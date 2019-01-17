HS sports roundup: P-O’s Halle Herrington slides into No. 2 all-time in county basketball scoring

A look at all the Centre County high school sports you missed this week through Wednesday night:
Girls’ basketball
Herrington moves up all-time list in loss
After surpassing the 2,000-career point mark Monday, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington became Centre County’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer Wednesday.
Herrington’s 18 points in the 67-49 loss to Penns Valley gave her 2,035 points for her career — moving her three points ahead of State College grad Kyla Irwin. Only Penns Valley’s Dana McDonald (1985-1989) has more career points. (No county boy has ever reached the 2,000-point milestone.)
The Lady Rams started off hot and led by eight points after the first quarter, before watching the halftime lead balloon to 40-21. Isabella Culver scored a game-high 27 points and Hannah Montminy added 16 points, helping Penns Valley improve to 8-3 on the season.
Samantha Bainey had 16 points for Philipsburg-Osceola, which fell to 5-7 with the loss.
State College holds on for victory
State College knocked off Central Dauphin East 58-51 on Monday.
Leading 20-13 after one quarter, the Lady Little Lions managed just seven points in the second quarter, and CDE rallied to forge a 27-27 halftime tie.
State College pulled ahead by four points at the end of three quarters and held on for a seven-point victory.
The Lady Little Lions’ Maya Bokunewicz scored a game-high 21 points. Isabelle Leazier finished with 20 points, and Kelsey Love added eight points.
BEA trips up on road
Bald Eagle Area fell to Huntingdon on the road Tuesday, 46-33.
Freshmen Maddy Perry and Kierra Serb led the Lady Eagles with 12 and nine points, respectively.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” BEA coach Darin Hazel said. “I thought Kierra Serb and Kristen Onder played well in their extended varsity minutes.”
Wrestling
Bellefonte slips past Huntingdon
Trailing Huntingdon by a point with one weight class left, Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey stepped up to record a major decision and lead his team to a 35-32 win Tuesday.
Aikey won 12-3 at 120 pounds.
Falls from Ryan Smith (132), Kenneth Simpson (152), Ethan Richner (160) and Ethan Rossman (195) helped the Red Raiders build a 31-16 lead, but Huntingdon got a pin, a major decision and two decisions in four straight matches to take a 32-31 lead, setting the stage for Aikey’s clinching victory.
Bellefonte 35, Huntingdon 32
126: Alex Coppolo (BAH) over Brynen Kisiel (HAH) (Dec 12-5) 132: Ryan Smith (BAH) over Morgan McDivitt (HAH) (Fall 1:02) 138: Jacob Wagner (HAH) over Dylan Dann (BAH) (MD 14-2) 145: Briar Deline (HAH) over Cole Stewart (BAH) (Fall 4:50) 152: Kenneth Simpson (BAH) over Draven Zook (HAH) (Fall 3:03) 160: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Andrew Finkle (HAH) (Fall 1:09) 170: Myles Baney (HAH) over Andrew Howe (BAH) (Fall 3:33) 182: Kyle Myers (BAH) over Ryder Kocik (HAH) (MD 15-5) 195: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over Gage Peters (HAH) (Fall 1:34) 220: Zack Peck (HAH) over Pierre James (BAH) (Fall 0:42) 285: Isaiah Reed (HAH) over Max Barrier (BAH) (MD 13-3) 106: Eden Wagner (HAH) over Aidan O`Shea (BAH) (Dec 2-0) 113: Caden Reamer (HAH) over Aaron Little (BAH) (Dec 4-1) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over Roland Mills (HAH) (MD 12-3).
Rams start hot in win
Penns Valley won the opening four matches — and five of the first six — to build an early lead over Clearfield in Tuesday’s 44-26 win.
Malachi Duvall (152) and Dristen Wolfe (160) started the dual meet with back-to-back decisions. Carter Felker (220) and Clayton Royer (132) recorded pins. Baylor Shunk (120) won by technical fall, and Dillon Covalt (285) eked out a 7-6 decision.
