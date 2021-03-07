Penn State Wrestling
LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the finals of the Big Ten Championships
Penn State wrestling will take the mat Sunday afternoon to close out the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Nine of the Nittany Lions’ 10 wrestlers are still alive in the tournament, with four heading to the finals and five fighting to improve their finish.
Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) will compete for a Big Ten title Sunday afternoon with the first bout set to begin at 4 p.m.
Penn State 125-pounder Robert Howard, 157-pounder Brady Berge and 197-pounder Michael Beard will vie for fifth place, while heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet will try to secure third place. Joe Lee finished eighth at 165 pounds and Beau Bartlett did not place at 149 pounds.
Scroll below to follow along with all of Sunday’s action from the final bouts for the Nittany Lions.
