Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett medals at the UWW Junior World Championships

Penn State wrestling’s success on the international stage this summer continues as Beau Bartlett is bringing home a medal from the United World Wrestling Junior Championships in Russia. The rising sophomore won bronze, wrestling at at 65 kilograms. He went 3-1 in the two-day event.

Bartlett won the first two matches of the tournament with a pair of technical falls to head to the semifinals, taking down Hungary’s Marcell Kovacs, 12-1, and following up with an 11-0 victory over Armenia’s Davit Margaryan. He faced faced Azerbaijan’s Ziraddin Bayramov in the semifinals, where he lost 6-2, moving to the bronze medal match the following day.

He would go on to get the best of Tajikistan’s Mustafo Akhmedov on the second day. Falling behind 4-0 early on in the match by way of a takedown and leg lace by Akhmedov, Bartlett went on to cut the lead to 4-1 after Akhmedov wasn’t able to score after going on the shot clock. As time began to run out, Bartlett went on to double Akhmedov out of bounds to take a 5-4 lead. The Nittany Lion sophomore went on to add an additional takedown with the clock running out for a 7-4 win to secure the bronze medal.

Bartlett went 8-3 for Penn State last season as a true freshman, competing for a starting spot at 149 pounds. He won the spot at the end of the season, but failed to qualify for NCAAs. His bronze medal caps off what has been a successful summer for Penn State wrestling and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. Former Penn State standout David Taylor won Olympic gold, while NLWC members Kyle Snyder (silver), Thomas Gilman (bronze) and Abdurakhmonov Bekzod (bronze) each picked up medals at the Games.