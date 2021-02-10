Penn State Wrestling

Penn State wrestling All-American Nick Lee says he will ‘probably’ return next season

With Penn State wrestling’s 2020-21 season barely off the ground, it’s hard to imagine wrestlers in the program have made firm decisions on whether or not to take the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility — offered because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But 141-pound senior Nick Lee didn’t hesitate when asked Wednesday morning which way he was leaning. The three-time All-American said he would “probably” return to school for an additional year.

“I’m definitely gonna keep wrestling as long as my body lets me,” Lee told reporters on a Zoom call. “It’s something that I really enjoy. It’s free exercise, in a sense. So, I’m definitely probably going to take that year — I think I would be crazy not to.”

After placing fifth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships as a freshman in 2018 and as a sophomore in 2019, Lee would’ve been the No. 2 seed at NCAAs last season before the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. He was named a first-team All-American after the premature conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Though he hasn’t quite settled on a decision yet, Lee said it is “a huge blessing” just to have another year.

“You can be upset about the way things turned out,” Lee said, “but I think just being grateful for more opportunities is important.”

Parth Upadhyaya
Parth Upadhyaya covers Penn State football for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, and earned his B.A. in journalism from UNC-Chapel Hill.
