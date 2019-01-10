HS sports roundup: BEA wrestling relies on upper weights in win over P-O

Local teams had a memorable last few days, especially in wrestling and girls’ basketball. Take a look at this week’s games and matches that were played up until Wednesday:
Wrestling
BEA powers past P-O
Bald Eagle Area reeled off five straight wins in the heavier weight classes Tuesday to grab a 39-27 road win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Richard Taylor (170) and Brady Proctor (182) started the Eagles run with back-to-back decisions followed by a pin from 195-pounder Dylan Bisel. David Close (220) added a 13-2 major decision, and when Chandler Burns (285) tacked on a quick fall, BEA held a 32-12 advantage.
P-O’s Nick Bryan (106) won by forfeit, and Nick Coudriet (113) got a fall in 1:18 for the Mounties to make it a 32-24 contest, but Bald Eagle got a major decision from Garret Giedroc (120) and a decision from Alex Holt (132) to close out the victory. In between, Gabe Dunkelberger (126) took a 5-0 decision for Philipsburg.
Noah Foltz (138) started the match with a major decision, and Drew Koleno (145) followed with a pin to put BEA up 10-0, but Tristan Beauseigneur’s (152) pin got the Mounties on the scoreboard. P-O took a brief 12-10 lead when Hunter Weitoish (160) won by forfeit.
Bald Eagle Area 39, Philipsburg Osceola 27
138: Noah Foltz (BEAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (MD 9-0) 145: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Braedon Butler (POAH) (Fall 3:42) 152: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) (Fall 1:46) 160: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over (BEAH) (For.) 170: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over Matt Shimmel (POAH) (Dec 6-5) 182: Brady Proctor (BEAH) over Parker Moore (POAH) (Dec 5-3) 195: Dylan Bisel (BEAH) over Dylan Yastro (POAH) (Fall 1:48) 220: David Close (BEAH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (MD 13-2) 285: Chandler Burns (BEAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 0:45) 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over (BEAH) (For.) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Nathan Smith (BEAH) (Fall 1:18) 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over Austin Foster (POAH) (MD 11-0) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Drake Holderman (BEAH) (Dec 5-0) 132: Alex Holt (BEAH) over Aaron Foster (POAH) (Dec 9-3)
Girls’ basketball
Lady Little Lions cruise
State College rolled past Carlisle 70-36 in Mid-Penn Conference play Tuesday.
After doubling up Carlisle in the second quarter, 18-9, for a 14-point halftime lead, the Lady Little Lions outscored their opponents 16-5 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Maya Bokunewicz led State College with a game-high 23 points. Jessica Lingenfelter knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 12 points. Isabelle Leazier scored 12 points as well.
Lady Rams upend Clearfield
Penns Valley improved to 6-2 Tuesday with a 71-32 Mountain League win over Clearfield.
Bella Culver led the Lady Rams with 16 points. Jordan Andrus scored 14 points.
SJCA opens week with 2 wins
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy picked up wins this week over Harmony and Williamsburg.
Selena Mann scored 17 points, and Lauren Ott chipped in 10 points in a 60-11 victory Monday over Harmony.
Three Saint Joseph’s players then reached double digits in a 34-19 triumph Wednesday over Williamsburg. Denaya Poston Cooper led the team with 13 points, and Kathleen Simander scored 11. Mann added 10 points.
The Lady Wolves trailed 8-5 at halftime but bounced back in the second half, putting up 11 in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth to sew up the win.
Boys’ basketball
SJCA sets school record in victory
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy exploded for a 76-42 victory over Williamsburg on Wednesday after scoring a school-record 38 points in the second quarter.
After a 19-point first quarter gave the Wolves a six-point edge entering the second, Saint Joseph’s outscored the Blue Pirates 38-14 for a 30-point halftime lead.
Cameron Khoza scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter, and Jack Mangene put in nine of his 19 points in the stanza as well. Brendan Scanlon finished with 10 points, Zane Thornburg had nine points, and Ryan Peachey added eight points.
It’s the fifth straight win for the team, which is now 9-4 on the season.
P-O falls to Central
Philipsburg-Osceola fell behind Central by double digits early and never could quite catch up in a 53-46 loss Wednesday that dropped the Mounties’ record to 3-7.
After Central jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of one quarter, Philipsburg-Osceola trimmed three points off the deficit by halftime and another two by the end of the third quarter, but Central held on for the win.
Ryan Whitehead scored a game-high 25 points for P-O.
Central improved to 4-1 in the Mountain League, one game back from first-place Huntingdon. P-O fell to 0-5 in league play.
Huntingdon gets better of Bellefonte
Bellefonte dropped a Mountain League contest to first-place Huntingdon, 83-52, on Wednesday.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 21-6 lead after one and increased the lead to 19 by halftime. Huntingdon outscored the Red Raiders 25-11 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Ben McCartney led Bellefonte with 14 points, and Nate Tice scored 12 points. Bellefonte falls to 6-4.
Penns Valley improves to 7-3 after win
Penns Valley defeated Clearfield 59-47 Wednesday.
The Rams are now 7-3. No other information was provided.
