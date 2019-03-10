Penn State Wrestling

Penn State wrestling’s Brady Berge medically forfeits out of Big Tens — and how PSU fared in consolations

By Nate Cobler

March 10, 2019 03:26 PM

Penn State’s Nick Lee works to keep Wisconsin’s Tristan Moran from escaping in their 141-pound consolation semifinals bout of the Big Ten Championships on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minn. Lee earned an 11-2 major decision over Moran to advance to the third-place match.
MINNEAPOLIS

The final day of the Big Ten wrestling championships is meant for crowning champs and advancing as far as possible in the consolation brackets.

With six Penn State wrestlers in the finals, that meant there wasn’t much action for the Nittany Lions in the consolations early Sunday. But three wrestlers — Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee and Brady Berge — still competed in the tournament’s third session to try to reach the third-place match of their respective weight classes.

Only two ended up making it to the mat. Berge medically forfeited at 149 pounds.

Wrestling resumes at 4 p.m. Sunday with a live broadcast of the finals, third-place and fifth-place matches on the Big Ten Network. In the meantime, here’s a look at who competed in Sunday’s earlier session:

133 Pounds: Roman Bravo-Young

Record for championships: 3-2

Current round: 5th-place match

Recap: Bravo-Young looked out of his element in the first period against Iowa’s Austin DeSanto in the consolation semifinals.

DeSanto made four takedowns look easy on the true freshman in the first period as he built up an 8-3 lead. Bravo-Young didn’t help his cause in the second period by giving up a stall point and trailed 10-3 to start the third period.

The Penn State wrestler seemed to get a feel for things early in the third period and got things rolling. However, it was a little too late as he dropped a 13-8 loss.

141 Pounds: Nick Lee

Record for championships: 2-1

Current round: 3rd-place match

Recap: Lee got paired up with Wisconsin’s Tristan Moran in the consolation semifinals. When the two met earlier in the season, in January, Moran handed Lee his only loss of the regular season in a 12-10 sudden-victory win.

Lee look poised and ready to avenge that loss from the opening whistle. He raced out to a 7-1 lead after two periods using three easy takedowns on Moran.

Lee continued to roll into the third period with his fourth takedown, a stall point from Moran and a riding-time point for a dominant 11-3 major decision.

Lee will take on Minnesota’s Mitch McKee for third place later on Sunday.

149 Pounds: Brady Berge

Record for championships: 2-1

Current round: 5th-Place Match

Recap: Penn State tweeted out early in the third session that Berge was not going to wrestle on the day.

PSU stated that he was officially medically forfeiting, but the actual reason is unknown. He didn’t appear to get injured on Saturday. It has been rumored that he has struggled with the weight cut, but coach Cael Sanderson has declined to address that speculation.

He had also missed several duals during the regular season for unspecified reasons.

Nittany Lions’ medal matches (Sunday’s final session)

133: Bravo-Young vs. Michigan’s Stevan Micic, 5th place

141: Lee vs. Minnesota’s Mitch McKee, 3rd place

149: Berge vs. Minnesota’s Thomas Thorn, 5th place

157: Jason Nolf vs. Nebraska’s Tyler Berger, finals

165: Vincenzo Joseph vs. Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, finals

174: Mark Hall vs. Michigan’s Myles Amine, finals

184: Shakur Rasheed vs. Ohio State’s Myles Martin, finals

197: Bo Nickal vs. Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, finals

285: Anthony Cassar vs. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson

Other championship matches

125: Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera vs. Iowa’s Spencer Lee

133: Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher vs. Rutgers’ Nick Suriano

141: Nebraska’s Chad Red vs. Ohio State’s Joey McKenna

149: Rutgers’ Anthony Ashnault vs. Ohio State’s Micah Jordan

Big Ten Championships

Sunday at Minneapolis

Team key: Illinois (Ill.), Indiana (Ind.), Iowa (I), Maryland (MD), Michigan (M), Michigan State (MSU), Minnesota (Minn.), Nebraska (Neb.), Northwestern (N), Ohio State (OSU), Penn State (PSU), Purdue (P), Wisconsin (W)

Consolation Semifinals

133: Austin DeSanto, I, major dec. Roman Bravo-Young, PSU, 13-8; 141: Nick Lee, PSU, major dec. Tristan Moran, W, 11-2; 149: Cole Martin, W, med. forfeit Brady Berge, PSU

