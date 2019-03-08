Penn State Wrestling

Here are all of the finalized seedings, 1st-round matches for the Big Ten wrestling tournament

By Josh Moyer

March 08, 2019 06:16 PM

On Monday, the Big Ten awarded four Penn State wrestlers the top preliminary seeds and gave three other Nittany Lions the No. 2 pre-seeds for this weekend’s conference tournament.

On Friday afternoon, when the seeds are sometimes tweaked and then finalized, nothing changed for Penn State. In fact, the only change across all teams was at 165 pounds — where Ohio State’s Te’Shawn Campbell and Indiana’s Bryce Martin switched seeds.

The top seeds for the Nittany Lions remain Mark Hall (174 pounds), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Bo Nickal (197 and Jason Nolf (157). And the No. 2 seeds include Anthon Cassar (Heavyweight), Nick Lee (141) and Shakur Rasheed (184).

The three remaining are No. 4-seed Roman Bravo-Young (133), No. 6-seed Brady Berge (149) and No. 12-seed Devin Schnupp (125).

Here’s a look at all of the finalized seedings for the Big Ten tournament Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, along with all of the first-round matches:

125 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9

  1. Sebastian Rivera, NU
  2. Spencer Lee, IOWA
  3. Sean Russell, MINN
  4. RayVon Foley, MSU
  5. Travis Piotrowski, ILL
  6. Drew Mattin, MICH
  7. Zeke Moisey, NEB
  8. Malik Heinselman, OSU
  9. Devin Schroder, PUR
  10. Elijah Oliver, IND
  11. Brandon Cray, MD
  12. Devin Schnupp, PSU
  13. Shane Metzler, RU
  14. Ethan Rotondo, WIS

First-round bouts

Byes: Sebastia Rivera (Northwestern); Spencer Lee (Iowa)

Purdue’s Devin Schroder (17-8) vs. Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman (21-7)

Illinois’ Travis Piotrowski (16-8) vs. Penn State’s Devin Schnupp (6-14)

Rutgers’ Shane Metzler (8-15) vs. Michigan State’s RayVon Foley (29-3)

Minnesota’s Sean Russell (22-3) vs. Wisconsin’s Ethan Rotondo (13-7)

Maryland’s Brandon Cray (8-13) vs. Michigan’s Drew Mattin (15-5)

Nebraska’s Zeke Moisey (12-8) vs. Indiana’s Elijah Oliver (24-14)

133 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 8

  1. Stevan Micic, MICH
  2. Austin DeSanto, IOWA
  3. Nick Suriano, RU
  4. Roman Bravo-Young, PSU
  5. Luke Pletcher, OSU
  6. Ethan Lizak, MINN
  7. Ben Thornton, PUR
  8. Dylan Duncan, ILL
  9. Anthony Tutolo, MSU
  10. Colin Valdiviez, NU
  11. Jens Lantz, WIS
  12. Paul Konrath, IND
  13. Jevon Parrish, NEB
  14. Orion Anderson, MD

First-round bouts

Byes: Stevan Micic (Michigan), Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

Michigan State’s Anthony Tutolo (18-12) vs. Illinois’ Dylan Duncan (11-9)

Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher (20-4) vs. Indiana’s Paul Konrath (18-10)

Nebraska’s Jevon Parrish (13-10) vs. Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (17-2)

Rutgers’ Nick Suriano (20-3) vs. Maryland’s Orion Anderson (4-18)

Wisconsin’s Jens Lantz (12-4) vs. Minnesota’s Ethan Lizak (23-4)

Purdue’s Ben Thornton (18-7) vs. Northwestern’s Colin Valdiviez (13-13)

141 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9

  1. Michael Carr, ILL
  2. Nick Lee, PSU
  3. Joey McKenna, OSU
  4. Tristan Moran, WIS
  5. Kanen Storr, MICH
  6. Mitch McKee, MINN
  7. Max Murin, IOWA
  8. Chad Red, NEB
  9. Pete Lipari, RU
  10. Nate Limmex, PUR
  11. Kyle Luigs, IND
  12. Austin Eicher, MSU
  13. Danny Bertoni, MD
  14. Alec McKenna, NU

First-round bouts

Byes: Michael Carr (Illinois), Nick Lee (Penn State)

Rutgers’ Pete Lipari (10-10) vs. Nebraska’s Chad Red (15-10)

