Here are all of the finalized seedings, 1st-round matches for the Big Ten wrestling tournament

On Monday, the Big Ten awarded four Penn State wrestlers the top preliminary seeds and gave three other Nittany Lions the No. 2 pre-seeds for this weekend’s conference tournament.
On Friday afternoon, when the seeds are sometimes tweaked and then finalized, nothing changed for Penn State. In fact, the only change across all teams was at 165 pounds — where Ohio State’s Te’Shawn Campbell and Indiana’s Bryce Martin switched seeds.
The top seeds for the Nittany Lions remain Mark Hall (174 pounds), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Bo Nickal (197 and Jason Nolf (157). And the No. 2 seeds include Anthon Cassar (Heavyweight), Nick Lee (141) and Shakur Rasheed (184).
The three remaining are No. 4-seed Roman Bravo-Young (133), No. 6-seed Brady Berge (149) and No. 12-seed Devin Schnupp (125).
Here’s a look at all of the finalized seedings for the Big Ten tournament Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, along with all of the first-round matches:
125 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9
- Sebastian Rivera, NU
- Spencer Lee, IOWA
- Sean Russell, MINN
- RayVon Foley, MSU
- Travis Piotrowski, ILL
- Drew Mattin, MICH
- Zeke Moisey, NEB
- Malik Heinselman, OSU
- Devin Schroder, PUR
- Elijah Oliver, IND
- Brandon Cray, MD
- Devin Schnupp, PSU
- Shane Metzler, RU
- Ethan Rotondo, WIS
First-round bouts
Byes: Sebastia Rivera (Northwestern); Spencer Lee (Iowa)
Purdue’s Devin Schroder (17-8) vs. Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman (21-7)
Illinois’ Travis Piotrowski (16-8) vs. Penn State’s Devin Schnupp (6-14)
Rutgers’ Shane Metzler (8-15) vs. Michigan State’s RayVon Foley (29-3)
Minnesota’s Sean Russell (22-3) vs. Wisconsin’s Ethan Rotondo (13-7)
Maryland’s Brandon Cray (8-13) vs. Michigan’s Drew Mattin (15-5)
Nebraska’s Zeke Moisey (12-8) vs. Indiana’s Elijah Oliver (24-14)
133 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 8
- Stevan Micic, MICH
- Austin DeSanto, IOWA
- Nick Suriano, RU
- Roman Bravo-Young, PSU
- Luke Pletcher, OSU
- Ethan Lizak, MINN
- Ben Thornton, PUR
- Dylan Duncan, ILL
- Anthony Tutolo, MSU
- Colin Valdiviez, NU
- Jens Lantz, WIS
- Paul Konrath, IND
- Jevon Parrish, NEB
- Orion Anderson, MD
First-round bouts
Byes: Stevan Micic (Michigan), Austin DeSanto (Iowa)
Michigan State’s Anthony Tutolo (18-12) vs. Illinois’ Dylan Duncan (11-9)
Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher (20-4) vs. Indiana’s Paul Konrath (18-10)
Nebraska’s Jevon Parrish (13-10) vs. Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (17-2)
Rutgers’ Nick Suriano (20-3) vs. Maryland’s Orion Anderson (4-18)
Wisconsin’s Jens Lantz (12-4) vs. Minnesota’s Ethan Lizak (23-4)
Purdue’s Ben Thornton (18-7) vs. Northwestern’s Colin Valdiviez (13-13)
141 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9
- Michael Carr, ILL
- Nick Lee, PSU
- Joey McKenna, OSU
- Tristan Moran, WIS
- Kanen Storr, MICH
- Mitch McKee, MINN
- Max Murin, IOWA
- Chad Red, NEB
- Pete Lipari, RU
