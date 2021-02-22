Penn State Wrestling

Here’s how to watch and follow No. 2 Penn State wrestling vs. Maryland on Monday

CDT staff reports

Penn State junior Roman Bravo-Young earned a 9-2 decision at 133 pounds over Michigan freshman Dylan Ragusin, who bumped up from 125 pounds, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Sam Janicki, Michigan Athletics PHoto provided

Penn State is set to wrestle its first — and last — dual of the season at Rec Hall on Monday.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions (5-0) will face Maryland (0-7) at 6 p.m. in Penn State’s last scheduled dual of the 2020-21 season.

After the conclusion of Monday’s dual meet, Penn State will be off until the Big Ten Championships March 6-7 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here’s how to watch and follow the action during the BTN-televised dual.

Maryland (0-7) at No. 2 Penn State (5-0)

When: 6 p.m., Monday

Where: Rec Hall

Radio: WRSC (93.3 FM) or WQWK (103.7 FM)

TV: Big Ten Network (55)

Online: Radio, Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com; Video, FoxSportsGo, BTN+

Twitter: @byncobler, @pennstatewrest

Nittany Lionsvs.Terrapins
125: Baylor Shunk (0-0) OR Robert Howard (1-1)vs.

Zach Spencer (0-4) OR Dainon Kappes (0-2)

133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (5-0)vs.

Jackson Cockrell (0-7) OR Nathan Porter (0-4)

141: No. 2 Nick Lee (5-0) OR Beau Bartlett (5-1)vs.

Danny Bertoni (2-5)

149: No. 20 Terrell Barraclough (2-2) OR Bartlett (5-1) OR Jarod Verkleeren (0-2) OR Luke Gardner (3-1) OR Bo Pipher (1-1)vs.

Michael North (0-3) OR Hunter Baxter (1-6)

157: No. 8 Brady Berge (5-0) OR Pipher (1-1)vs.

Michael Doetsch (2-2) OR Lucas Cordio (1-3) OR Garrett Fisk (0-5)

165: No. 14 Joe Lee (3-2) OR Creighton Edsell (5-0) OR Konner Kraeszig (3-1)vs.

Jonathan Spadafora (1-6)

174: No. 5 Carter Starocci (5-1)vs.

Philip Spadafora (1-6) OR Dominic Solis (1-1)

184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks (5-0)vs.

Kyle Cochran (4-4)

197: No. 16 Michael Beard (2-1)vs.

Jaron Smith (1-5) OR Kevin Makosy (3-4)

285: No. 8 Seth Nevills (4-1)vs.

Garrett Kappes (0-4) OR Connor Bowes (0-5)

