HS sports roundup: Bellefonte wrestling grabs 3rd at tourney

Here are all the Centre County high school sports you missed from last Thursday through the weekend:
Wrestling
Red Raiders finish 3rd at tourney
Bellefonte finished third out of 16 teams wrestling in the 2019 Virginia Duals American High School Division over the weekend.
The Red Raiders defeated Culpeper in their first match 66-18 before falling into the consolation round after a 39-27 loss to eventual champion Kellam.
Bellefonte reeled off four straight victories from there to take third place. The Red Raiders defeated Millbrook 60-13, Grassfield 56-20 and Haddonfield 39-25 before downing Upper Dauphin 53-15 in the third-place match.
Bellefonte notched tournament highs in pins with 35, technical falls with five and most dual wins with five as well. Cole Stewart, Alex Coppolo, Ethan Rossman and Kyle Myers all had four pins. Lane Aikey, Kenneth Simpson and Daniel Orndorf each recorded three falls. Ryan Smith, Aiden O’Shea, Dylan Dann and Andrew Howe each had a pair of pins.
Bellefonte 66, Culpeper 18
106 - Aidan O`Shea (B) over Brandon Joye (C) Fall 3:34; 113 - Aaron Little (B) over (C) Forf; 120 - Lane Aikey (B) over Alan Stull (C) Fall 1:57; 126 - Alex Coppolo (B) over Katie Botkin (C) Fall 0:22; 132 - Ryan Smith (B) over Mason Breeden (C) Fall 0:32; 138 - Cole Stewart (B) over Connor Flynn (C) Fall 1:20; 145 - Stephan Csontos (C) over Brady Martin (B) Fall 6:22; 152 - Ethan Richner (B) over Riley Crossman (Culpeper) Fall 0:20; 160 - Kenneth Simpson (B) over Ethan Berry (C) Fall 1:45; 170 - Andrew Howe (B) over Ryan Davis (C) Fall 4:32; 182 - George Moseley (C) over Ethan Rossman (B) Fall 3:50; 195 - Kyle Myers (B) over (C) Forf; 220 - Max Barrier (B) over Dallin Losee (C) Fall 1:01; 285 - Bracken Hibbert (C) over Daniel Orndorf (B) Fall 3:38.
Kellam 39, Bellefonte 27
106 - Raymond Sanchez (K) over Aidan O`Shea (B) Maj 11-1; 113 - Aidan McGarry (K) over Aaron Little (B) TF 18-3; 120 - Lane Aikey (B) over John McGarry (K) Fall 2:26; 126 - Cameron Fentress (K) over Alex Coppolo (B) SV-1 3-1; 132 - Ryan Smith (B) over Jake Ochave (K) Dec 5-0; 138 - Cole Stewart (B) over Garrett Schrantz (K) Dec 3-0; 145 - Guy Hall (K) over Brady Martin (B) Fall 0:58; 152 - Nicholas Sansone (K) over Kenneth Simpson (B) Fall 1:37; 160 - Channing Connor (K) over Ethan Richner (B) Fall 1:23; 170 - Alex Swoope (K) over Andrew Howe (B) TF 17-2; 182 - Ethan Rossman (B) over Brendon Thorne (K) Fall 2:33; 195 - Kyle Myers (B) over Joseph Manco (K) Fall 5:04; 220 - Max Barrier (B) over Cameron Naim (K) Dec 1-0; 285 - Jake Thompson (K) over Daniel Orndorf (B) Maj 9-0.
