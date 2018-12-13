Recapping Centre County’s high school sports this week: Dec. 10-12

A roundup of all the high school sports around Centre County from Monday to Wednesday:
Wrestling
BEA earns league victory
Bald Eagle Area picked up a Mountain League win with a 49-20 victory over Clearfield on Tuesday.
The Eagles grabbed an early 15-4 lead on back-to-back pins by Drew Koleno (145) and Noah Foltz (152). Brady Proctor (182) extended the lead with a major decision, followed with pins by Dylan Bisel (190) and David Close (285).
Three Clearfield forfeits toward the end sewed up the victory.
BEA 49, Clearfield 20
132: Alex Holt (BEAH) over Peyton Smay (CAH) (Dec 4-1); 138: Luke Freeland (CAH) over Devin Kibe (BEAH) (MD 15-4); 145: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Justin Hand (CAH) (Fall 0:59); 152: Noah Foltz (BEAH) over Micah Climie (CAH) (Fall 3:35); 160: Caleb Freeland (CAH) over Benjamin Yetsko (BEAH) (Fall 0:28); 170: Mark McGonigal (CAH) over Richard Taylor (BEAH) (Dec 10-3); 182: Brady Proctor (BEAH) over Cole Smay (CAH) (MD 15-7); 195: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Brett Zattoni (CAH) (Fall 3:51); 220: Nick Domico (CAH) over Chandler Burns (BEAH) (MD 9-0); 285: David Close (BEAH) over Avry Gisewhite (CAH) (Fall 5:19); 106: Robin Fye (BEAH) over (CAH) (For.); 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over (CAH) (For.); 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over (CAH) (For.); 126: Karson Kline (CAH) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (Dec 6-4)
Rams cruise past Central
Penns Valley got a conference win Tuesday, downing Central 59-12 at home.
The Rams got pins from Malachi Duvall (145), Clayton Upcraft (160), Abraham Allebach (182), Andrew Sharer (195), Carter Felker (220), Hayden Yearick (106), and Clayton Royer.
PV 59, Central 12
145: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Tanner Hall (CHM) (Fall 1:29); 152: Logan Marko (CHM) over Cole Felker (PVAH) (Dec 5-4); 160: Clayton Upcraft (PVAH) over Lane Kocher (CHM) (Fall 0:16); 170: Zach Royer (PVAH) over (CHM) (For.); 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Jacob Detwiler (CHM) (Fall 0:21); 195: Andrew Sharer (PVAH) over Ben Detwiler (CHM) (Fall 0:08); 220: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Jarod Webb (CHM) (Fall 0:59); 285: Dillion Covalt (PVAH) over (CHM) (For.); 106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over Jaxon Matthews (CHM) (Fall 1:10); 113: Alex Bowman (CHM) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (TF 15-0 0:00); 120: Double Forfeit; 126: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Ian Crouch (CHM) (TF 17-2 0:00); 132: Brandon Holsinger (CHM) over Nate Long (PVAH) (MD 13-2); 138: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Malcom Loucks (CHM) (Fall 1:39)
Little Lions roll
State College visited Shikellamy on Tuesday and came home with a 53-15 win.
A close contest through eight bouts, the Little Lions blew it open with victories in the final six matches on five falls and a forfeit. Among those who recorded pins for the Little Lions were Owen Wolcott (126), Cole Urbas (220), Harrison Schoen (285), Bailey Weaverling (106), Jude Fisher (113) and Clayton Leidy (120).
