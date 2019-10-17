How to watch Penn State wrestling as it vies for its 5th straight NCAA title

Penn State wrestling fans are in luck this season. Not only do they get to watch the Nittany Lions compete at Rec Hall, which was recently voted the second-best place to watch college wrestling, but they’ll also have the option to follow most of the reigning national champs’ duals on live TV.

Out of Penn State’s nine Big Ten duals, six will be either broadcast on the Big Ten Network or ESPNU. The Nittany Lions’ Jan. 19 home dual against fellow East Coast foe Rutgers will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, while away duals with Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, and Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center dual with Ohio State will all air on the Big Ten Network and livestreamed via the Fox Sports app.

For those unable to watch the Big Ten Network, online streaming in available with a subscription for all Big Ten duals plus the Nov. 10 season opener against Navy on BTN+. Fans can also listen to the Nittany Lions via GoPSUsports’ LionVision or locally on either WRSC-AM 1390 or ESPN Radio 1450.

Penn State will enter the season as the winner of the past four NCAA team titles and riding a 59 consecutive dual winning streak.

2019-20 PSU wrestling season

Date Opponent Time Station Nov. 10 Navy 2 p.m. BTN+ Nov. 17 at Army-West Point Invite 10 a.m.



Nov. 22 at Arizona State 9 p.m.



Dec. 6 at Lehigh 7 p.m.



Dec. 8 Penn 2 p.m. BTN+ Jan. 10 Illinois 7 p.m. BTN+ Jan. 12 Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN+ Jan. 19 Rutgers 5 p.m. ESPNU Jan. 24 at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN Jan. 31 at Iowa 9 p.m. BTN Feb. 2 Maryland 2 p.m. BTN+ Feb. 7 at Wisconsin 9 p.m. BTN Feb. 9 at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN Feb. 15 Ohio State (BJC) 7:30 p.m. BTN Feb. 23 American 2 p.m. BTN+ March 7-8 at Big Ten Championships



BTN/BTN+ March 19-21 at NCAA Championships



ESPN