- Nate Limmex, PUR
- Kyle Luigs, IND
- Austin Eicher, MSU
- Danny Bertoni, MD
- Alec McKenna, NU
First-round bouts
Byes: Michael Carr (Illinois), Nick Lee (Penn State)
Rutgers’ Pete Lipari (10-10) vs. Nebraska’s Chad Red (15-10)
Michigan’s Kanen Storr (21-4) vs. Michigan State’s Austin Eicher (14-11)
Maryland’s Danny Bertoni (16-13) vs. Wisconsin’s Tristan Moran (20-6)
Ohio State’s Joey McKenna (16-2) vs. Northwestern’s Alec McKenna (9-10)
Indiana’s Kyle Luigs (17-14) vs. Minnesota’s Mitch McKee (16-3)
Iowa’s Max Murin (12-6) vs. Purdue’s Nate Limmex (17-12)
149 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 6
- Anthony Ashnault, RU
- Micah Jordan, OSU
- Pat Lugo, IOWA
- Thomas Thorn, MINN
- Cole Martin, WIS
- Brady Berge, PSU
- Shayne Oster, NU
- Malik Amine, MICH
First-round bouts
Byes: Malik Amine (Michigan), Shayne Oster (Northwestern)
Rutgers’ Anthony Ashnault (23-0) vs. Indiana’s Fernie Silva (4-9)
Wisconsin’s Cole Martin (16-9) vs. Illinois’ Christian Kanzler (4-12)
Michigan State’s Jaden Enriquez (15-18) vs. Minnesota’s Thomas Thorn (15-8)
Iowa’s Pat Lugo (15-6) vs. Nebraska’s Jordan Shearer (9-8)
Purdue’s Parker Filius (9-18) vs. Penn State’s Brady Berge (16-2)
Maryland’s Alfred Bannister (14-7) vs. Ohio State’s Micah Jordan (22-1)
157 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9
- Jason Nolf, PSU
- Tyler Berger, NEB
- Ryan Deakin, NU
- Alec Pantaleo, MICH
- Kaleb Young, IOWA
- Steve Bleise, MINN
- Ke-Shawn Hayes, OSU
- Eric Barone, ILL
- Griffin Parriott, PUR
- John Van Brill, RU
- Jake Danishek, IND
- Jake Tucker, MSU
- Garrett Model, WIS
- Adam Whitesell, MD
First-round bouts
Byes: Jason Nolf (Penn State), Tyler Berger (Nebraska)
Purdue’s Griffin Parriott (13-9) vs. Illinois’ Eric Barone (14-11)
Iowa’s Kaleb Young (16-3) vs. Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (21-13)
Wisconsin’s Garrett Model (8-11) vs. Michigan’s Alec Pantaleo (14-6)
Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (25-2) vs. Maryland’s Adam Whitesell (6-12)
Indiana’s Jake Danishek (17-11) vs. Minnesota’s Steve Bleise (16-4)
Ohio State’s Ke-Shawn Hayes (18-7) vs. Rutgers’ John Van Brill (17-11)
165 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 9
- Vincenzo Joseph, PSU
- Alex Marinelli, IOWA
- Evan Wick, WIS
- Isaiah White, NEB
- Logan Massa, MICH
- Bryce Martin, IND
Te’Shawn Campbell, OSU
- Carson Brolsma, MINN
- Joseph Gunther, ILL
- Tyler Morland, NU
- Phillip Spadafora, MD
- Stephan Glasgow, RU
- Austin Hiles, MSU
- Cole Wysocki, PUR
First-round bouts
Byes: Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State), Alex Marinelli (Iowa)
Illinois’ Joseph Gunther (16-10) vs. Minnesota’s Carson Brolsma (17-8)
Michigan’s Logan Massa (16-4) vs. Rutgers’ Stephan Glasgow (6-7)
Michigan State’s Austin Hiles (12-13) vs. Nebraska’s Isaiah White (16-5)
Wisconsin’s Evan Wick (25-2) vs. Purdue’s Cole Wysocki (9-19)
Maryland’s Phillip Spadafora (12-16) vs. Indiana’s Bryce Martin (18-7)
Ohio State’s Te’Shan Campbell (17-4) vs. Northwestern’s Tyler Morland (5-6)
174 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 8
