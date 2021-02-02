Michael Beard’s debut, Aaron Brooks’ top-10 tilt, highlight Penn State wrestling’s rout of Wisconsin

Even though Penn State’s wrestling season was delayed, it has kept things rolling in a quick turnaround.

The No. 4 Nittany Lions saw Michael Beard make his dual debut and Aaron Brooks roll in a top-10 matchup during a 34-6 rout of No. 17 Wisconsin on Tuesday in Madison.

Coach Cael Sanderson is now one win away from his 200th career victory. It’s fitting that his 200th win could come against Iowa, the next scheduled dual for Penn State

Like over the weekend, the Nittany Lions (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten) forfeited at 125 pounds as no wrestlers have yet been cleared to compete.

Roman Bravo-Young came to the mat at 133 pounds with Penn State down 6-0. He did what he has done all of his career, get his team in the win column.

RBY recorded five takedowns of Kyle Burwick in an 11-6 decision.

Nick Lee didn’t waste any time in his 141-pound bout with Trey Escobar. Lee tallied two quick takedowns and went to work scoring near-fall points.

Lee earned three sets of four near-fall points for a 16-1 technical fall in 3:00. Penn State grabbed an 8-6 lead and didn’t look back.

Luke Gardner got the call at 149 pounds instead of Jarod Verkleeren for the Nittany Lions. Gardner used a takedown seven seconds into overtime to get a 7-5 win over Drew Scharenbrock.

At 157 pounds, it was Brady Berge again for Penn State. After a scoreless first period, Berge recorded five points in the second period with an escape and two takedowns to hold 5-1 lead over Garrett Model.

Berge recorded three third period takedowns and added a riding time point for a 12-4 major decision. The Nittany Lions led 15-6 through five matches.

Joe Lee came out on fire against Patrick Spray at 165 pounds. Lee tallied 12 first-period points, which were his only points of the match. He had three takedowns, two near-fall points and four near-fall points in a 12-2 major decision.

Carter Starocci kept his winning ways after dropping his collegiate debut bout on Saturday. Starocci scored the 174-pound match’s first points with double leg takedown of Jared Krattiger. Krattiger had a takedown of his own in the second period, but trailed Starocci 4-3 after two periods.

Starocci rode Krattiger out in the third period for a riding-time point and a 5-3 win. Penn State led 22-6 after Starocci’s win.

At 184 pounds, it was a top-10 tilt between No. 3 Brooks and No. 10 Chris Weiler, who transferred from Lehigh. Brooks had no problems with Weiler using four first period takedowns to highlight a 12-3 major decision.

Beard made his long-awaited debut at 197 pounds and showed Penn State fans what they had been waiting for. The redshirt freshman scored 12 first-period points with three takedowns and two sets of near-fall points.

In the second period, Beard recorded his fourth takedown and used two tilts to lock up an 18-2 technical fall in 4:42.

Seth Nevills closed out the dual for Penn State by hanging on for a 4-3 win over Peter Christensen. Nevills was controlling the whole match, but Christensen secured a late takedown to make the final score closer.

No. 4 Penn State 34, No. 17 Wisconsin 6

Tuesday at Madison, Wisc.

125: Eric Barnett, W, won by forfeit

133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU, dec. Kyle Burwick, 11-6

141: No. 2 Nick Lee, PSU, tech. fall Trey Escobar, 16-1 (3:00)

149: Luke Gardner, PSU, dec. Drew Scharenbrock, 7-5 (OT)

157: No. 9 Brady Berge, PSU, major dec. Garrett Model, 12-4

165: No. Joe Lee, PSU, major dec. Patrick Spray, 12-2

174: No. 8 Carter Starocci, PSU, dec. Jared Krattiger, 5-3

184: No. 3 Aaron Brooks, PSU, major dec. No. 10 Chris Weiler, 12-3

197: No. 13 Michael Beard, PSU, tech. fall Andrew Salemme, 18-2 (4:42)

285: No. 8 Seth Nevills, dec. Peter Christensen, 4-3

Extra matches

141: Beau Bartlett, PSU, dec. Domenic Dentino, 13-6; 149: Terrell Barraclough, PSU, dec. Dan Stilling, 8-3; 149: Bo Pipher, PSU, dec. Aiden Medora, 7-0; 174: Creighton Edsell, PSU, major dec. Seth Vosters, 12-2

Takedowns: PSU 30, W 3

Records: Penn State (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten), Wisconsin (1-4, 1-4 Big Ten)

Next match: No. 1 Iowa at No. 4 Penn State, Feb. 12, 9 p.m.