HS sports roundup: Jack Mangene leads SJCA boys’ hoops to victory

The new year may have started a little slow for high school sports around Centre County, but at least one local team was pleased with its result.
Here are this week’s games that were played between up until Wednesday:
Boys’ basketball
SJCA improves record to 6-4
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy ran its record to 6-4 with a 67-49 win Wednesday night at Glendale.
Leading 18-12 after the first quarter, the Wolves put 24 points on the scoreboard in the second quarter for a 42-29 halftime lead. St. Joseph’s increased its lead to 17 points by the end of the third quarter to secure the big win.
Jack Mangene led the Wolves with a game-high 26 points. Zane Thornburg scored 14 points, and Cameron Khoza made three of the team’s seven 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
Prior to the Glendale game, the Wolves wrapped up 2018 with a split of two games at the Trinity Shamrock Showcase in Camp Hill.
After losing its opening game to host Trinity 70-48, St. Joseph’s picked up a 53-50 win over Elmer Meyers in the consolation game.
The Wolves got three 3-pointers from Khoza and a pair of treys from Thornburg in the first quarter to jump on Elmer Meyers for an early 20-8 lead before taking a 30-16 lead to halftime.
Khoza and Mangene converted clutch free throws down the stretch to survive Elmer Meyers’ late rally. Khoza led the team with 17 points. Mangene scored 14 points. Thornburg and Matt Steyers each added 11.
Against Trinity, St. Joseph’s led 9-8 early before an 18-0 run that gave the Shamrocks a 35-14 lead. Mangene scored 15 points, Khoza added 11 points, and Steyers chipped in seven.
Girls’ basketball
Lady Little Lions fall short
State College lost to Altoona 46-39 Wednesday, falling to 7-3 on the season and 3-3 in Mid-Penn Conference play.
Altoona led by 19-12 in the second quarter, but an 8-0 run to close out the first half put the Lady Little Lions up 20-19. Altoona outscored State College 16-6 in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Maya Bokunewicz scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Little Lions, and Caitlyn Brannon added eight points.
SJCA wins by double-digits
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy improved to 5-2 on the season after a 58-39 home win over Glendale on Wednesday night.
The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and had a 29-18 halftime lead. St. Joseph’s put up 17 points in the fourth quarter to close the game out strong.
Selena Mann led the team with a game-high 26 points, and Denaya Poston-Cooper scored 17.