Michigan’s Kanen Storr (21-4) vs. Michigan State’s Austin Eicher (14-11)

Maryland’s Danny Bertoni (16-13) vs. Wisconsin’s Tristan Moran (20-6)

Ohio State’s Joey McKenna (16-2) vs. Northwestern’s Alec McKenna (9-10)

Indiana’s Kyle Luigs (17-14) vs. Minnesota’s Mitch McKee (16-3)

Iowa’s Max Murin (12-6) vs. Purdue’s Nate Limmex (17-12)

149 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 6

  1. Anthony Ashnault, RU
  2. Micah Jordan, OSU
  3. Pat Lugo, IOWA
  4. Thomas Thorn, MINN
  5. Cole Martin, WIS
  6. Brady Berge, PSU
  7. Shayne Oster, NU
  8. Malik Amine, MICH

First-round bouts

Byes: Malik Amine (Michigan), Shayne Oster (Northwestern)

Rutgers’ Anthony Ashnault (23-0) vs. Indiana’s Fernie Silva (4-9)

Wisconsin’s Cole Martin (16-9) vs. Illinois’ Christian Kanzler (4-12)

Michigan State’s Jaden Enriquez (15-18) vs. Minnesota’s Thomas Thorn (15-8)

Iowa’s Pat Lugo (15-6) vs. Nebraska’s Jordan Shearer (9-8)

Purdue’s Parker Filius (9-18) vs. Penn State’s Brady Berge (16-2)

Maryland’s Alfred Bannister (14-7) vs. Ohio State’s Micah Jordan (22-1)

157 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9

  1. Jason Nolf, PSU
  2. Tyler Berger, NEB
  3. Ryan Deakin, NU
  4. Alec Pantaleo, MICH
  5. Kaleb Young, IOWA
  6. Steve Bleise, MINN
  7. Ke-Shawn Hayes, OSU
  8. Eric Barone, ILL
  9. Griffin Parriott, PUR
  10. John Van Brill, RU
  11. Jake Danishek, IND
  12. Jake Tucker, MSU
  13. Garrett Model, WIS
  14. Adam Whitesell, MD

First-round bouts

Byes: Jason Nolf (Penn State), Tyler Berger (Nebraska)

Purdue’s Griffin Parriott (13-9) vs. Illinois’ Eric Barone (14-11)

Iowa’s Kaleb Young (16-3) vs. Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (21-13)

Wisconsin’s Garrett Model (8-11) vs. Michigan’s Alec Pantaleo (14-6)

Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (25-2) vs. Maryland’s Adam Whitesell (6-12)

Indiana’s Jake Danishek (17-11) vs. Minnesota’s Steve Bleise (16-4)

Ohio State’s Ke-Shawn Hayes (18-7) vs. Rutgers’ John Van Brill (17-11)

165 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9

  1. Vincenzo Joseph, PSU
  2. Alex Marinelli, IOWA
  3. Evan Wick, WIS
  4. Isaiah White, NEB
  5. Logan Massa, MICH
  6. Bryce Martin, IND

  7. Te’Shawn Campbell, OSU

  8. Carson Brolsma, MINN
  9. Joseph Gunther, ILL
  10. Tyler Morland, NU
  11. Phillip Spadafora, MD
  12. Stephan Glasgow, RU
  13. Austin Hiles, MSU
  14. Cole Wysocki, PUR

First-round bouts

Byes: Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State), Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

Illinois’ Joseph Gunther (16-10) vs. Minnesota’s Carson Brolsma (17-8)

Michigan’s Logan Massa (16-4) vs. Rutgers’ Stephan Glasgow (6-7)

Michigan State’s Austin Hiles (12-13) vs. Nebraska’s Isaiah White (16-5)

Wisconsin’s Evan Wick (25-2) vs. Purdue’s Cole Wysocki (9-19)

Maryland’s Phillip Spadafora (12-16) vs. Indiana’s Bryce Martin (18-7)

Ohio State’s Te’Shan Campbell (17-4) vs. Northwestern’s Tyler Morland (5-6)

