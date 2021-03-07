LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the finals of the Big Ten Championships

Penn State’s Nick Lee celebrates his sudden victory win over Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera in a 141 lb semi-final bout of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State wrestling will take the mat Sunday afternoon to close out the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Nine of the Nittany Lions’ 10 wrestlers are still alive in the tournament, with four heading to the finals and five fighting to improve their finish.

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) will compete for a Big Ten title Sunday afternoon with the first bout set to begin at 4 p.m.

Penn State 125-pounder Robert Howard, 157-pounder Brady Berge and 197-pounder Michael Beard will vie for fifth place, while heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet will try to secure third place. Joe Lee finished eighth at 165 pounds and Beau Bartlett did not place at 149 pounds.

Scroll below to follow along with all of Sunday’s action from the final bouts for the Nittany Lions.

The 2x champion at 184 lbs. is Penn State’s Aaron Brooks following a 10-5 win vs. Nebraska’s Taylor Venz. #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/SeQKfJKpk5 — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 7, 2021

AB the 10-5 win! Aaron Brooks is a 2X Big Ten Champion! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

Brooks claims his second straight Big Ten title with a 10-5 win and 3:03 in RT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Brooks leading 7-3 after 2, 2:10 in RT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

AB / Venz ... next for the title at 184 #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

Kemerer tops Starocci 7-2, good learning opportunity for Starocci, experience from Kemerer too much — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Kemerer late counter TD and 2 NF, up 7-1 after two #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

Starocci trails 2-1 after 1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Brady Berge will not compete at 157, medical forfeit, goes 3-2 w/ 3 majors to place sixth #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

Lee tried to rally for the win, but Eierman's riding time gives him the 6-5 win. Lee attempted several shot attempts, but Eierman's defense was too much — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Lee down 4-2 after 2, Eierman's riding time now 1:37 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Eierman leads 3-2 and amassed 1:59 in RT after 1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

RBY wins his first #B1GWrestle title by virtue of his 5-2 win over Iowa’s Austin DeSanto. pic.twitter.com/A2lS3D1eOc — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 7, 2021

RBY = B1G Champ. pic.twitter.com/4JTAmN4Nvt — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young tops #Iowa's Austin DeSanto 5-2 to win the Big Ten title at 133 pounds. RBY used his speed on takedowns in the first and second. ADS got in on a shot in the third, but RBY defended it quite well.



Gap's gonna be hard to close, but it's doable. — Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) March 7, 2021

RBY up 4-2 w/ 1:13 RT after two! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

RBY leads 2-1 after 1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Big Ten Top-Six at 125 lbs



1st - Spencer Lee (IA)

2nd - Devin Schroder (Pur)

3rd - Rayvon Foley (MSU)

4th - Malik Heinselman (OSU)

5th - Michael DeAugustino (NW)

6th - Robbie Howard (PSU) — TheOpenMat (@theopenmat) March 7, 2021

Howard comes up short in a 4-2 loss to DeAugustino — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Howard down 3-0 after 2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Howard down 2-0 after 1, DeAugustino has 2:03 in RT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2021

Robert Howard wrestles for 5th against Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern in our first bout...mat 3...

Remember 3rd and 5th bouts live on https://t.co/aWOxz540rB!

#PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021