SCASD 53, Shikellamy 15
126: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Coltyn Sempko (SHHS) (Fall 5:15); 132: James Hallman (SHHS) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Dec 5-2); 138: Cade Balestrini (SHHS) over Evan Courts (SCAH) (Dec 4-0); 145: Drew Balestrini (SHHS) over Michael McShea (SCAH) (TF 18-1 0:00); 152: Julien Simmons (SCAH) over Baryn Emerich (SHHS) (Dec 6-0); 160: Tyler Price (SCAH) over Jacob Egan (SHHS) (MD 9-0); 170: Josiah Lose (SCAH) over Jermez Herring (SHHS) (MD 20-10); 182: Evan Bingaman (SHHS) over Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) (MD 12-1); 195: Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) over (SHHS) (For.); 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Adam Young (SHHS) (Fall 3:54); 285: Harrison Schoen (SCAH) over Conell Fain (SHHS) (Fall 1:24); 106: Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) over Hunter Beaver (SHHS) (Fall 5:17); 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Caleb Yoder (SHHS) (Fall 3:07); 120: Clayton Leidy (SCAH) over Damian Wolfe (SHHS) (Fall 1:48)
Huntingdon gets best of P-O
Philisburg-Osceola lost to Huntingdon, 34-25, in Mountain League action Tuesday.
A 3-1 decision by Chase Chapman (138) and a pin by Hunter Weitoish (152) gave the Mounties an early 9-4 lead, but Huntingdon won six straight bouts to take the control of the match. P-O won four of the final five matches to make it close, but if wasn’t enough to keep the Bearcats from prevailing.
Weitoish and Nick Coudriet (113) had pins. Austin Foster (120) won a 12-1 major decision.
Huntingdon 34, P-O 25
138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Jacob Wagner (HAH) (Dec 3-1); 145: Briar Deline (HAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (MD 15-4); 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Draven Zook (HAH) (Fall 1:37); 160: Andrew Finkle (HAH) over Matt Shimmel (POAH) (TB-1 7-3); 170: Myles Baney (HAH) over Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) (Dec 5-1); 182: Ryder Kocik (HAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Dec 10-7); 195: Gage Peters (HAH) over Dylan Yastro (POAH) (Fall 0:36); 220: Zack Peck (HAH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (Dec 1-0); 285: Isaiah Reed (HAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 2:20); 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over Eden Wagner (HAH) (Dec 3-2); 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Eric Miley (HAH) (Fall 1:02); 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Caden Reamer (HAH) (MD 12-1); 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Roland Mills (HAH) (Dec 6-4); 132: Brynen Kisiel (HAH) over (POAH) (For.)
Boys’ basketball
Bellefonte completes comeback
Bellefonte improved to 2-0 with a 50-43 come-from-behind victory over Tyrone on Wednesday. Trailing 35-31 at the end of three quarters, the Red Raiders outscored Tyrone 19-8 to earn the victory.
Nick Fisher sizzled from the field in the fourth quarter to lead the rally. The senior guard scored all 11 of his points in the final stanza, nine of which came on a trio of 3-pointers.
Ben McCartney scored a team-high 13 points, and Caleb Rockey broke double digits as well with 11.
BEA drops to .500
Bald Eagle Area fell to 1-1 on the season with a 73-48 loss to Clearfield on Wednesday.
Jaden Jones led the Eagles with 20 points, and Drew Bucha added 15.
“Foul trouble and missed free throws doomed us,” BEA coach Bill Butterworth said.
Cade Walker and Karson Rumsky scored 23 apiece to lead 3-0 Clearfield.
Girls’ basketball
P-O wins again
Philipsburg-Osceola beat West Branch 63-47 Monday after Halle Herrington led the Lady Mounties with 35 points, Kyleigh Kennedy scored 11 points, and Samantha Bainey added nine points.
Trailing 14-8 after one quarter, P-O outscored the Lady Warriors 19-10 in the second for a three-point halftime lead. Philipsburg-Osceola increased the lead to eight by the end of the third quarter before pulling away with a 17-point fourth quarter.
Herrington knocked down all three of the team’s 3-pointers and went 12-of-15 from the foul line. Hailey Prestash knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 19 points for West Branch, which fell to 1-1 on the season.
BEA starts off on right foot
Bald Eagle Area opened its season Tuesday with a 31-27 win over Clearfield, as Lacee Barnhart scored a team-high 16 points for the Lady Eagles.
“I thought we got great effort from the girls, and I loved the way we finished the game,” BEA coach Darin Hazel said. “This win will be big for our confidence.”
Lady Rams earn victory
Penns Valley improved to 2-0 with a 55-41 win over Central on Monday.
Comments