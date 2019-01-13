State College’s Cole Urbas, Bellefonte’s Cole Stewart earn 100th wins in this week’s county wrestling leaders

It was a historic week for two Centre County wrestlers.
State College’s Cole Urbas and Bellefonte’s Cole Stewart each recorded their 100th career victories on the road. We’ll get to those details in just a bit but — since all of the county’s teams were on the mat this week — let’s first take a look at some of the overall highlights.
Bellefonte traveled to Virginia for the prestigious Virginia Duals and came home with a third-place trophy by topping District 3’s Upper Dauphin 53-15. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy won three of its five duals during the Juniata Duals on Saturday. And it came as no surprise that the Red Raiders and Wolves wrestlers made the most moves this week with all the action.
Here’s where the changes took place this week.
Wins
Urbas and Stewart both hit that important 100th win milestone earlier this week.
Urbas became the first Little Lion to accomplish the feat in 10 years with a pin of Chambersburg’s Joey Fuller in 1:48. Stewart’s win was a pin too, over Culpeper’s (Va.) Connor Flynn in 1:20.
Urbas dropped a few spots on the leaderboard this week while collecting his 22nd victory. He trails a trio of St. Joseph’s wrestlers in Kolby Franklin, Tyler Stoltzfus and Caleb Dowling, who each went a perfect 5-0 during the Juniata Duals.
Franklin, Stoltzfus and Dowling each collected their 20th win of the season on Saturday, with Franklin leading the county with 24 victories. Stoltzfus has 23, and Dowling is tied with Urbas for third on the list.
State College’s Owen Woolcott, who eclipsed 20 wins last week, is the only other wrestler with 20-plus victories. However, there are six others one win away. They are Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner, Ethan Rossman and Ryan Smith; Penns Valley’s Abraham Allebach and Malachi DuVall, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Keegan Rothrock.
There were also a trio of wrestlers that were able to collect their 10th win of the season this week. They were Bellefonte’s Max Barrier, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Bryan and the Wolves’ Zack Witmer.
Falls
There was plenty of movement this week, but the top two still remained the same in Urbas and Allebach. They each tallied another pin to keep their distance from the pack.
The biggest mover was last season’s pin king in St. Joseph’s Amonn Ohl. Ohl was a perfect 5-0 for the Wolves on Saturday with all pins.
He went from a tie for seventh into third by getting to 14 falls this season. Ohl was within one second of wrestling a whole match in his five matches combined.
Ohl beat one of his opponents in 17 seconds.
Stewart had four of his six victories for the Red Raiders come by way of the pin during the Virginia Duals. His 100th win was a fall as previously mentioned. He then had three others to help lead Bellefonte to the third-place match.
Stewart’s 12 pins are tied with the Wolves’ Stoltzfus and State College’s Jude Swisher for fourth.
Rothrock and Franklin were each able to earn their 10th pin of the season, and are just outside the top 10. Five wrestlers need just one more fall to get their 10th of the season.
Fastest Falls
There were four new times set this week. They involved a pair of Red Raiders and Wolves splitting those honors.
The new mark to reach the top 10 is 22 seconds.
As previously mentioned, Ohl topped Tamaqua’s Tyler Hazlett in 17 seconds for the fourth-quickest time. Ohl’s teammate in Dowling had the fifth-quickest time by beating Susquehanna Township’s Jeffrey McLean in 18 seconds.
Richner topped his first-round opponent in Culpeper’s (Va.) Riley Crossman in 20 seconds. He is tied with Penns Valley’s Dillon Covalt for the seventh-fastest time.
Bellefonte’s Alex Coppolo made his debut on the list with a pin over another Culpeper wrestler. Coppolo beat Katie Botkin in 22 seconds. He is tied with Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer, who has two such victories of 22 seconds.
Technical falls & major decisions
Richner and Dowling were the lone Centre County wrestlers to amass more than one technical fall this week.
Richner had three during the Virginia Duals with Dowling earning two at the Juniata Duals.
Richner began the consolation run for the Red Raiders with a 15-0 win over Millbrook’s (Va.) Daniel VanAmburg in the second round. In the consolation quarterfinals, he beat Grassfield’s (Va.) Ryan Malfara 20-4. In the third-place match against Upper Dauphin, Richner topped Tyler Wright 16-0. He outscored his opponents in those matches 51-4.
Dowling outscored his opponents 33-3. He first beat Harrisburg’s Marcellous Thornton 16-1 and topped Selinsgrove’s Scott Kissinger 17-2 in 3:27.
Richner is tied with Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk for second with six technical fall wins, as Dowling is in fourth with five. State College’s Owen Woolcott still leads the way with eight.
Witmer jumped into a three-way tie for fifth with three tech fall victories with teammate Rothrock and former teammate Lane Aikey, who is wrestling for Bellefonte. Witmer’s third was a 17-2 win over Aaron Coccio in 3:22.
Bellefonte’s Ryan Smith earned his first technical fall win of the season with a 16-1 win over Haddonfield’s (N.J.) Bobby Hahn in the consolation semifinals.
Everyone is still chasing Dowling, who has five major decision wins so far this year. Rossman and Franklin got closer by picking up their fourth such victories.
Rossman topped Haddonfield’s (N.J.) Michael Carey 12-3. Franklin beat Susquehanna Township’s Troy Ambush 17-8.
Bald Eagle Area’s Garrett Giedroc jumped into a tie for fourth with State College’s Evan Courts with three major decisions. Giedroc beat Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster 11-0 in their dual Tuesday.
Bellefonte’s Aaron Little and Andrew Howe broke away from the logjam of wrestlers that have one major decision by adding another. Little beat Haddonfield’s Blaise Hendrix 10-2 as Howe defeated Millbrook’s Randolph Ortega 10-1.
The Red Raiders’ Aidan O’Shea and the Eagles’ David Close and Noah Foltz each earned their first major decision win this week.
Wins
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|24
|2. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|23
|T3. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|22
|T3. Cole Urbas
|State College
|22
|5. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|21
|T6. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|19
|T6. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|19
|T6. Ryan Smith
|Bellefonte
|19
|T6. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|19
|T6. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|19
|T6. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|19
Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Cole Urbas
|State College
|18
|2. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|16
|3. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|14
|T4. Cole Stewart
|Bellefonte
|12
|T4. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|12
|T4. Jude Swisher
|State College
|12
|T7. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|11
|T7. Dillon Covalt
|Penns Valley
|11
|T7. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|11
|T10. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|10
|T10. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|10
Fastest Falls
|Name
|School
|Time
|1. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:08
|2. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:13
|3. Clayton Upcraft
|Penns Valley
|:16
|4. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:17
|5. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:18
|6. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|:19
|T7. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:20
|T7. Dillon Covalt
|Penns Valley
|:20
|9. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|:21
|T10. Alex Coppolo
|Bellefonte
|:22
|T10. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:22
|T10. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:22
Technical Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|8
|T2. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|6
|T2. Baylor Shunk
|Penns Valley
|6
|4. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|5
|T5. Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|3
|T5. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|3
|T5. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|3
|T8. Dylan Bisel
|Bald Eagle Area
|2
|T8. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|2
|T8. Chase Chapman
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|2
|T8. Evan Courts
|State College
|2
Major Decisions
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|5
|T2. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|4
|T2. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|4
|T4. Garrett Giedroc
|Bald Eagle Area
|3
|T4. Evan Courts
|State College
|3
|T6. Aaron Little
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Andrew Howe
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|2
|T6. Zack Witmer
|Penns Valley
|2
