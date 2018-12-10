Recapping Centre County’s high school sports from over the weekend: Dec. 7-9

A roundup of all the high school sports around Centre County over the weekend:
Wrestling
Rams win tourney
Penns Valley won the Babbit Duals in Blairsville over the weekend with a perfect 5-0 mark.
The Rams beat Blairsville 74-0, Derry 51-25, Johnstown 54-29, Meyersdale 54-15 and Portage 63-15 to take home the championship.
PV 74, Blairsville 0
106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over (BLHS) (For.) 113: Justin Darlington (PVAH) over Brayde Furman (BLHS) (Fall 5:35) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Jack Bruce (BLHS) (TF 19-4 0:00) 132: Nate Long (PVAH) over Cody Taylor (BLHS) (Fall 4:15) 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Lincoln Kovach (BLHS) (Fall 1:52) 145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Greg Himes (BLHS) (Fall 1:15) 152: Cole Felker (PVAH) over (BLHS) (For.) 160: Clayton Upcraft (PVAH) over Devon Witmer (BLHS) (Fall 2:25) 170: Zach Royer (PVAH) over (BLHS) (For.) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over (BLHS) (For.) 195: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Gabriel Citeroni (BLHS) (Dec 5-2) 220: Andrew Sharer (PVAH) over (BLHS) (For.) 285: Dillion Covalt (PVAH) over (BLHS) (For.)
PV 51, Derry 25
106: Colton McCallen (DAH) over Hayden Yearick (PVAH) (Dec 8-2) 113: Kace Sabedra (DAH) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (MD 10-2) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Dominick Reffo (DAH) (Fall 2:35) 126: Tyler Cymmerman (DAH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (Fall 1:46) 132: Nicholas Reeping (DAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Jason Baker (DAH) (Dec 4-2) 145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Garret Lenhart (DAH) (Fall 0:45) 152: Cole Felker (PVAH) over Chase Cicchitello (DAH) (Fall 0:45) 160: Clayton Upcraft (PVAH) over Eric Catone (DAH) (Fall 3:53) 170: Zach Royer (PVAH) over Michael Kelly (DAH) (Fall 1:11) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Brayden Mickinac (DAH) (Fall 0:53) 195: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Emmett Anderson (DAH) (Fall 0:42) 220: Dominic DeLuca (DAH) over Caelob Packer (PVAH) (Fall 1:18) 285: Dillion Covalt (PVAH) over Noah Cymmerman (DAH) (Fall 1:16)
PV 54, Johnstown 29
106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over (GJH) (For.) 113: Jake Scaletta (GJH) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (Fall 1:10) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Sebastian Kekich (GJH) (Fall 3:06) 126: Lachelle Myers (GJH) over (PVAH) (For.) 132: kasir malcom (GJH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (TF 23-5 0:00) 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Lazaire Hinton (GJH) (Fall 1:26) 145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over (GJH) (For.) 152: Brock Moore (GJH) over Cole Felker (PVAH) (Fall 1:06) 160: Clayton Upcraft (PVAH) over (GJH) (For.) 170: Zach Royer (PVAH) over Tyler Smith (GJH) (Fall 2:46) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over (GJH) (For.) 195: Andrew Sharer (PVAH) over Tyson Williams (GJH) (Fall 0:13) 220: Samuel Barber (GJH) over Caelob Packer (PVAH) (Fall 1:03) 285: Dillion Covalt (PVAH) over Tishaun Carmichael (GJH) (Fall 0:20)
PV 54, Meyersdale 15
106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over (MAH) (For.) 113: Justin Darlington (PVAH) over Evan Thompson (MAH) (Dec 10-3) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Nickolas Ackerman (MAH) (Fall 5:15) 132: Luke McKenzie (MAH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (Fall 1:08) 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Logan McKenzie (MAH) (Fall 3:25) 145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over (MAH) (For.) 152: Austin Broadwater (MAH) over Cole Felker (PVAH) (Dec 5-2) 160: Clayton Upcraft (PVAH) over (MAH) (For.) 170: Zach Royer (PVAH) over Lyle Moody (MAH) (Dec 4-1) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Jonah Smith (MAH) (Fall 3:10) 195: Carter Felker (PVAH) over (MAH) (For.) 220: Andrew Sharer (PVAH) over Nathan Harvey (MAH) (Fall 0:33) 285: Jalen Stephens (MAH) over Dillion Covalt (PVAH) (Fall 4:30)
PV 63, Portage 15
106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over (PAH) (For.) 113: Justin Darlington (PVAH) over Anthony Coukart (PAH) (Fall 4:52) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over (PAH) (For.) 126: Nate Long (PVAH) over (PAH) (For.) 132: Oren Heidler (PAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Corey Sossong (PAH) (Dec 8-1) 145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Nathan Shaffer (PAH) (Fall 0:47) 152: Scott Berardinelli (PAH) over Cole Felker (PVAH) (Dec 7-3) 160: Clayton Upcraft (PVAH) over Nathan Kick (PAH) (Fall 1:16) 170: Cole Sossong (PAH) over Zach Royer (PVAH) (Fall 3:03) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Marcos Douglas (PAH) (Fall 0:46) 195: Andrew Sharer (PVAH) over Dominic Davis (PAH) (Fall 0:22) 220: Caelob Packer (PVAH) over (PAH) (For.) 285: Dillion Covalt (PVAH) over Ethan Fuller (PAH) (Fall 1:11)
P-O finishes as runner-up at Classic
Philipsburg-Osceola went 4-1 at the 2018 Mountaineer Wrestling Classic on Saturday for a second-place finish.
