2020 Olympic wrestling trials are coming to Penn State. Here’s how to get tickets

Penn State wrestling, a history of dominance A look at the dominance of Penn State wrestling over the years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at the dominance of Penn State wrestling over the years.

Penn State wrestling fans will have the opportunity to potentially watch former — and possibly current — Nittany Lions vie for the chance to achieve their Olympic dreams in their own backyards when the 2020 Olympic wrestling trials are held at the Bryce Jordan Center April 4-5.

In a release sent Monday, Penn State encouraged fans to purchase their tickets quickly — as the event is expected to sell out the 16,000-seat arena.

That tickets for a wrestling event are high in demand should come as no surprise to those familiar with Penn State wrestling. The BJC owns the top four (and six of the top 10) all-time NCAA wrestling indoor dual meet attendance records, including the all-time indoor record of 15,998 set during the 2018 Iowa dual. That attendance also set the record for the largest crowd to watch a Penn State sporting event not held in Beaver Stadium.

The 2020 Olympic wrestling trials will be held over two days, starting with the challenge tournament for all 18 weight classes on April 4. Olympic teams will be decided for men’s and women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman. All 18 best-of-three Final X Championships matches will be held April 5.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo July 14-Aug. 9.

All-session tickets start at $49, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.