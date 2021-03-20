LIVE BLOG: Penn State wrestling updates from the finals of the NCAA Championships

Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera takes on Penn State’s Nick Lee, right, during their 141-pound match in the semifinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, March 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Penn State wrestling will have four wrestlers fighting for titles Saturday night at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championship

While four Nittany Lions will take part in the finals, two more are All-Americans and finished in seventh, while three others — Robert Howard (125 pounds), Brady Berge (157 pounds, injury default) and Joe Lee (165 pounds) — have been eliminated.

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) will all have an opportunity to win a championship at their respective weight classes Saturday night.

Michael Beard (197 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (heavyweight) are both All-Americans and won their respective seventh place matches Saturday afternoon.

Scroll below to follow along with Saturday’s action from the finals.

0-0 after 1 for RBY and Fix — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 20, 2021