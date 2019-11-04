Penn State wrestling will be returning to Madison Square Garden — this time for a dual

Starting next year the Big Ten’s Super Saturday will include college wrestling for the first time ever, and in 2021, the Penn State Nittany Lions are scheduled to compete at one of the biggest American sports venues.

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced future matchups for College Hoops and Wrestling in 2020 and 2021. Penn State will face Rutgers on Jan. 30, 2021 at Madison Square Garden, in a doubleheader that will include a basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Times will be announced at a later date, but tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

In 2020, Rutgers and Michigan State will face off in both men’s basketball and wrestling, with wrestling beginning at 1 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday.

The inaugural Big Ten Super Saturday took place in 2016 and has continued every year with nine different schools competing in the event. The 2021 match will be the Nittany Lions’ first trip to Madison Square Garden since the 2016 NCAA Championships where they won the program’s fifth national title in the past six years.

Pursuing now its ninth national title in the past 10 years, Penn State wrestling will begin its 2019-20 season with the United States Naval Academy at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Rec Hall.