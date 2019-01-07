Recapping Centre County’s high school sports this week: Jan. 3-6

Here’s a roundup of all the high school sports around Centre County over the weekend:
Boys’ basketball
Khoza leads St. Joseph’s to win
Cameron Khoza set career highs with six 3-pointers and 24 points in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s 69-39 win over United.
Khoza hit a trey early to help the Wolves build an early 11-0 lead, but United rallied to within a bucket by the end of the opening quarter, 15-13.
Khoza’s hot-shotting continued in the second quarter as St. Joseph’s outscored the Lions 24-5 for a 39-18 halftime lead. The Wolves sealed the win with 21 point third quarter, running their record to 7-4.
St. Joseph’s Jack Mangene scored 18 points. Matt Steyers and Ryan Peachey each added nine points.
P-O gets home win
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 3-6 with a 58-43 home win over Moshannon Valley.
Leading by seven at halftime, Philipsburg turned in a big third quarter to put the game away. The Mounties outscored Mo Valley 21-8 in the stanza for a 48-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Three P-O players scored in double digits. Tyler Doyle led the team with 16 points, Ryan Whitehead scored 11, and Carson Jones added 10.
Non-conference road win for State College
State College picked up a non-conference road win, downing Hollidaysburg 59-40.
Tied 25-25 midway through the second quarter, the Little Lions closed out the first half with an 11-3 run for an eight-point edge at the break. SC outscored the Golden Tigers by the same 11-3 margin in the third quarter for a 16-point lead headed to the fourth.
State College, which improved to 5-6 with the win, gave up just 12 points in the second half. Cam Villarouel scored a game-high 17 points for the Little Lions, and Tommy Friberg had 11 points. Nathan Lusk and Johnny Friberg each added eight points.
Girls’ basketball
BEA shows strong defense
Bald Eagle Area turned in a strong defensive performance in a 38-25 road win over Central Mountain.
Central Mountain led 19-18 at halftime, but the Lady Eagles outscored CM 20-6 in the second half to get the win. Rachel Veneziano led BEA with 13 points, and Sarah Holler scored nine points.
“We played great team defense, holding them to three points in the last 14 minutes of the game,” BEA coach Darin Hazel said. “The kids did a great job finishing the game.”
Wrestling
Bald Eagle Duals
Bellefonte, State College and Bald Eagle Area all competed in the Bald Eagle Duals Saturday. Bellefonte went a perfect 5-0, State College finished 3-2 and host BEA posted a 2-3 mark.
The Red Raiders downed Altoona 40-30, Jersey Shore 60-12, Hollidaysburg 52-21, Fauquier (VA) 63-12 and State College 41-26.
State College defeated Bald Eagle 41-32, Fauquier (VA) 41-25 and Jersey Shore 60-19. The Little Lions lost to DuBois 44-33 in addition to the loss to Bellefonte.
Bald Eagle knocked off Jersey Shore 40-18 and Hollidaysburg 39-30. The Eagles lost a close one to Altoona 34-33 that was decided on a criteria point awarded to Altoona for most technical falls in the match. They also lost to DuBois 53-26 and State College.
