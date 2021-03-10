Penn State wrestlers learn who they’ll face at the NCAA Championships as brackets are released

Penn State has nine wrestlers aiming to claim a NCAA Championship title next week in St. Louis.

On Wednesday night, those Nittany Lions’ wrestlers learned the paths they’ll need to take to get to those gold medals.

Penn State had a trio of wrestlers earn one of the top-two seeds of their weight. Two-time and reigning Big Ten champion Aaron Brooks was the lone wrestler to earn the top seed of his weight.

Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee each earned the No. 2 seed at their weights.

Here is a breakdown of where each wrestler is seeded and more:

125 pounds: Robbie Howard

Seed: No. 23

Class: Freshman

Record: 5-4

First round opponent: No. 10 Malik Heinselman, Ohio State, 10-3

No. 1 seed of weight: Spencer Lee, Iowa, 7-0

133 pounds: Roman Bravo-Young

Seed: No. 2

Class: Junior

Record: 9-0

First round opponent: No. 31 Sean Carter, Appalachian State, 14-6

No. 1 seed of weight: Daton Fix, Oklahoma State, 9-0

141 Pounds: Nick Lee

Seed: No. 2

Class: Senior

Record: 8-1

First round opponent: No. 31 Julian Flores, Drexel, 6-3

No. 1 seed of weight: Jaydin Eierman, Iowa, 8-0

157 Pounds: Brady Berge

Seed: No. 12

Class: Junior

Record: 8-2

First round opponent: No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia, Navy, 8-1

No. 1 seed of weight: Ryan Deakin, Sr., Northwestern, 6-0

165 Pounds: Joe Lee

Seed: No. 23

Class: Redshirt freshman

Record: 6-5

First round opponent: No. 10 Travis Wittlake, Oklahoma State, 16-1

No. 1 seed of weight: Alex Marinelli, Sr., Iowa, 5-0

174 Pounds: Carter Starocci

Seed: No. 3

Class: Redshirt freshman

Record: 8-2

First round opponent: No. 30 Victor Marcelli, Virginia, 8-5

No. 1 seed of weight: Michael Kemerer, Sr., Iowa, 7-0

184 Pounds: Aaron Brooks

Seed: No. 1

Class: Sophomore

Record: 9-0

First round opponent: Winner of No. 33 Joe Accousti, Sacred Heart, 4-4/No. 32 Jhaquan Anderson, George Washington, 9-2

No. 1 seed of weight: Brooks

197 Pounds: Michael Beard

Seed: No. 15

Class: Redshirt freshman

Record: 6-4

First round opponent: No. 18 Jacob Koser, Navy, 7-3

No. 1 seed of weight: Myles Amine, Sr., Michigan, 6-0

285 Pounds: Greg Kerkvliet

Seed: No. 9

Class: Redshirt freshman

Record: 6-2

First round opponent: No. 24 Michael McAleavey, The Citadel, 15-1

No. 1 seed of weight: Gable Steveson, Soph., Minnesota, 12-0