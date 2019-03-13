Penn State wrestling earns five top-2 seeds at NCAAs

Penn State wrestling’s goal of winning its eighth national title in nine years may start next week at the national championships in Pittsburgh. But first, on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions learned their tournament seedings.
The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds were announced piecemeal on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. The other seeds will be announced on NCAA.com, starting at 6 p.m.
This story will be updated with Penn State’s seedings as they come. Here are all of Penn State’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds:
157 pounds: Jason Nolf (No. 1 seed)
165 pounds: Vincenzo Joseph (No. 2 seed)
174 pounds: Mark Hall (No. 1 seed)
184 pounds: Shakur Rasheed (No. 2 seed)
Heavyweight: Anthony Cassar (No. 2 seed)
Other wrestlers’ seeds announced, by weight class:
125 pounds: Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera (No. 1 seed), Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni (No. 2 seed)
133 pounds: Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (No. 1 seed), Michigan’s Stevan Micic (No. 2 seed)
141 pounds: Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis (No. 1seed), Ohio State’s Joey McKenna (No. 2 seed)
149 pounds: Rutgers’ Anthony Ashnault (No. 1 seed), Ohio State’s Micah Jordan (No. 2 seed)
157 pounds: Penn State’s Jason Nolf (No. 1 seed), Nebraska’s Tyler Berger (No. 2 seed)
165 pounds: Iowa’s Alex Marinelli (No. 1 seed), Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph (No. 2 seed)
174 pounds: Penn State’s Mark Hall (No. 1 seed), Missouri’s Daniel Lewis (No. 2 seed)
184 pounds: Ohio State’s Myles Martin (No. 1 seed), Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed (No. 2 seed)
197 pounds: Penn State’s Bo Nickal (No. 1seed), Ohio State’s Kollin Moore (No. 2 seed)
285 pounds: Oklahoma State’s Derek White (No. 1 seed), Penn State’s Anthony Cassar (No. 2 seed)
This story will be updated. Please check back later for updates.
