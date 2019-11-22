Penn State wrestling is upset by Arizona State, breaks its 60 straight dual win streak

Penn State wrestling saw its 60 straight dual win streak come to an end Friday night as the No. 10 Sun Devils upset the top-ranked Nittany Lions 19-18.

Arizona State started off the dual with all the momentum, as No. 19-ranked Brandon Courtney rolled to an 18-7 major decision over Penn State redshirt freshman Brody Teske at 125 pounds. The Sun Devils kept that momentum rolling into the 133-pound bout, when No. 16 Josh Kramer made Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young fight to hold on for the 8-7 win.

Nick Lee got the Nittany Lions back in the match with an 18-3 technical fall of Cory Crooks to give Penn State its first lead of the night, 8-4. Arizona State took the next two bouts with a 5-4 decision by Josh Maruca over Jarod Verkleeren at 149, and a 9-4 decision by freshman Jacori Teemer over Bo Pipher at 157.

Penn State retook the lead after the intermission with two big wins from seniors Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall. Joseph earned a 7-4 decision over former high school training partner Josh Shields at 165, and Hall put up an 11-3 major decision on Anthony Valencia at 174.

The Nittany Lions forfeited the 184-pound bout to reigning 174-pound national champ Zahid Valencia, after Creighton Edsell didn’t weigh in for undisclosed reasons. Penn State’s Kyle Conel then dropped a 10-4 decision to Kordell Norfleet, as ASU took the 19-15 lead heading into the final bout.

Penn State heavyweight Anthony Cassar beat Tanner Hall 9-5, but it wasn’t enough to give the Nittany Lions the win, as ASU pulled the upset. The last time Penn State lost a dual was on Feb. 15, 2015 against Oklahoma State.

This story will be updated.