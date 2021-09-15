Penn State Wrestling
Here’s what to know about Penn State wrestling’s 2021-22 Big Ten schedule
The 2020-21 Big Ten Dual Meet Co-Champion Penn State wrestling team learned its conference slate for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
Penn State, which finished the shortened 2020-21 season with a 6-0 conference-only record, and a second-place finish at the Big Ten and NCAA Championships, is set to wrestle four Big Ten dual meets at home at four away this season, starting Jan. 7 at Maryland.
The Nittany Lions will open their home Big Ten schedule with Indiana on Jan. 9, followed by Rutgers the next weekend on Jan. 16. Penn State will then take off for a difficult road stretch, with dual meets at Michigan on Jan. 21, Michigan State on Jan. 23 and Iowa on Jan. 28, before finishing up the conference dual season at home against Ohio State on Feb. 4 and Nebraska on either Feb. 6 or 11.
The 2022 Big Ten Championships will be held March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State has not yet released its non-conference slate.
Penn State wrestling 2021-22 Big Ten schedule
Jan. 7: at Maryland
Jan. 9: vs. Indiana
Jan. 16: vs. Rutgers
Jan. 21: @ Michigan
Jan. 23: @ Michigan State
Jan. 28: @ Iowa
Feb. 4: vs. Ohio State
Feb. 6 or 11: vs. Nebraska
March 4-5: at Big Ten Championships in Nebraska
Schedule is subject to change
This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:31 PM.
