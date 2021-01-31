Penn State wrestling announces the time, date and location of its rescheduled dual with Wisconsin

Penn State announced Sunday evening that the Nittany Lions wrestling team has rescheduled its dual with Wisconsin.

The teams will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Badgers’ home gym in Madison, Wisconsin.

The teams were initially set to square off on Feb. 7 at Michigan in a tri-meet. However, the Wolverines’ sports programs have been shut down for 14 days due to COVID-19 complications. Penn State now has to reschedule with Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers.

Penn State is coming off its first action of the season in a tri-meet that it swept against Indiana and Northwestern. The Badgers come into the match suffering a 21-15 loss to Nebraska Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions aren’t even traveling back to State College, according to Penn State’s press release. They are going straight to Madison in preparation for the mid-week dual.

No. 4 Penn State (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten)

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: UW Field House, Madison, Wisc.

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM), Online: Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com

Online: BTN+ (Paid subscription)