD
- Brendan Devine, NU
197 lbs.
- Bo Nickal, PSU
- Kollin Moore, OSU
- Jacob Warner, IOWA
- Christian Brunner, PUR
- Eric Schultz, NEB
- Jackson Striggow, MICH
- Dylan Anderson, MINN
- Brad Wilton, MSU
285 lbs.
- Gable Steveson, MINN
- Anthony Cassar, PSU
- Mason Parris, MICH
- Trent Hillger, WIS
- Chase Singletary, OSU
- Conan Jennings, NU
- David Jensen, NEB
- Sam Stoll, IOWA