Bellefonte Area High School 40, Altoona Area High School 30
106: Jordan Carlucci (AAH) over Aidan O`Shea (BAH) (Dec 4-2) 113: Luke Hileman (AAH) over Aaron Little (BAH) (Fall 0:00) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over Damion Finnegan (AAH) (Dec 8-2) 126: Matt Sarbo (AAH) over Alec Bossert (BAH) (Fall 0:00) 132: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over Jordan Wagner (AAH) (Dec 8-4) 138: Ryan Smith (BAH) over Corey McClellan (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 145: Cole Stewart (BAH) over Jacob Schmidhamer (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 152: Kenneth Simpson (BAH) over Gavin Wagner (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 160: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Andrew Beach (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 170: Andrew Howe (BAH) over adam Zerbee (AAH) (MD 10-2) 182: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over (AAH) (For.) 195: Joshua Keirn (AAH) over Max Barrier (BAH) (Dec 2-1) 220: Nate Simmers (AAH) over Pierre James (BAH) (Fall 0:00) 285: Trevor Manley (AAH) over Daniel Orndorf (BAH) (Fall 0:00)
Bellefonte Area High School 60, Jersey Shore Area High School 11
220: Max Barrier (BAH) over Unknown (For.) 285: Daniel Orndorf (BAH) over Unknown (For.) 106: Aidan O`Shea (BAH) over Unknown (For.) 113: Liam Goodrich (JSAH) over Aaron Little (BAH) (Dec 11-4) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over Unknown (For.) 126: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over Unknown (For.) 132: Cade Vuocola (JSAH) over Dylan Dann (BAH) (Dec 9-2) 138: Ryan Smith (BAH) over Gabe Packer (JSAH) (Dec 8-1) 145: Cole Stewart (BAH) over Zak Kline (JSAH) (Fall 1:24) 152: Kenneth Simpson (BAH) over Richie Hamlin (JSAH) (Fall 1:02) 160: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Ryan Kershner (JSAH) (Fall 1:06) 170: Hunter O`Connor (JSAH) over Andrew Howe (BAH) (TF 17-0 2:33) 182: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over Kyle Tomb (JSAH) (Dec 5-2) 195: Pierre James (BAH) over Unknown (For.)
State College Area High School 41, Bald Eagle Area High School 32
106: Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) over (BEAH) (For.) 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Cooper Gilham (BEAH) (Dec 3-1) 120: Clayton Leidy (SCAH) over Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) (Dec 5-0) 126: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (TF 23-7 0:00) 132: Alex Holt (BEAH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Fall 0:00) 138: Evan Courts (SCAH) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Fall 3:48) 145: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Michael McShea (SCAH) (Fall 1:20) 152: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Julien Simmons (SCAH) (Fall 1:38) 160: Tyler Price (SCAH) over Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) (Fall 1:05) 170: Brady Proctor (BEAH) over Noah Prewitt (SCAH) (Dec 4-1) 182: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) (TF 17-1 0:00) 195: David Close (BEAH) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 1:04) 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Chandler Burns (BEAH) (Fall 0:44) 285: Harrison Schoen (SCAH) over (BEAH) (For.)
State College Area High School 41, Fauquier (FAUQ) 25
106: Reece Kuhns (FAUQ) over Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) (Dec 10-3) 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Nolan McEachin (FAUQ) (Fall 1:52) 120: Clayton Leidy (SCAH) over (FAUQ) (For.) 126: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Tyler Gray (FAUQ) (TF 20-4 3:15) 132: Gino Camarca (FAUQ) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Fall 3:02) 138: Evan Courts (SCAH) over Ethan Jordan (FAUQ) (Fall 4:32) 145: Eric DeWald (FAUQ) over Michael McShea (SCAH) (MD 11-3) 152: Julien Simmons (SCAH) over David DeWald (FAUQ) (Dec 6-4) 160: Darryl Mayfield (FAUQ) over Tyler Price (SCAH) (Dec 3-2) 170: Darryl Mayfield (FAUQ) over Josiah Lose (SCAH) (Dec 3-2) 182: Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) over (FAUQ) (For.) 195: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Sam Fisher (FAUQ) (Dec 14-8) 220: Benjamin Bell (FAUQ) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 2:31) 285: Harrison Schoen (SCAH) over Casey Burr (FAUQ) (Fall 3:23)
