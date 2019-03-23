Penn State Wrestling

LIVE UPDATES: Here’s how Penn State is doing in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

By Lauren Muthler and

Nate Cobler

March 23, 2019 07:21 PM

Penn State’s Anthony Cassar, right, and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson tangle during their 285 pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Cassar won and will face Oklahoma State’s Derek White in the finals Saturday.
Penn State’s Anthony Cassar, right, and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson tangle during their 285 pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Cassar won and will face Oklahoma State’s Derek White in the finals Saturday. Keith Srakocic AP Photo
PITTSBURGH

Penn State has already locked up the national team title, making this its fourth straight title and eighth in nine years. Now, the only question is how the five individuals hunting for the national titles in their respective weight classes might fare.

We’ll offer live updates throughout the night. If you’re looking for other coverage, you can find previews on each bout here, how to watch here and how PSU got to this point right here.

