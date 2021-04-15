Former Penn State wrestler Jarod Verkleeren announces his transfer to Virginia

Former Penn State wrestler Jarod Verkleeren has found a new home.

The 149-pound junior from Hempfield High School announced on Twitter on Thursday that he’ll be wrestling next season and pursuing a masters degree at the University of Virginia.

“(I’m) Grateful for the last 4 years at PSU and thankful for everyone who reached out to me during this process,” he wrote. “After lots of prayers, I am very excited for the opportunity to wrestle and pursue a Masters Degree at The University of Virginia.”

Verkleeren amassed a 28-16 record over his three seasons of competing for the Nittany Lions. He split time with classmate Brady Berge at 149 pounds his redshirt freshman season, battling for the starting spot, which ultimately went to Berge. He wrestled his first season as a full-time starter in 2019-20, going 17-8 and placing ninth at Big Tens to qualify for the NCAA Championships that were canceled. He wrestled just twice this past season, falling 4-3 to Indiana’s Graham Rooks in the Nittany Lions’ opener, then losing by default in his next match.

The 149-pound weight class was one of the most crowded for the Nittany Lions this season, with Verkleeren, seniors Luke Gardner and Bo Pipher and freshmen Terrell Barraclough and Beau Bartlett in the mix. Bartlett, bumping up a weight, ended up being Penn State’s representative for the Big Ten Championships, but failed to qualify for NCAAs.

Verkleeren has been open about his diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes, and the challenges that trying to keep his blood sugar regulated presents with being a high-level athlete, particularly in wrestling.

“That’s a challenge going into matches at times,” Verkleeren said in 2020, “but everyone has different adversity. Everyone has it. It’s just how you deal with it and adapt to what you need to do.”

Even with Verkleeren’s departure, the Nittany Lions still have plenty of options at 149. Barraclough and Bartlett are expected to return, and there’s been talk that 2021 national champion Nick Lee could bump up a weight next season. Incoming freshman Shayne Van Ness, who wrestles at 132 pounds for Blair Academy, could also make things interesting.

Verkleeren is the second member of Penn State’s 2020-21 squad that is confirmed to be not returning next season. Berge announced his retirement from competition due to injuries last week, as well as his intention to graduate this spring.