Bellefonte 60, Millbrook 13
106 - Josue Ortiz (M) over Aidan O`Shea (B) Fall 3:31; 113 - Jonothan Ochoa (M) over Aaron Little (B) Maj 13-4; 120 - Lane Aikey (B) over Kevin Ornelas (M) Fall 1:22; 126 - Alex Coppolo (B) over Cody Glover (M) Fall 0:39; 132 - Dylan Dann (B) over Seth Caballero (M) Fall 1:38; 138 - Ryan Smith (B) over Lukas Guerrero (M) Dec 8-3; 145 - Cole Stewart (B) over Adolfo Gracia Perez (M) Fall 0:23; 152 - Ethan Richner (B) over Daniel VanAmburg (M) TF 15-0; 160 - Kenneth Simpson (B) over Jose Teran (M) Fall 2:50; 170 - Andrew Howe (B) over Randolph Ortega (M) Maj 10-1; 182 - Kyle Myers (B) over Jack Winans (M) Fall 2:45; 195 - Ethan Rossman (B) over Landon Anderson (M) Fall 1:53; 220 - Daniel Flores (M) over Max Barrier (B) Dec 11-5; 285 - Daniel Orndorf (B) over Zamani Shoaib (M) Fall 4:43
Bellefonte 56, Grassfield 20
106 - Daniel Coffey (G) over Aidan O`Shea (B) TF 17-2; 113 - Julian Holley (G) over Aaron Little (B) Fall 0:42; 120 - Lane Aikey (B) over Riley Starcher (G) Dec 10-7; 126 - Alex Coppolo (B) over Hunter Jurgens (G) Fall 4:55; 132 - Ryan Smith (B) over Nathan Skirvin (G) Fall 2:37; 138 - Dylan Dann (B) over John Tankersley (G) Fall 5:41; 145 - Cole Stewart (B) over Adam Nobrega (G) Fall 1:05; 152 - Kenneth Simpson (B) over Stephen Smith (G) Fall 2:24; 160 - Ethan Richner (B) over Ryan Malfara (G) TF 20-4; 170 - Luke Nees (G) over Andrew Howe (B) Dec 9-5; 182 - Kyle Myers (B) over Tyler Gasser (G) Fall 2:23; 195 - Ethan Rossman (B) over Garrett Hurst (G) Fall 2:28; 220 - Avery Leblanc (G) over Max Barrier (B) Fall 5:01; 285 - Daniel Orndorf (B) over Kaleb Keller (G) Fall 3:57;
Bellefonte 39, Haddonfield 25
106 - Brian Schlitt (H) over Aidan O`Shea (B) Dec 4-3; 113 - Aaron Little (B) over Blaise Hendrix (H) Maj 10-2; 120 - Lane Aikey (B) over Nicholas Palmer (H) TF 16-1; 126 - Alex Coppolo (B) over Tucker Minor (H) Fall 2:40; 132 - Ryan Smith (B) over Bobby Hahn (H) TF 16-1; 138 - Ryan Bolletino (H) over Dylan Dann (B) Maj 17-6; 145 - Cole Stewart (B) over Luca Caruso (H) Fall 0:42; 152 - Ethan Richner (B) over Declan Skelly (H) Dec 6-1; 160 - Luke Benedict (H) over Kenneth Simpson (B) Fall 3:03; 170 - Andrew Howe (B) over Aidan Barr (H) Dec 2-0; 182 - Kyle Myers (B) over Nick DiNoia (H) Dec 7-0; 195 - Ethan Rossman (B) over Michael Carey (H) Maj 12-3; 220 - Gabriel Klaus (H) over Max Barrier (B) Fall 1:11; 285 - Matthew Pinsky (H) over Daniel Orndorf (B) Fall 0:43
Bellefonte 53, Upper Dauphin 15
106 - Aidan O`Shea (B) over Joseph Schwenk (UD) Fall 1:21; 113 - Aaron Little (B) over Maxx Trexler (UD) Dec 4-3; 120 - Lane Aikey (B) over Ethan Paul (UD) Dec 8-1; 126 - Bronson Garber (UD) over Alec Bossert (B) Fall 1:01; 132 - Alex Coppolo (B) over Zach Rupp (UD) Dec 6-2; 138 - Ryan Smith (B) over Kade Matter (UD) Dec 9-3; 145 - Cole Stewart (B) over (UD) Forf; 152 - Ethan Richner (B) over Tyler Wright (UD) TF 16-0; 160 - Darien Wiest (UD) over Kenneth Simpson (B) Dec 8-4; 170 - Andrew Howe (B) over Steven Heck (UD) Fall 4:44; 182 - Kyle Myers (B) over Mason Wiest (UD) Fall 3:38; 195 - Ethan Rossman (B) over Ben Cope (UD) Fall 2:35; 220 - Donald Gelnett (UD) over Max Barrier (B) Fall 1:44; 285 - Daniel Orndorf (B) over Isaiah Wenrick (U) Fall 0:59.
