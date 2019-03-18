All-American wrestler announces intention to transfer to Penn State, likely to replace Bo Nickal

Adding fire to recent speculation, All-American wrestler Kyle Conel tweeted Monday that he’s intending to finish up his college career at Penn State next season — if he can get another year of eligibility.
“If I’m able to get a medical redshirt for next season, I will be attending Penn State University to pursue a masters and complete my final year of eligibility,” his tweet read.
The fifth-year senior, who finished third at last year’s NCAAs and was known as the Cinderella of the tournament, announced in February that he was granted partial release from Kent State and was entering the transfer portal to “weigh his options.” Conel went 2-0 this season before sustaining an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season, including the dual against Penn State on Nov. 11.
Speculation that Conel might be interested in Penn State was stoked when he was reportedly spotted at a few Penn State matches, including the dual against Michigan State on Feb. 15.
Conel already endeared himself to Penn State fans, when he, as an unseeded wrestler, pinned Ohio State’s No. 1 Kollin Moore in the 197-pound quarterfinals at last year’s NCAAs, then beat him again for third — helping to keep the Nittany Lions alive in the close team race with the Buckeyes.
If Conel’s sixth year is granted, he’d likely be a good candidate to replace outgoing senior Bo Nickal at 197 pounds. The Nittany Lions also are set to have three-time National Preps champ Micheal Beard, of Malvern Prep, join the team as a true freshman at 197 next season. After graduating from high school last year, Beard has spent this past season training with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club and competing unattached in open tournaments.
In addition to Conel, fellow fifth-year seniors Anthony Cassar (heavyweight) and Shakur Rasheed (184) are also applying for sixth years of eligibility.
got accepted don’t know when NCAA might let hom know. The dgree progrm I applied for master’s in organizational leadership in biz progrm degree in one year. 1st year of MBA program accelerated masters that I’ll be able to get in two semesters. At Kent, wouldn’t be able to finish the dgree with wrestler.
Going on the visit there, I liked the people there, it wasa good school. From all the schools that were reccruiting me, it’s one of the closeest to home, the coaches and the partners I’ll have, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunoty.
Michigan State at rec Hall. That was craxy bc it was a home match and I had never been in a dual like that. Coming fro Kent, we had had a couple bg duals, but nothing that. that’s just their everytime they pretty much sell out. It was just very lively. We hada ton of fun. I rought my family up and they loved it, too, and that was important to me.