DuBois Area High School (DAH) 44, SCAH 33
220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over John Pendleton (DAH) (Fall 0:25) 285: Alex O`Harah (DAH) over David Schoen (SCAH) (Fall 4:59) 106: Kam Stevenson (DAH) over Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) (Fall 3:38) 113: Benjamin Krick (SCAH) over (DAH) (For.) 120: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Braxton Adams (DAH) (Fall 2:43) 126: Trenton Donahue (DAH) over Clayton Leidy (SCAH) (Inj. [time]) 132: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Chandler Ho (DAH) (Dec 4-2) 138: Ed Scott (DAH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Fall 0:42) 145: Dalton Woodrow (DAH) over Evan Courts (SCAH) (Fall 1:48) 152: Gauge Gulvas (DAH) over Julien Simmons (SCAH) (MD 12-0) 160: Tyler Price (SCAH) over Jake Krause (DAH) (Fall 3:00) 170: Garrett Starr (DAH) over Noah Prewitt (SCAH) (MD 10-0) 182: Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) over Ryan White (DAH) (Fall 2:46) 195: Eric Schneider (DAH) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 0:49)
State College Area High School 60, Jersey Shore Area High School 19
285: Harrison Schoen (SCAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 106: Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Liam Goodrich (JSAH) (Fall 0:39) 120: Clayton Leidy (SCAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 126: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 132: Cade Vuocola (JSAH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (TF 17-1 6:00) 138: Evan Courts (SCAH) over Gabe Packer (JSAH) (Fall 2:45) 145: Zak Kline (JSAH) over Michael McShea (SCAH) (TF 15-0 0:00) 152: Julien Simmons (SCAH) over Richie Hamlin (JSAH) (Fall 0:44) 160: Ryan Kershner (JSAH) over Tyler Price (SCAH) (Dec 7-2) 170: Hunter O`Connor (JSAH) over Noah Prewitt (SCAH) (Fall 2:19) 182: Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) over Kyle Tomb (JSAH) (Fall 4:58) 195: Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over (JSAH) (For.)
Altoona Area High School 34, Bald Eagle Area High School 33
285: Trevor Manley (AAH) over (BEAH) (For.) 106: Jordan Carlucci (AAH) over (BEAH) (For.) 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over Luke Hileman (AAH) (Dec 9-7) 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over Damion Finnegan (AAH) (Dec 3-2) 126: Matt Sarbo (AAH) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (TF 15-0 0:00) 132: Jordan Wagner (AAH) over Alex Holt (BEAH) (MD 13-3) 138: Corey McClellan (AAH) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Dec 7-2) 145: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Jacob Schmidhamer (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 152: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Gavin Wagner (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 160: Andrew Beach (AAH) over Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) (Dec 5-4) 170: Brady Proctor (BEAH) over adam Zerbee (AAH) (Dec 7-3) 182: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over (AAH) (For.) 195: David Close (BEAH) over Joshua Keirn (AAH) (Fall 0:00) 220: Nate Simmers (AAH) over (BEAH) (Fall 0:00) (AAH Critr 1.0)
DuBois Area High School 53, Bald Eagle Area High School 26
106: Kam Stevenson (DAH) over (BEAH) (For.) 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over (DAH) (For.) 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over Braxton Adams (DAH) (MD 12-1) 126: Trenton Donahue (DAH) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (TF 16-1 5:30) 132: Chandler Ho (DAH) over Alex Holt (BEAH) (Fall 2:54) 138: Ed Scott (DAH) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Fall 0:38) 145: Dalton Woodrow (DAH) over Drew Koleno (BEAH) (Fall 1:29) 152: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Gauge Gulvas (DAH) (Fall 0:24) 160: Jake Krause (DAH) over Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) (Fall 1:21) 170: Garrett Starr (DAH) over Brady Proctor (BEAH) (Fall 1:42) 182: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Eric Schneider (DAH) (MD 11-1) 195: Ryan White (DAH) over Chandler Burns (BEAH) (Fall 5:48) 220: David Close (BEAH) over John Pendleton (DAH) (Fall 3:09) 285: Alex O`Harah (DAH) over (BEAH) (For.)
