How to watch, follow and listen to Penn State wrestling at the 2019 NCAA championships

Even though Pittsburgh is just down the road for most Penn State fans, tickets have been hard to come by for the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena.

No, coach Cael Sanderson said, he does not have any tickets to give away.

For those unable to make it to Pittsburgh this week but want to follow along as the Nittany Lions battle for their eighth national title in nine years — while seniors Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf, along with junior and Steel City native Vincenzo Joseph look for their third national crowns — there are plenty of options.

ESPN will air every match, starting at noon Thursday, with action on all eight mats being streamed on ESPN3, which you can watch online or via the ESPN app, lasting through the finals on Saturday. The afternoon sessions each day will air on ESPNU, and the prime-time sessions — the second round, semifinals and finals — will be aired on ESPN’s flagship TV channel.

Here’s how to follow all the action this week:

NCAA Wrestling Championships

When (all times Eastern): Session I (pigtails and first round): noon-3:30 p.m. Thursday; Session 2 (second round and wrestlebacks) 7-10:30 p.m. Thursday; Session 3 (quarterfinals and wrestlebacks) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday; Session 4 (semifinals and wrestlebacks) 8-11 p.m. Friday; Session 5 (wrestlebacks and seventh-, fifth- and third-place matches) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Session 6 (finals and awards ceremony) 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: PPG Paint Arena, Pittsburgh

How to watch/listen

TV: The afternoon session each day (pigtails and first round; quarterfinals and wrestlebacks; wrestlebacks and seventh-, fifth and third-place matches) will air on ESPNU. The prime-time session each day (second round and wrestlebacks; semifinals and wrestlebacks; finals and awards ceremony) will air on ESPN. On air talent: Tim Johnson, Anthony Robles, Jim Gibbons, Lee Kemp and Billy Baldwin.

Online: All 640 bouts will be streamed on ESPN3 (WatchESPN) and also via the ESPN app with individual feeds of each mat, including all eight mats for the first three sessions, and all six for the semifinals.

Radio: ESPN Radio 1450, or online at GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)

Live updates

Live scoring: TrackWrestling, FloArena

Content: CentreDaily.com, YouTube.com/CentreDaily

Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST