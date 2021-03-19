LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the second day of the NCAA Championships

Day two of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship kicks off Friday at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Penn State wrestling will continue its uphill climb to defend its 2019 NCAA title at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships Friday morning.

Seven Nittany Lions are in the quarterfinals, while one dropped to the consolation bracket and the other was eliminated Thursday.

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Brady Berge (157 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds), Michael Beard (197 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (heavyweight) will all have an opportunity to advance to the semifinals and secure All-American status with their first match on Friday.

Robert Howard (125 pounds) will try to battle his way back in wrestlebacks while Joe Lee (165 pounds) had his season come to an end Thursday.

Scroll below to follow along with Friday’s action.

Howard with the 9-7 win! Howard moves on! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 19, 2021