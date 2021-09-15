Here’s what to know about Penn State wrestling’s 2021-22 Big Ten schedule

The 2020-21 Big Ten Dual Meet Co-Champion Penn State wrestling team learned its conference slate for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.

Penn State, which finished the shortened 2020-21 season with a 6-0 conference-only record, and a second-place finish at the Big Ten and NCAA Championships, is set to wrestle four Big Ten dual meets at home at four away this season, starting Jan. 7 at Maryland.

The Nittany Lions will open their home Big Ten schedule with Indiana on Jan. 9, followed by Rutgers the next weekend on Jan. 16. Penn State will then take off for a difficult road stretch, with dual meets at Michigan on Jan. 21, Michigan State on Jan. 23 and Iowa on Jan. 28, before finishing up the conference dual season at home against Ohio State on Feb. 4 and Nebraska on either Feb. 6 or 11.

The 2022 Big Ten Championships will be held March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Penn State has not yet released its non-conference slate.

Penn State wrestling 2021-22 Big Ten schedule

Jan. 7: at Maryland

Jan. 9: vs. Indiana

Jan. 16: vs. Rutgers

Jan. 21: @ Michigan

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jan. 23: @ Michigan State

Jan. 28: @ Iowa

Feb. 4: vs. Ohio State

Feb. 6 or 11: vs. Nebraska

March 4-5: at Big Ten Championships in Nebraska

Schedule is subject to change

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:31 PM.