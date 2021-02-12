Penn State wrestling reschedules Michigan dual for Sunday

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson pats Roman Bravo-Young on the chest as a call is reviewed during his bout against Iowa’s Austin DeSanto during the semi-finals of the Big Ten Wrestling championships at Rutgers on Saturday, March, 7, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State wrestling will have a match this weekend, after all. The Nittany Lions will make up their postponed matchup with Michigan in Ann Arbor Sunday morning, the program announced in a release Friday afternoon.

They will take on the Wolverines on the road at 10:30 a.m. with the dual airing on the Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to take on Michigan two weeks ago, but it was postponed because the Wolverines had to shut down its athletics programs due to COVID complications for 14 days.

The meet will be Penn State’s fourth dual of the season after they were originally scheduled to compete in seven by the end of the upcoming weekend. The Nittany Lions’s duals with Rutgers — which was originally scheduled to be the season opener on Jan. 16 — Iowa — which was set for Feb. 12 — and Michigan State — scheduled for Jan. 24 — are the only remaining duals that will need to be rescheduled.

Sunday morning’s matchup will occur with both teams ranked in the top three in the latest NWCA coaches poll, with No. 2 Michigan just ahead of No. 3 Penn State and could feature 18 wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings.