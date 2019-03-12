Former Nittany Lion wrestler Kerry McCoy announces he’s stepping down as Maryland’s coach

After 11 seasons as head coach of Maryland wrestling, former Penn State standout wrestler and assistant coach Kerry McCoy announced that he’s stepping down from his post after the NCAA tournament concludes on March 23.

Saddled by a number of injuries — including those which caused 2018 qualifiers Youssif Hemida and Ryan Diehl to miss several matches — the Terrapins had a dismal season. They finished with an overall record of 2-12 and were 0-9 in the Big Ten, including shutouts to Iowa and Minnesota. This year marks their third consecutive win-less Big Ten season. They finished 14th last weekend at the Big Ten Championships, and qualified just Hemida for NCAAs.

“This afternoon I informed my team that I will be stepping as Maryland’s Head Wrestling Coach after the NCAA tournament,” McCoy tweeted Tuesday. “My time at Maryland has been awesome and I truly enjoyed being here. Thanks for the support. I trust in God’s plan and look forward to what he has planned next.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times

This afternoon I informed my team that I will be stepping as Maryland’s Head Wrestling Coach after the NCAA tournament. My time at Maryland has been awesome and I truly enjoyed being here. Thanks for the support. I trust in God's plan & look forward to what he has planned next. — Kerry McCoy (@kmac120) March 12, 2019

Although the past several years have been tough, McCoy has had plenty of success coaching the Terrapins, prior to joining the Big Ten in 2014. He guided his team to four top-20 finishes at the NCAA Championships, three ACC titles, and coached a total of eight Terps to a total of 12 All-Americans, while being named ACC Coach of the Year three times, the university said in a release.

In the 2009-10 season, McCoy’s second season with the Terps, Maryland set a school record for regular season dual-meet wins (19-4), consisting of five top-25 victories, including over No. 4 Cornell.

“Kerry achieved notable accomplishments during his tenure, including managing the move from the ACC to the Big Ten, the top wrestling conference in the nation,” Athletic Director Damon Evans said in the release. “As a coach and a mentor, he has helped shape the lives of our wrestling student-athletes and guided these young men to grow academically, athletically and socially.”

He added: “I want to thank Kerry for everything he has done for this university and the Terrapin family, and wish him success in his next endeavor.”





One highlight from McCoy’s Maryland career is when he helped guide 184-pounder Jimmy Sheptock to the 2014 NCAA finals, where he ended up losing to Penn State’s Ed Ruth.

Sheptock, now the associate head coach, will serve as interim coach while a national search is conducted, the release said.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Head Wrestling Coach at the University of Maryland for the past 11 years,” McCoy said in the release. “So many student-athletes, administrators, supporters of the program and fans have impacted my life in a positive way. While looking forward to my next journey, I will cherish the memories and relationships that I have established here and will carry them with me as I go forward.”





Prior to Maryland, McCoy served as a coach for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Freestyle Wrestling team in 2008, and was head wrestling coach at Stanford from 2005-08. He also served as an assistant coach at Lehigh for five seasons, and at Penn State from 1997-99.





While wrestling for Penn State from 1992-97, McCoy put together a 105-18 career record, and was a three-time All-American, three-time Big Ten champ and two-time national champ as a heavyweight. He was the first Penn State wrestler to win a Hodge Trophy, wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman. He went on to become a two-time Olympian and a World silver medalist.