LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the Big Ten Championships

Penn State wrestling and the rest of the conference are taking the mat Saturday for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The preliminaries and quarterfinals are taking place at 10 a.m. with the semifinals beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions have four wrestlers seeded in the top three of their class. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) are both the top seed at their weight classes. They’re joined by two teammates in the top three with Nick Lee seeded No. 2 at 141 pounds and Carter Starocci at No. 3 at 174 pounds.

Three wrestlers will need to wrestle to their seed to make NCAAs, while three more will need to over-perform their seed. Brady Berge (No. 5, 157 pounds), Joe Lee (No. 6, 165 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (No. 7, heavyweight) will qualify if they perform up to their seed at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Robert Howard (No. 11, 125 pounds), Beau Bartlett (No. 11, 149 pounds) and Michael Beard (No. 7, 197 pounds) will need to outperform their seeds in order to lock up a spot at NCAAs.

Scroll below for updates from Saturday’s action.

Robbie Howard 2-2 on the year right now with no quality wins. Probably gonna need to auto qualify because a wildcard will be highly dicey — The Wrestling Nomad (@wrestlingnomad) March 6, 2021

Slight break here until 149 gets here with @BeauBartlett_ as @RomanBravoYoung and Nick Lee earned 1st Rnd byes at 133 and 141 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2021

Howard will face Zach Spence of Maryland later this session...we have no mat assignments atm... #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2021

Howard falls 3-2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2021

Howard trails 3-2 after two, Barnett :51 RT #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2021

Howard tied 2-2 after 1, Barnett holds 1:32 in RT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2021

Robbie Howard underway at 125 on mat 1! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/1o8lx8s9HZ — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2021

Here comes @Robbie__Howard for Penn State taking on Eric Barnett from @BadgerWrestling in 125 1st Rnd — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2021