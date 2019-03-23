How to watch Penn State wrestling in the NCAA finals, and Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal’s final bouts

The biggest day of the college wrestling season has arrived — the NCAA Wrestling Championships — and, for the fourth year in a row, Penn State has five in the finals.
This time, it’s senior heavyweight Anthony Cassar joining Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall for a chance to forever be known as a national champion.
In addition to those five, Penn State also has true freshman Roman Bravo-Young wrestling for seventh place and Nick Lee still battling through consolations with a chance to finish as high as third.
Here’s how to follow all of Saturday night’s finals action:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS — final day
When (all times Eastern): Session 5 (wrestlebacks and seventh-, fifth- and third-place matches) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Session 6 (finals and awards ceremony) 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: PPG Paint Arena, Pittsburgh
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
TV: The afternoon session (wrestlebacks and seventh-, fifth- and third-place matches) will air on ESPNU. The NCAA finals will air on ESPN. On air talent: Tim Johnson, Anthony Robles, Jim Gibbons, Lee Kemp and Billy Baldwin.
Online: All bouts will be streamed on ESPN3 (WatchESPN) and also via the ESPN app with individual feeds of each mat.
Radio: ESPN Radio 1450, or online at GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)
LIVE UPDATES
Live scoring: TrackWrestling, FloArena
Live blog: CentreDaily.com
Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST
Comments