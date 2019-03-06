Q&A with Penn State wrestling commit Carter Starocci, ranked No. 2 nationally in his HS weight class

Blue-chip prospect Carter Starocci, who committed to Penn State in November, is as impressive as any student-athlete in Pennsylvania.
In fact, PA Power Wrestling currently ranks him as the state’s top high school wrestler. Nationally, FloWrestling ranked him as the third-best wrestler in his weight class at the time of his commitment — and InterMat currently has the Erie Cathedral Prep star at No. 2 nationally at 182 pounds.
But what does Starocci — who projects at 174 or 184 pounds for the Nittany Lions — expect when he arrives in Happy Valley? And what does last summer’s double Fargo winner like to do off the mat?
Starocci recently took some time to chat with the Centre Daily Times about wrestling, music, soccer and more.
If I’m not mistaken, you were one of the higher-rated recruits that were left to make a commitment, which you did Nov. 10. What did take so long — were you just waiting until the time felt right?
CS: It was one of those things where the whole process was a blessing. I just didn’t want to hop on a team just because they wanted me. I wanted to take my time and weigh my options out. For about a solid two months, I had everything that I wanted. I just didn’t pull the trigger, I guess. I kept talking to my family and putting it to the side because I wanted to focus on my wrestling and everything. I didn’t want the whole process to overcome my thinking and I do something silly. I just took my time and, when I was ready to make the decision, I made it.
What was it about Penn State that you want to continue your career there?
CS: Everything about it, honestly. They are the best team in the country. I want to be best wrestler in the country, so it kind of made sense. The coaches are really good people, and not on a wrestling level. I can tell they are good people and can help me in life and be a better person, too, so I found that important.
If you had to have your dream wrestling match, who would it be against and why?
CS: Um ... that is a good question. I’d probably say my brother because he thinks he is better than me in high school. I know I’d beat him pretty bad, so that’s who I would want to wrestle.
Let’s say you didn’t have a stellar wrestling career. What other sports do you think you’d compete in or fall in love with?
CS: I definitely love soccer. It’s kind of surprising. I used to play soccer when I was kid. I just played for fun, but I watched Lionel Messi and he just destroyed everybody. I’m the type of guy that I love to see winners win. I’m not a Patriots fan, but I just love seeing them win because they win all the time. I’m not one of those guys that want to see people lose. He (Messi) was just destroying everybody, so I would think I’m some superstar in soccer and I played all the time, so that’s definitely a sport I’d play.
What’s the first thing you are looking forward to when you step on the campus at Penn State and you are in the wrestling room?
CS: Just to get better overall, in all aspects. Obviously, wrestling is going to be my main focus. I want to be the best that I can be, and that’s part of the reason I chose them, because I know all of those coaches and partners can help me do that. I feel like I can be a better person, too. I’m a good kid, but I can be a better kid. I can’t wait to get better.
Do you have any favorite type of music or anything that is a go-to when you warm up?
CS: Oh yeah, I’d say music is probably the second-most important thing to me outside of wrestling. You just need a good playlist to get ready. Now, I’m not saying that I need it, but I’m just saying it’s good. I listen to mainly a lot of gangster rap. I like 21 Savage, G Herbo and Kodak Black. You got to have a good playlist, man.
Let’s keep it off the mat for one more question. What is you go-to meal as a wrestler?
CS: Chipotle ... I get a burrito with white rice, black beans, double chicken, some corn, cheese and lettuce. I get that like after every workout. Mom already knows after she picks me up to go to Chipotle. It’s awesome.
Do you have any relationships with any of the guys currently on Penn State’s roster?
CS: Yeah, I know a few of them. I know Roman Bravo-Young. I know Mark Hall — he was my host — and I got to know Bo Nickal, too. They are all good people. I’ve known Aaron (Brooks) since I was young. He and I were on all-star teams and always competing against each other. One year, I’d be a weight below him. The next year I’d be a weight above him, so we never wrestled. I know a few of those guys, and they are some good people.
What do you think the feeling will be like when you put that Penn State singlet on for the first time?
CS: It’s going to be a crazy feeling. I think I’m going to get some tingles or something. It’s awesome watching those guys and how they perform every match. They are wrestling at a high level. I can’t wait to put that blue and white singlet on. It’s going to be a feeling I’ve never had before, and I’m looking forward to it.