Bald Eagle Area High School 40, Jersey Shore Area High School 18
120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 126: Drake Holderman (BEAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 132: Cade Vuocola (JSAH) over Alex Holt (BEAH) (Dec 13-8) 138: Gabe Packer (JSAH) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Dec 6-4) 145: Zak Kline (JSAH) over Drew Koleno (BEAH) (Dec 5-3) 152: Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) over Richie Hamlin (JSAH) (Fall 1:03) 160: Ryan Kershner (JSAH) over Richard Taylor (BEAH) (Dec 6-1) 170: Hunter O`Connor (JSAH) over Brady Proctor (BEAH) (Fall 1:58) 182: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Kyle Tomb (JSAH) (MD 9-0) 195: Chandler Burns (BEAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 220: David Close (BEAH) over (JSAH) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over (JSAH) (For.)
P-O gets best of Clearfield
Philipsburg-Osceola won its first five matches and 10 of 14 overall in a 53-19 win over Clearfield.
Nick Courdriet, Austin Foster, Hunter Weitoish and Tyler Anderson all got pins for the Mounties. Chase Chapman won by technical fall, 18-2, as Gabe Dunkleberger and Kaleb Stamm won by decision.
Philipsburg Osceola Area High School 53, Clearfield Area High School 19
106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over (CAH) (For.) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Nolan Barr (CAH) (Fall 1:06) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over Karson Kline (CAH) (Fall 4:19) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Luke Freeland (CAH) (Dec 7-4) 132: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Peyton Smay (CAH) (TF 15-2 2:03) 138: Jude Pallo (CAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (MD 10-2) 145: Caleb Freeland (CAH) over Braedon Butler (POAH) (Fall 1:25) 152: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over (CAH) (For.) 160: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Cole Smay (CAH) (Fall 5:06) 170: Mark McGonigal (CAH) over Matt Shimmel (POAH) (Dec 1-0) 182: Kaleb Stamm (POAH) over Brett Zattoni (CAH) (Dec 6-5) 195: Nick Domico (CAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Fall 1:34) 220: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over (CAH) (For.) 285: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over Avry Gisewhite (CAH) (Fall 4:50)
Bellefonte wins over Clearfield
Bellefonte got pins from Ethan Rossman, Max Barrier, Daniel Orndorf, Aidan O’Shea, Lane Aikey, Alex Coppolo, Ryan Smith, Cole Stewart, Ethan Richner and Tyler Benner in a 66-16 win over Clearfield.
Bellefonte Area High School 66, Central High School (Martinsburg) (CHM) 16
182: Michael Fowkes (CHM) over Andrew Howe (BAH) (Fall 1:03) 195: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over Jacob Detwiler (CHM) (Fall 1:23) 220: Max Barrier (BAH) over Jarod Webb (CHM) (Fall 1:19) 285: Daniel Orndorf (BAH) over Dane Cross (CHM) (Fall 2:30) 106: Aidan O`Shea (BAH) over Jaxon Matthews (CHM) (Fall 3:52) 113: Alex Bowman (CHM) over Aaron Little (BAH) (MD 16-4) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over Ian Crouch (CHM) (Fall 0:42) 126: Alec Bossert (BAH) over (CHM) (For.) 132: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over Mason Daniels (CHM) (Fall 3:13) 138: Ryan Smith (BAH) over Malcom Loucks (CHM) (Fall 1:29) 145: Cole Stewart (BAH) over Matthew Morgan (CHM) (Fall 0:37) 152: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Lane Kocher (CHM) (Fall 0:53) 160: LOGAN MARKO (CHM) over Kenneth Simpson (BAH) (Fall 5:19) 170: Tyler Benner (BAH) over Zach Parks (CHM) (Fall 1:26)
Line Mountain Duals
Five Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestlers went unbeaten at the Line Mountain Duals.
Kolby Franklin, Amonn Ohl, Caleb Dowling, Keegan Rotchrock and Tyler Stoltzfus were all 5-0 on the day. Zach Witmer finished 4-1.