- Mark Hall, PSU
- Myles Amine, MICH
- Dylan Lydy, PUR
- Mikey Labriola, NEB
- Devin Skatzka, MINN
- Ethan Smith, OSU
- Ryan Christensen, WIS
- Drew Hughes, MSU
- Joe Grello, RU
- Mitch Bowman, IOWA
- Carver James, ILL
- Jake Covaciu, IND
- Josh Ugalde, MD
- Braxton Cody, NU
First-round bouts
Byes: Mark Hall (Penn State), Myles Amine (Michigan)
Rutgers’ Joe Grello (14-7) vs. Michigan State’s Drew Hughes (23-11)
Minnesota’s Devin Skatzka (22-7) vs. Indiana’s Jake Covaciu (15-9)
Maryland’s Josh Ugalde (6-11) vs. Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (22-4)
Purdue’s Dylan Lydy (23-6) vs. Northwestern’s Braxton Cody (0-8)
Illinois’ Carver James (6-11) vs. Ohio State’s Ethan Smith (15-8)
Wisconsin’s Ryan Christensen (15-6) vs. Iowa’s Mitch Bowman (7-5)
184 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 8
- Myles Martin, OSU
- Shakur Rasheed, PSU
- Tyler Venz, NEB
- Emery Parker, ILL
- Cash Wilcke, IOWA
- Mason Reinhardt, WIS
- Jelani Embree, MICH
- Max Lyon, PUR
- Nick Gravina, RU
- Cameron Caffey, MSU
- Norman Conley, IND
- Brandon Krone, MINN
- Kyle Jasenski, MD
- Brendan Devine, NU
First-round bouts
Byes: Myles Martin (Ohio State), Shakur Rasheed (Penn State)
Rutgers’ Nick Gravina (4-2) vs. Purdue’s Max Lyon (20-10)
Iowa’s Cash Wilcke (17-4) vs. Minnesota’s Brandon Krone (8-13)
Maryland’s Kyle Jasenski (10-15) vs. Illinois’ Emery Parker (13-2)
Nebraska’s Tyler Venz (18-5) vs. Northwestern’s Brendan Devine (0-19)
Indiana’s Norman Conley (19-13) vs. Wisconsin’s Mason Reinhardt (19-10)
Michigan’s Jelani Embree (13-4) vs. Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey (26-5)
197 pounds
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 5
- Bo Nickal, PSU
- Kollin Moore, OSU
- Jacob Warner, IOWA
- Christian Brunner, PUR
- Eric Schultz, NEB
- Jackson Striggow, MICH
- Dylan Anderson, MINN
- Brad Wilton, MSU
First-round bouts
Byes: Bo Nickal (Penn State), Jacob Warner (Iowa)
Indiana’s Jake Kleimola (12-15) vs. Michigan State’s Brad Wilton (18-12)
Nebraska’s Eric Schultz (18-9) vs. Maryland’s Niko Cappello (3-18)
Northwestern’s Zack Chakonis (5-16) vs. Purdue’s Christian Brunner (19-7)
Wisconsin’s Beau Breske (10-7) vs. Michigan’s Jackson Striggow (13-8)
Minnesota’s Dylan Anderson (12-7) vs. Illinois’ Andre Lee (12-12)
Rutgers’ Matt Correnti (12-13) vs. Ohio State’s Kollin Moore (16-1)
Heavyweight
Automatic qualifiers to NCAAs: 7
- Gable Steveson, MINN
- Anthony Cassar, PSU
- Mason Parris, MICH
- Trent Hillger, WIS
- Chase Singletary, OSU
- Conan Jennings, NU
- David Jensen, NEB
- Sam Stoll, IOWA
First-round bouts
Byes: Trent Hilger (Wisconsin), David Jensen (Nebraska)
Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (27-0) vs. Rutgers’ Christian Colucci (14-11)
Michigan State’s Chase Beard (15-11) vs. Iowa’s Sam Stoll (8-3)
Ohio State’s Chase Singletary (18-5) vs. Indiana’s Fletcher Miller (9-6)
Michigan’s Mason Parris (26-5) vs. Maryland’s Youssif Hemida (11-5)
Illinois’ Duece Rachal (4-14) vs. Northwestern’s Conan Jennings (15-8)
Purdue’s Jacob Aven (10-18) vs. Penn State’s Anthony Cassar (21-1)