State College falls
The Little Lions couldn’t overcome a slow start Thursday in a 42-24 loss to Chambersburg, which jumped out to an early 18-0 lead after two pins and a pair of decisions.
The Little Lions won four of the next five bouts to forge a 21-21 tie before Chambersburg closed out the dual meet with pins in three of the final four matches to take the win.
Cole Urbas (220) and Bailey Weaverling (106) recorded pins for State College. Andrew McLaughlin (195) and Owen Wolcott (132) won 9-5 and 3-0 decisions, respectively.
Chambersburg 42, State College 24
152: Spencer Runshaw (CAH) over Julien Simmons (SCAH) (Fall 2:27) 160: Carson Mello (CAH) over Tyler Price (SCAH) (Dec 4-2) 170: Zae Kirk (CAH) over Noah Prewitt (SCAH) (Dec 4-2) 182: Luke Nichter (CAH) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 0:24) 195: Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) over Guy Lozius (CAH) (Dec 9-5) 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Joey Fuller (CAH) (Fall 1:48) 285: Wyatt Hull (CAH) over Harrison Schoen (SCAH) (Dec 7-1) 106: Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) over April Rump (CAH) (Fall 2:45) 113: Benjamin Krick (SCAH) over (CAH) (For.) 120: Karl Shindledecker (CAH) over Jude Swisher (SCAH) (Dec 6-4) 126: Cole Grove (CAH) over Owen Barr (SCAH) (Fall 0:50) 132: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Kelby Mixell (CAH) (Dec 3-0) 138: Ryder Davenport (CAH) over Evan Courts (SCAH) (Fall 2:47) 145: Tate Nichter (CAH) over Jason Dry (SCAH) (Fall 1:48)
P-O struggles down stretch in loss
Philipsburg-Osceola won its first five matches for an early 24-point lead against Altoona, but the Mountain Lions won eight of the final nine bouts Thursday to claim a 34-30 victory.
Pins by Tristan Beauseigneur (152), Hunter Weitoish (160) and Parker Moore (182), along with decisions from Ronnie Pinto (170) and Dylan Yastro (185), put Philipsburg-Osceola up early. Altoona got on the scoreboard with back-to-back pins at 220 and 285 before P-O got its last win of the match on a Nick Bryan (106) pin.
Altoona 34, Philipsburg-Osceola 30
152: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Jacob Schmidhamer (AAH) (Fall 1:49) 160: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Gavin Wagner (AAH) (Fall 3:20) 170: Ronnie Pinto (POAH) over adam Zerbee (AAH) (Dec 8-2) 182: Parker Moore (POAH) over Jonah Brandt (AAH) (Fall 3:54) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over Joshua Keirn (AAH) (Dec 5-3) 220: Nate Simmers (AAH) over Tyler Anderson (POAH) (Fall 1:51) 285: Trevor Manley (AAH) over Jimmy Bryan (POAH) (Fall 2:20) 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over Jordan Carlucci (AAH) (Fall 1:12) 113: Luke Hileman (AAH) over Nick Coudriet (POAH) (MD 13-0) 120: Damion Finnegan (AAH) over Austin Foster (POAH) (Dec 7-3) 126: Matt Sarbo (AAH) over Aaron Foster (POAH) (Fall 0:57) 132: Jordan Wagner (AAH) over Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) (Dec 8-3) 138: Corey McClellan (AAH) over Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) (Dec 8-1) 145: Andrew Beach (AAH) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (Dec 7-3)
SJCA goes 3-2 at tourney
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestled in five close matches, going 3-2 at the Juniata Duals over the weekend, with all decided by eight points or less.