The host Mounties defeated Punxsutawney 60-15, Mount Union 53-21, Harbor Creek 40-28 and Marion Center 53-27 in the six-team, dual meet tournament before falling to Wyoming Seminary in the championship finals, 46-19.
P-O’s Chase Chapman (138) and Hunter Weitoish (152) both went 5-0 on the day to share the outstanding wrestler award.
P-O 60, Punxsutawney 15
106: Nick Bryan (PO) over (PAH) (For.) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Jacob Good (PAH) (Fall 0:49) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Ben Skarbek (PAH) (Fall 3:51) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Dan Smith (PAH) (Fall 0:30) 138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Garrett Fischer (PAH) (Fall 1:37) 145: Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) over (PAH) (For.) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Jake Skarbek (PAH) (Fall 3:15) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over (PAH) (For.) 170: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over (PAH) (For.) 182: Garrett Eddy (PAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Fall 3:06) 195: Joshua Miller (PAH) over Dylan Yastro (POAH) (Fall 2:58) 220: Jacob Shuckers (PAH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (Dec 2-0) 285: Jimmy Bryan (POAH) over (PAH) (For.)
P-O 53, Mount Union 21
106: Bryce Beatty (MUAH) over Nick Bryan (POAH) (Dec 7-2) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Caden Chilcote (MUAH) (Fall 2:36) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Kevin Morehouse (MUAH) (Dec 4-3) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Zayden Clark (MUAH) (Fall 2:59) 132: Robert Brantner (MUAH) over (POAH) (For.) 138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Trevor Skopic (MUAH) (TF 22-5 4:44) 145: Jonathan Balles (MUAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (Fall 2:40) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over (MUAH) (For.) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over Jayce Reck (MUAH) (Fall 1:06) 170: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Caleb Morgan (MUAH) (Dec 8-7) 182: Parker Moore (POAH) over William Harkleroad (MUAH) (Fall 3:57) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over (MUAH) (For.) 220: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over Clayton Arnold (MUAH) (Fall 2:39) 285: Jake Ryan (MUAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 0:37)
P-O 40, Harbor Creek 28
106: Joey Gabler (HCH) over Nick Bryan (POAH) (Dec 4-1) 113: Connor Pierce (HCH) over Nick Coudriet (POAH) (Fall 1:37) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Joe Capan (HCH) (Fall 2:42) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Caden Vanderburg (HCH) (MD 9-1) 132: Karter Kruszewski (HCH) over (POAH) (For.) 138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Matt Stenger (HCH) (Fall 1:29) 145: Freddie Learn (HCH) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (Dec 17-14) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Hunter Lewis (HCH) (Dec 11-4) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over Daniel Grgic (HCH) (Fall 1:20) 170: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over John Flatley (HCH) (Dec 10-4) 182: Jason Bratt (HCH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (MD 12-1) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over Jaden O’Hara (HCH) (Fall 4:24) 220: Dom Viscuso (HCH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (Fall 1:36) 285: Jimmy Bryan (POAH) over (HCH) (For.)
P-O 53, Marion Center 27
106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over Gavin Stewart (MCAH) (Fall 2:46) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 126: Hunter Armstrong (MCAH) over Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) (MD 9-1) 132: Matt Himes (MCAH) over (POAH) (For.) 138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Marvin Beatty (MCAH) (Fall 4:34) 145: Vinnie Fry (MCAH) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (TF 17-2 2:42) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 160: Matt Shimmel (POAH) over Aidan Cattau (MCAH) (TF 21-6 3:24) 170: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 182: Aaron Brewer (MCAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Fall 2:50) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over Keegan Whitfield (MCAH) (Fall 4:35) 220: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over (MCAH) (For.) 285: Marvin Beatty (MCAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 2:25)
Wyoming Seminary 46, P-O 19
106: Caitlyn Walker (WYSE) over Nick Bryan (POAH) (SV-1 2-0) 113: Mark Botello (WYSE) over Nick Coudriet (POAH) (MD 12-0) 120: Corey Morabito (WYSE) over Austin Foster (POAH) (Dec 8-3) 126: Magnus Frable (WYSE) over Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) (Dec 5-0) 132: Charles Escalera (WYSE) over (POAH) (For.) 138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Wolfgang Frable (WYSE) (MD 10-1) 145: Carter Tuttle (WYSE) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (Fall 0:29) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Niko Katsuyoshi (WYSE) (Dec 6-4) 160: Cole Rees (WYSE) over Matt Shimmel (POAH) (MD 10-0) 170: Mike Giallorenzi (WYSE) over Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) (Fall 1:35) 182: Darwin Hull (WYSE) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Fall 1:20) 195: Kyle Costello (WYSE) over Dylan Yastro (POAH) (Fall 0:14) 220: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over (WYSE) (For.) 285: Jimmy Bryan (POAH) over (WYSE) (For.) (WYSE Unsportsmanlike Conduct at 160 -1.0)
Little Lions grab 2nd at tourney
State College finished second out of 11 teams in the Jarvis Memorial Tournament at Athens High School on Saturday.