174 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 8

  1. Mark Hall, PSU
  2. Myles Amine, MICH
  3. Dylan Lydy, PUR
  4. Mikey Labriola, NEB
  5. Devin Skatzka, MINN
  6. Ethan Smith, OSU
  7. Ryan Christensen, WIS
  8. Drew Hughes, MSU
  9. Joe Grello, RU
  10. Mitch Bowman, IOWA
  11. Carver James, ILL
  12. Jake Covaciu, IND
  13. Josh Ugalde, MD
  14. Braxton Cody, NU

First-round bouts

Byes: Mark Hall (Penn State), Myles Amine (Michigan)

Rutgers’ Joe Grello (14-7) vs. Michigan State’s Drew Hughes (23-11)

Minnesota’s Devin Skatzka (22-7) vs. Indiana’s Jake Covaciu (15-9)

Maryland’s Josh Ugalde (6-11) vs. Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (22-4)

Purdue’s Dylan Lydy (23-6) vs. Northwestern’s Braxton Cody (0-8)

Illinois’ Carver James (6-11) vs. Ohio State’s Ethan Smith (15-8)

Wisconsin’s Ryan Christensen (15-6) vs. Iowa’s Mitch Bowman (7-5)

184 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 8

  1. Myles Martin, OSU
  2. Shakur Rasheed, PSU
  3. Tyler Venz, NEB
  4. Emery Parker, ILL
  5. Cash Wilcke, IOWA
  6. Mason Reinhardt, WIS
  7. Jelani Embree, MICH
  8. Max Lyon, PUR
  9. Nick Gravina, RU
  10. Cameron Caffey, MSU
  11. Norman Conley, IND
  12. Brandon Krone, MINN
  13. Kyle Jasenski, MD
  14. Brendan Devine, NU

First-round bouts

Byes: Myles Martin (Ohio State), Shakur Rasheed (Penn State)

Rutgers’ Nick Gravina (4-2) vs. Purdue’s Max Lyon (20-10)

Iowa’s Cash Wilcke (17-4) vs. Minnesota’s Brandon Krone (8-13)

Maryland’s Kyle Jasenski (10-15) vs. Illinois’ Emery Parker (13-2)

Nebraska’s Tyler Venz (18-5) vs. Northwestern’s Brendan Devine (0-19)

Indiana’s Norman Conley (19-13) vs. Wisconsin’s Mason Reinhardt (19-10)

Michigan’s Jelani Embree (13-4) vs. Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey (26-5)

197 pounds

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 5

  1. Bo Nickal, PSU
  2. Kollin Moore, OSU
  3. Jacob Warner, IOWA
  4. Christian Brunner, PUR
  5. Eric Schultz, NEB
  6. Jackson Striggow, MICH
  7. Dylan Anderson, MINN
  8. Brad Wilton, MSU

First-round bouts

Byes: Bo Nickal (Penn State), Jacob Warner (Iowa)

Indiana’s Jake Kleimola (12-15) vs. Michigan State’s Brad Wilton (18-12)

Nebraska’s Eric Schultz (18-9) vs. Maryland’s Niko Cappello (3-18)

Northwestern’s Zack Chakonis (5-16) vs. Purdue’s Christian Brunner (19-7)

Wisconsin’s Beau Breske (10-7) vs. Michigan’s Jackson Striggow (13-8)

Minnesota’s Dylan Anderson (12-7) vs. Illinois’ Andre Lee (12-12)

Rutgers’ Matt Correnti (12-13) vs. Ohio State’s Kollin Moore (16-1)

Heavyweight

Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 7

  1. Gable Steveson, MINN
  2. Anthony Cassar, PSU
  3. Mason Parris, MICH
  4. Trent Hillger, WIS
  5. Chase Singletary, OSU
  6. Conan Jennings, NU
  7. David Jensen, NEB
  8. Sam Stoll, IOWA

First-round bouts

Byes: Trent Hilger (Wisconsin), David Jensen (Nebraska)

Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (27-0) vs. Rutgers’ Christian Colucci (14-11)

Michigan State’s Chase Beard (15-11) vs. Iowa’s Sam Stoll (8-3)

Ohio State’s Chase Singletary (18-5) vs. Indiana’s Fletcher Miller (9-6)

Michigan’s Mason Parris (26-5) vs. Maryland’s Youssif Hemida (11-5)

Illinois’ Duece Rachal (4-14) vs. Northwestern’s Conan Jennings (15-8)

Purdue’s Jacob Aven (10-18) vs. Penn State’s Anthony Cassar (21-1)