The Wolves knocked off Harrisburg 38-30, host Juniata 36-30, and Susquehanna Township 35-34. Tamaqua outlasted Saint Joseph’s 42-35, and Selinsgrove nipped SJCA 42-41.
Amonn Ohl, Caleb Dowling, Keegan Rothrock, Tyler Stoltzfus, Zack Witmer and Kolby Franklin all went 5-0 on the day. Ohl pinned all five of his opponents. Dowling, Rothrock, Stoltzfus and Witmer all had three falls. Franklin had a pair of pins.
SJCA 38, Harrisburg 30
120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Wanyae Robinson (HAHS) (Fall 0:54) 126: Pedro Alicea (HAHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Devon Johnson (HAHS) (Fall 1:06) 138: Dana Purely (HAHS) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 0:16) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Marcellous Thornton (HAHS) (TF 16-1 0:00) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Kaseim Greg (HAHS) (Fall 1:32) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over Donte Kent (HAHS) (Fall 2:35) 170: Zachary Rosenberger (SJCA) over Ediel Ramirez (HAHS) (Fall 1:00) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Nehimah Diggs (HAHS) (SV-1 5-2) 220: Xavier Evans (HAHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Samir Wilkerson (HAHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: alejandro Escudero (HAHS) over (SJCA) (For.)
SJCA 36, Juniata 30
106: Double Forfeit 113: Tye Jabs (JUHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Cameron Swigart (JUHS) (Fall 1:44) 126: Tansen Miller (JUHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Jacob Gilson (JUHS) (Fall 0:32) 138: Tanner Weiand (JUHS) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 2:25) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Albert Heister (JUHS) (Fall 0:23) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over (JUHS) (For.) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over (JUHS) (For.) 170: Tyler Wileman (JUHS) over Zachary Rosenberger (SJCA) (Fall 3:30) 182: Parker Noss (JUHS) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over (JUHS) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit Selinsgrove Area Hs (SAH) 42 vs. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy (SJCA) 41 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Zack Rusesky (SAH) (Fall 1:36) 138: Shawn Matthews (SAH) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 0:50) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Scott Kissinger (SAH) (TF 17-0 3:27) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Ryan Yetter (SAH) (Fall 0:31) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over Dean Hollenbach (SAH) (Fall 1:38) 170: Zachary Rosenberger (SJCA) over Coy Bastian (SAH) (Fall 4:47) 182: Ryan Aument (SAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Blaise Zeiders (SAH) (Fall 2:44) 220: Nate Schon (SAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Trey Baney (SAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: CJ Boyer (SAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 113: Aiden Gaugler (SAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Gavin Moore (SAH) (Fall 0:26) 126: Walker Garden (SAH) over (SJCA) (For.)
