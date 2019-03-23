Penn State Wrestling

How to watch Penn State wrestling in the NCAA finals, and Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal’s final bouts

By Lauren Muthler

March 23, 2019 11:06 AM

Penn State wrestlers Mark Hall, Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar talk about what they have to do in their championship bouts at the NCAA wrestling tournament. Jason Nolf and Vincenzo Joseph are also in the finals.
PITTSBURGH

The biggest day of the college wrestling season has arrived — the NCAA Wrestling Championships — and, for the fourth year in a row, Penn State has five in the finals.

This time, it’s senior heavyweight Anthony Cassar joining Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall for a chance to forever be known as a national champion.

In addition to those five, Penn State also has true freshman Roman Bravo-Young wrestling for seventh place and Nick Lee still battling through consolations with a chance to finish as high as third.

Here’s how to follow all of Saturday night’s finals action:

NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS — final day

When (all times Eastern): Session 5 (wrestlebacks and seventh-, fifth- and third-place matches) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Session 6 (finals and awards ceremony) 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: PPG Paint Arena, Pittsburgh

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: The afternoon session (wrestlebacks and seventh-, fifth- and third-place matches) will air on ESPNU. The NCAA finals will air on ESPN. On air talent: Tim Johnson, Anthony Robles, Jim Gibbons, Lee Kemp and Billy Baldwin.

Online: All bouts will be streamed on ESPN3 (WatchESPN) and also via the ESPN app with individual feeds of each mat.

Radio: ESPN Radio 1450, or online at GoPSUsports’ LionVision (play-by-play by Jeff Byers)

LIVE UPDATES

Live scoring: TrackWrestling, FloArena

Live blog: CentreDaily.com

Twitter: @byncobler, @lmuth1259, @pennstateWREST