Saint Joseph’s finished 1-4 as a team. The Wolves defeated Bloomsburg 36-30, but lost to Mifflinburg 42-31, Horseheads High School 33-30, Freedom High School 48-35 and host Line Mountain 48-32.
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 36, Bloomsburg High School 30
285: Double Forfeit 106: Jake Leonardo (BLHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 113: David Klingerman (BLHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over (BLHS) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over (BLHS) (For.) 138: Dalton Watt (BLHS) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 3:56) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Aaron Williams (BLHS) (Fall 1:31) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over (BLHS) (For.) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over (BLHS) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Jacob Mattive (BLHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over (BLHS) (For.) 220: Luke Barnes (BLHS) over (SJCA) (For.)
Mifflinburg Area High School 42, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 31
182: Deven Doane (MAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Davidson Reigle (MAH) (Fall 1:24) 220: Quentin Doane (MAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Graham Wiand (MAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Gabe Gramly (MAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Troy Bingaman (MAH) (Fall 5:58) 126: Dylan Linn (MAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Malik Valencia (MAH) (TF 18-2 0:00) 138: Clayton Reed (MAH) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 1:58) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Eric Gessner (MAH) (Dec 9-2) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Cody Rokavec (MAH) (TF 18-3 0:00) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over (MAH) (For.) 170: Jansen Houdeshell (MAH) over (SJCA) (For.)
Horseheads Senior High School 33, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 30
170: Jesse Storch (HSH) over (SJCA) (For.) 182: Ryan Clarke (HSH) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Gannon Johnston (HSH) (Fall 1:57) 285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Tommy Dale (HSH) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Latimer Audinwood (HSH) (Fall 0:00) 126: Calum Houper (HSH) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Devin Woodworth (HSH) over Zack Witmer (SJCA) (Dec 5-1) 138: Louie Menard (HSH) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 0:00) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Jarrett O`Connell (HSH) (Fall 0:00) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Jacob Scibek (HSH) (Fall 5:46) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over Jack Massengale (HSH) (Fall 0:00)
Freedom High School 48, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 35
195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Ian Connell (FRHS) (Fall 0:47) 220: Maximos Marrero (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Josh Hoffert (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: Connor Bevan (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 113: Reinaldo Lebron (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Luis Vargas (FRHS) (TF 15-0 0:00) 126: Connor Huber (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Thaddeus Howland (FRHS) (Fall 2:50) 138: Michael Gomes (FRHS) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 1:15) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Caleb Pinkowski (FRHS) (Fall 0:35) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Shane Storm (FRHS) (Fall 1:19) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over Blake Thyler (FRHS) (Fall 0:42) 170: Sebastian Gibbs (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 182: Darryl Shands (FRHS) over (SJCA) (For.)
Line Mountain High School 48, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 32
220: Justin Scott (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Dominick Bridi (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: Aidan Kritzer (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 113: Mason Leshock (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Blake Wirt (LMH) (Fall 2:24) 126: Tim Shingara (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Ian Coller (LMH) (TF 16-0 2:38) 138: Bryce Carl (LMH) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 0:54) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Griffin Smeltz (LMH) (MD 13-4) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Riley Heim (LMH) (Fall 1:19) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over Chance Hackenburg (LMH) (TF 19-4 2:12) 170: Jacob Feese (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 182: Wyatt Bingaman (LMH) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Cale King (LMH) (Fall 0:58)
Girls’ indoor track
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Izzy Warren set a pair of school records at the TSTCA No. 1 meet at Edinboro University. She had a winning leap of 35-1 in the triple jump and a fourth place finish in the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.16.
Carter Kauffman won the mile and was part of the distance medley relay team along with Lindsey Carmack, Madi Mazza, Myah Chappelle and Sera Mazza that won as well. Mazza and Carmack also placed in the mile, finishing third and sixth respectively.