Tamaqua 42, SJCA 35
126: Randolph Steigerwalt (TAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over Aaron Coccio (TAH) (TF 17-2 3:22) 138: Joey Minehan (TAH) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (Fall 0:30) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Caleb Sell (TAH) (Fall 0:29) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over Zach Fannock (TAH) (Fall 0:55) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over Khalid Holland (TAH) (Fall 1:46) 170: Nate Wickersham (TAH) over Zachary Rosenberger (SJCA) (Fall 3:05) 182: Carson Krell (TAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Brandon Eberts (TAH) (Fall 2:12) 220: Lucas Schickram (TAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Bronson Strouse (TAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Nick Wall (TAH) over (SJCA) (For.) 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Tyler Hazlett (TAH) (Fall 0:17)
SJCA 35, Susquehanna Twp. 34
113: Double Forfeit 120: Amonn Ohl (SJCA) over Kody Evans (STH) (Fall 2:38) 126: Mayson Evans (STH) over (SJCA) (For.) 132: Zack Witmer (SJCA) over (STH) (For.) 138: Christian Beniquez (STH) over Mike Lavallee (SJCA) (TF 17-2 0:00) 145: Caleb Dowling (SJCA) over Jeffery McLean (STH) (Fall 0:18) 152: Keegan Rothrock (SJCA) over (STH) (For.) 160: Tyler Stoltzfus (SJCA) over (STH) (For.) 170: Edmond Ruth (STH) over Zachary Rosenberger (SJCA) (Fall 3:11) 182: Michael Reese (STH) over (SJCA) (For.) 195: Kolby Franklin (SJCA) over Troy Ambush (STH) (MD 17-8) 220: Armoni Caraballo (STH) over (SJCA) (For.) 285: Fatorma Mulbah (STH) over (SJCA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit (STH unsportsmanlike -1.0) (SJCA crit. #1 1.0)
Girls’ basketball
Tyrone tops P-O
Philipsburg-Osceola fell back to .500 through 10 games after a 68-51 home loss to Tyrone on Friday.
Tyrone (8-3) led 14-11 after one quarter then outscored P-O 21-3 in the second to take command of the game. Sydney Shaw drained nine 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 31 points for the Lady Eagles.
Halle Herrington led P-O with 26 points. Lindsey Bordas scored 10 points, and Samantha Bainey added nine points for the 5-5 Lady Mounties.
State College earns win
State College downed Central Dauphin 52-42 Friday for its second straight Mid-Penn Conference win.
Kelsey Love scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Little Lions, and Isabelle Leazier added 12 points in the 10-point victory.
Lady Rams cruise
Penns Valley improved its record to 7-2 with a 57-28 Mountain League win over Huntingdon on Friday.
Hannah Montminy scored 18 points in the win, and Isabella Culver added 17 points.
SJCA beats Harrisburg Academy
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy picked up a road win over Harrisburg Academy 42-16 Saturday.
Selena Mann and Denaya Poston shared top scoring honors for the Lady Wolves with nine points apiece. Maggie Mangene added six points.
Boys’ basketball
SJCA wins 6th straight
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy defeated Harrisburg Academy 84-43 Saturday for its sixth straight win.
The Wolves jumped on HA early for a 29-14 lead after one quarter, and pushed the advantage to 30 points, 51-21, by halftime.
Saint Joseph’s (10-4) got 18 points from Cameron Khoza. Jack Mangene had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six steals. Brendan Scanlon and Zane Thornburg scored in double digits as well with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Boys’ swimming
State College dominates at tri-meet
The State College boys won 10 of 11 events at Friday’s tri-meet against Penns Valley and Bellefonte.
The Little Lions’ Matt Brownstead was the lone double-winner in individual events. He took first in both the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
Brownstead was also part of a pair of first-place relay teams. He combined with Zachary Sherman, Foster Heasley and Joseph Mao to win the 200 medley relay. Anders Sonsteby joined Brownstead, Foster and Heasley on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Bellefonte’s Casey Corso prevailed in the 50 freestyle.
Girls’ swimming
Lady Rams impress
Penns Valley won six of 11 events on the girls’ side of Friday’s tri-meet with State College and Bellefonte.
The Lady Rams’ Sophie Gerhart and Anna Butler were both double-winners in the individual events. Gerhart triumphed in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle, while Butler finished first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The pair teamed up with Audrey Duck and Abbie Gerhart to take the 200 freestyle relay, as well.
Colleen Adams won the 100 butterfly for State College, which won four events.
Adams was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team that included Meghan Hughes, Sarah Flinton and Abbey Whipple.
State College’s Grace Dangelo prevailed in the 200 butterfly and teamed with Hughes, Jodie Challis and Mackenzie Pagett to take the 200 medley relay.
Bellefonte’s Caroline Helm won the 100 freestyle.
