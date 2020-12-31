Here’s what to know about Penn State wrestling’s 2021 Big Ten schedule

It’s official; the 2021 Big Ten wrestling season will kick off in two weeks.

First reported by FloWrestling, the Big Ten announced its conference-only schedule Thursday afternoon. Penn State’s competition will begin on Jan. 16 at Rutgers. The Nittany Lions will also be hosting the Big Ten tournament this season on March 6-7.

The Nittany Lions’ first home dual is scheduled for Jan. 24 against Michigan State.

A three-team meet is scheduled for Jan. 30 with Northwestern and Indiana in Evanston, followed by a trip to Ann Arbor on Feb. 7 in another three-team meet with Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions will face Iowa in State College on Feb. 12.

Penn State will take on Ohio State in Columbus On Feb. 19 before wrapping up the regular season against Maryland at Rec Hall on Feb. 21.

The NCAA championships will take place on March 18-20 in St. Louis.

Under Big Ten guidance, no public tickets will be sold for this season, Penn State confirmed in a release. Start times and broadcast information will be released at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.