Clayton Leidy (120) and Cole Urbas (195) both went 5-0 with five straight falls to take first in their respective weight classes. Jude Swisher (113), Owen Woolcott (126), and Tate McLaughlin (182) all finished second with 4-1 marks. All four of Woolcott’s wins were by technical fall.
Evan Courts (138) went 4-2 to finish third, and Ty Price was 3-2 with 3 pins. Bailey Weaverling (106) and Harrison Schoen (185) each finished even at 2-2.
2 SJCA wrestlers place at Ironman
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy placed two wrestlers in the Walsh Ironman tournament Friday and Saturday.
Kolby Franklin (195) placed seventh at 195 with a 5-2 mark, and Tyler Stoltzfus (160) went 3-3 to finish eighth. Caleb Dowling (145) went 4-2 in the two-day tournament but did not place. Zach Witmer (126) and Keegan Rothrock (152) both finished 2-2.
Boys’ basketball
P-O starts season 1-1
Philipsburg-Osceola opened the season with a win and a loss at the Southern Huntingdon Tipoff Tournament.
After downing Mount Union 57-48 in the opening round Friday, P-O lost to Southern Huntingdon in the finals Saturday, 55-54. The Mounties led 43-30 after three quarters but the host team outscored Philipsburg 25-11 in the fourth for the one-point victory.
Ryan Whitehead led P-O with a game-high 20 points. Carson Jones scored in double digits as well with 16 points.
Against Mount Union, the Mounties led 12-11 after one quarter and outscored the Trojans by eight in the second quarter for a 31-22 halftime lead. P-O held the Trojans to just five points in the third quarter on their way to a 45-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Whitehead had a game-high 17 points, and Kaleb Richardson scored 14 points. Jones added seven points while Tyler Doyle and Ryan Kephart had six apiece.
SJCA loses tough matchup
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy dropped its season opener Friday night at home against defending District 6 2A champ Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, 77-58.
The hot-shooting Marauders scored 30 points in the third quarter to open up a 67-44 lead heading to the final quarter. BG finished the game with 13 3-pointers.
R.J. Marsh led the Wolves with 13 points, and Brendan Scanlon scored 11. Jack Mangene and Matt Steyers added eight points apiece.
Bellefonte starts off on right foot
Bellefonte started its season Friday with a 64-49 win over Central Mountain.
The Red Raiders trailed by eight at halftime but took the lead with a big second, outscoring the Wildcats 39-16 in the final two quarters for the come-from-behind victory.
Nate Tice led Bellefonte with 22 points, and Ben McCartney scored 14. Each had three 3-pointers in the win. Noah Badger broke double digits as well with 10 points, and Caleb Rockey added eight points.
Rams cruise to victory
Penns Valley got a win as well to start its season. The Rams knocked off Newport 54-17.
Logan Snyder scored 19 points to lead PV, and Cam Shaffer added 10 points.
Girls’ basketball
Herrington nets 51 in P-O win
Philipsburg-Osceola got the season off on the right foot with a 74-56 win over Central Mountain at home Friday night.
Halle Herrington poured in a game-high 51 points to lead the Lady Mounties. The senior guard scored early and often, knocking down 5 3-pointers and converting 22-of-25 foul shots in the win.
“Halle did what Halle does. She is a scorer,” P-O coach Robert Sauerwein said. “She took good shots in transition early in the game that got her into rhythm for the night.”
Thanks to an 11-0 run to start the game, P-O doubled up CM at the end of the one, 22-11. P-O started the second half strong as well, opening up a 23-point lead at one point.
Kyleigh Kennedy scored in double digits for P-O as well with 13 points.
“Kyleigh was a force on the boards,” Sauerwein said. “Her 13 points shows other teams that they have someone else to worry about too.”
Lady Rams open with win
Penns Valley started its season with a win, knocking off Bloomsburg 53-28.
Girls’ volleyball
5 from BEA earn all-state honors
Five members of the state champion Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team received state recognition for their play this past season.
Juniors Grace Hugar, Madison Rockey, Taylor Kilmer and Lacee Barnhart and sophomore Lexi Skripek were all named to the Class 2A All-State team. It’s the second straight year Hugar and Rockey have received the honor.
Cheerleading
State College on way to nationals
The State College Area High School varsity cheer team has qualified to compete in the 2019 National High School Cheerleading Championship Feb. 8-10 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.
The 18-member, co-ed squad qualified for the national event with a second-place finish in the small co-ed varsity division of the UCA Allegheny Regional competition at Slippery Rock University.
The event will be televised nationally on ESPN.
