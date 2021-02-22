Penn State Wrestling
Here’s how to watch and follow No. 2 Penn State wrestling vs. Maryland on Monday
Penn State is set to wrestle its first — and last — dual of the season at Rec Hall on Monday.
The No. 2 Nittany Lions (5-0) will face Maryland (0-7) at 6 p.m. in Penn State’s last scheduled dual of the 2020-21 season.
After the conclusion of Monday’s dual meet, Penn State will be off until the Big Ten Championships March 6-7 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Here’s how to watch and follow the action during the BTN-televised dual.
Maryland (0-7) at No. 2 Penn State (5-0)
When: 6 p.m., Monday
Where: Rec Hall
Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)
TV: Big Ten Network (55)
Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, FoxSportsGo, BTN+
Twitter: @byncobler, @pennstatewrest
|Nittany Lions
|vs.
|Terrapins
|125: Baylor Shunk (0-0) OR Robert Howard (1-1)
|vs.
Zach Spencer (0-4) OR Dainon Kappes (0-2)
|133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (5-0)
|vs.
Jackson Cockrell (0-7) OR Nathan Porter (0-4)
|141: No. 2 Nick Lee (5-0) OR Beau Bartlett (5-1)
|vs.
Danny Bertoni (2-5)
|149: No. 20 Terrell Barraclough (2-2) OR Bartlett (5-1) OR Jarod Verkleeren (0-2) OR Luke Gardner (3-1) OR Bo Pipher (1-1)
|vs.
Michael North (0-3) OR Hunter Baxter (1-6)
|157: No. 8 Brady Berge (5-0) OR Pipher (1-1)
|vs.
Michael Doetsch (2-2) OR Lucas Cordio (1-3) OR Garrett Fisk (0-5)
|165: No. 14 Joe Lee (3-2) OR Creighton Edsell (5-0) OR Konner Kraeszig (3-1)
|vs.
Jonathan Spadafora (1-6)
|174: No. 5 Carter Starocci (5-1)
|vs.
Philip Spadafora (1-6) OR Dominic Solis (1-1)
|184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks (5-0)
|vs.
Kyle Cochran (4-4)
|197: No. 16 Michael Beard (2-1)
|vs.
Jaron Smith (1-5) OR Kevin Makosy (3-4)
|285: No. 8 Seth Nevills (4-1)
|vs.
Garrett Kappes (0-4) OR Connor Bowes (0-5)
