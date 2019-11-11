Here’s 5 things we learned from Penn State wrestling’s season opener vs Navy

The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team opened its 2019-20 season the way the No. 1 team in the country should — with a 45-0 shutout of unranked Navy. The shutout was Penn State’s first since it took on an injury-depleted Lehigh on Dec. 2, 2018.

While the Nittany Lions dominated the final score, there were a few bouts that were a bit closer than coach Cael Sanderson would have liked.

“We didn’t wrestle at our best. I’m sure they didn’t feel like they wrestled at their best, but it’s November, right, and that’s just kind of be expected,” he said. “But you know I think they put a great effort in and we know what we can work on. That’s the point of these early competitions.”

Here’s five things we learned from the Nittany Lions’ opener:

1. Don’t panic, Nittany Lions fans

After the highly anticipated debuts of redshirt freshman Brody Teske at 125 pounds and graduate transfer Kyle Conel at 197 were underwhelming — each eking out 1-point victories — there was some online negativity from fans.

But like Sanderson said, it’s November.

With Conel, in particular, it appears his conditioning is still a work in progress, which should be expected after missing nearly a full year due to injury. While he appeared gassed throughout the match, he was able to muster up the energy when he needed it most — to hit a reversal with 51 seconds left in the match.

While being in that position — tied in the third period — wasn’t ideal, that Conel was able to get to his feet during a strong ride from Jacob Koser, keep from getting rolled over and getting the reversal is an example of the former All-American’s ability to hit the big moves when needed, and of his extraordinary strength — the same strength he used to suck back a 197-pound Kollin Moore and throw him on his back two years ago.

Sanderson at last week’s media availability said he’s excited to have Conel in the program, and that coaches and training staff are working with him to help improve his weight and consistency, and helping him jump a level from 2018.

“He’s obviously a really good wrestler,” Sanderson said then. “I think he’ll be a lot of fun to watch wrestle.”

The Nittany Lions head to New York next weekend for Army West Point’s Black Knight Invitational, a tournament sure to help Penn State’s wrestlers quickly get into shape.

Penn State’s Kyle Conel made his Rec Hall debut on Sunday against Navy’s John Birchmeier at 197 pounds. Conel won with a late reversal, 4-3. Jennifer Tate Photo provided

2. Luke Gardner impresses in his dual meet debut

Of the four Penn State wrestlers making their dual meet debuts in blue-and-white singlets — Teske, Conel, Luke Gardner and Creighton Edsell — it was Gardner who turned the most heads, hitting two quick takedowns then rolling his opponent to his back for the pin in 1:46.

Since recovering from surgery in his redshirt season (2016-17), Gardner’s name has been one consistently brought up by Sanderson when asked about lineup battles, whether it was to fill in for the injured Jason Nolf at 157 pounds in 2018, or last year when redshirt freshmen Brady Berge and Jarod Verkleeren were battling it out at 149. But before Sunday afternoon, Gardner had yet to see his first start.

But, Gardner said after the match, because he “stayed the course” and ”kept working hard,” he was able to earn that opportunity.

With Berge now up a weight at 157 pounds, 149 is one of the two most contested weight classes in the Nittany Lions’ lineup, according to Sanderson. The other is 125 pounds.

Whether it’ll ultimately be Gardner or Verkleeren who’s manning the 149 spot at the end of the year, we have yet to find out. A lot can happen between now and March. As a reminder, Verkeeren got a pin in his dual meet debut in last year’s season opener.

The Black Knight Invitational could help sort things out next weekend.

Penn State junior Luke Gardner made his Rec Hall debut on Sunday against Navy’s Jon Park. Gardner got the fall in 1:46, and Penn State won the dual 45-0. Jennifer Tate Photo provided

3. Get used to seeing new faces

Edsell and junior Bo Pipher were both in Penn State’s starting lineup Sunday, filling in for starters Shakur Rasheed and Berge as they continue to recover form injuries. Both were able to come out with close victories.

Edsell, in particular, showed flashes of potential, wrestling up a weight and snagging two takedowns for the 5-2 win in the redshirt sophomore’s collegiate debut.

Even without injury, Penn State fans are set to see more faces in the lineup this year than usual. Being an Olympic year, about four or five wrestlers, by Sanderson’s account, will be looking to qualify for the Olympic trials in April. For those who are regular starters, such as Vincenzo Joseph and Anthony Cassar, that means wrestling a modified college schedule and missing some dual meets.

Because of that, Sanderson said last week they’d have to “get creative” with some of their lineups.

While Penn State fans may be used to seeing dominating performances from the likes of Zain Retherford, Nolf and Bo Nickal — three of the most dominant collegiate wrestlers in recent history — sometimes, the close ones can be fun, too.

While Sanderson said he’d prefer his guys pin all their opponents, matches like Pipher’s, where he gave up a takedown with just 15 seconds remaining, then escaped with two seconds left on the clock for the win, contain a certain element of excitement Penn State fans aren’t used to.

So while fans might be disappointed that they won’t get to see Cassar’s signature blast doubles in every match this season, it might also be interesting — and ultimately better for the team’s depth — to see what others on the roster can do.

There might be some surprises.

Penn State redshirt freshman Creighton Edsell made his Rec Hall debut Sunday against Navy’s Andrew Buckley. Edsell won 5-2. Jennifer Tate Photo provided

4. Despite some uncertainty, Penn State remains in great shape

While some lineup questions are still being figured out, Penn State still remains in great shape for its goal of winning a ninth national championship in 10 years — because of its top five hammers.

Of Penn State’s five returning All-Americans from last season, all five got bonus points. Junior Nick Lee started the season off the way he ended last season — with a pin. Mark Hall and Cassar also picked up pins, while Joseph added a technical fall and Roman Bravo-Young a major decision.

Each ranked by InterMat in the top-3 in their respective weight classes, all five are expected to be title contenders at the end of the season. The five are also so far carrying on Penn State’s bonus point tradition. If Lee, who’s known for his takedown proficiency, can continue to turn more major decisions and tech falls into pins, that will also bode well for the Nittany Lions.

Those bonus points will prove to be key when it comes to big duals this year like Iowa, especially if there are still weak spots elsewhere in the Nittany Lions’ lineup.

Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph kicked off his senior campaign Sunday with a technical fall of Navy’s Tanner Skidgel. Jennifer Tate Photo provided

5. Don’t go upper body with Mark Hall

Hall must’ve been spending some time training with former Greco-Roman World team member Mason Manville this season, because he hit a Greco-style move to throw his opponent to his back in just 58 seconds on Sunday.

Navy’s No. 17 Spencer Carey made the ill-fated decision to try to body lock the top-ranked Hall, but the three-time national finalist countered with double overhooks in what was one of the most exciting moves of the match.

Hall is focused on finishing his collegiate career the way he started it — with a national title — and should provide many more exciting moments this season.