Here’s how to watch and follow No. 2 Penn State wrestling vs. Maryland on Monday

Penn State is set to wrestle its first — and last — dual of the season at Rec Hall on Monday.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions (5-0) will face Maryland (0-7) at 6 p.m. in Penn State’s last scheduled dual of the 2020-21 season.

After the conclusion of Monday’s dual meet, Penn State will be off until the Big Ten Championships March 6-7 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here’s how to watch and follow the action during the BTN-televised dual.

Maryland (0-7) at No. 2 Penn State (5-0)

When: 6 p.m., Monday

Where: Rec Hall

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)

TV: Big Ten Network (55)

Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, FoxSportsGo, BTN+

Twitter: @byncobler, @pennstatewrest