Penns Valley 44, Clearfield 26
152: Malachi Duvall (PVAH) over Caleb Freeland (CAH) (Dec 8-2) 160: Dristen Wolfe (PVAH) over Cole Smay (CAH) (Dec 7-2) 170: Zach Royer (PVAH) over (CAH) (For.) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over (CAH) (For.) 195: Brett Zattoni (CAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 220: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Matt Bush (CAH) (Fall 1:04) 285: Dillion Covalt (PVAH) over Avry Gisewhite (CAH) (Dec 7-6) 106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over (CAH) (For.) 113: Nolan Barr (CAH) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (MD 15-2) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Karson Kline (CAH) (TF 21-6 3:53) 126: Luke Freeland (CAH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (MD 14-3) 132: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Peyton Smay (CAH) (Fall 1:57) 138: Justin Hand (CAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 145: Jude Pallo (CAH) over Cole Felker (PVAH) (Fall 0:30).
Little Lions lose
Central Mountain racked up three pins in the first four bouts Tuesday against State College and went on to defeat the Little Lions 45-24.
State College’s Cole Urbas (220) and Jude Swisher (113) notched falls. Tyler Price (160), Andrew McLaughlin (182), Owen Wolcott (126) and Evan Courts (138) won their respective matches by decision.
Central Mountain 45, State College 24
145: Lane Porter (CMH) over Jason Dry (SCAH) (Fall 1:29) 152: Alonzo Henry (CMH) over Julien Simmons (SCAH) (Fall 3:59) 160: Tyler Price (SCAH) over Caleb Porter (CMH) (Dec 1-0) 170: Austin Confer (CMH) over Noah Prewitt (SCAH) (Fall 2:54) 182: Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) over Gage Sutliff (CMH) (Dec 10-5) 195: Tanner Riggle (CMH) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 1:25) 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Nikolas Miller (CMH) (Fall 2:47) 285: Jacob Edwards (CMH) over Harrison Schoen (SCAH) (Fall 1:33) 106: Derek Keen (CMH) over Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) (TF 22-5 5:23) 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Jason Rinker (CMH) (Fall 2:46) 120: Johnny Shreffler (CMH) over Owen Barr (SCAH) (Fall 0:31) 126: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Dalton Bechdel (CMH) (Dec 4-2) 132: Kayden Busey (CMH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (MD 12-3) 138: Evan Courts (SCAH) over Cody Coleman (CMH) (Dec 8-2).
BEA cruises past Juniata
Bald Eagle Area downed Juniata 58-9 Wednesday.
BEA won five of the seven contested matches, four by pin. Cooper Gilham (113), Drake Holderman (126), Alex Holt (132) and Drew Koleno (145) all picked up falls. Garrett Giedroc won a major decision.
Bald Eagle Area 58, Juniata 9
182: Tyler Wileman (JUHS) over Dylan Bisel (BEAH) (Dec 8-4) 195: David Close (BEAH) over (JUHS) (For.) 220: Chandler Burns (BEAH) over (JUHS) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Cooper Gilham (BEAH) over Tye Jabs (JUHS) (Fall 4:44) 120: Garrett Giedroc (BEAH) over Cameron Swigart (JUHS) (MD 11-3) 126: Drake Holderman (BEAH) over Tansen Miller (JUHS) (Fall 1:51) 132: Alex Holt (BEAH) over Jacob Gilson (JUHS) (Fall 0:55) 138: Tanner Weiand (JUHS) over Noah Foltz (BEAH) (Fall 1:35) 145: Drew Koleno (BEAH) over Albert Heister (JUHS) (Fall 4:47) 152: Richard Taylor (BEAH) over (JUHS) (For.) 160: Kaden Bittinger (BEAH) over (JUHS) (For.) 170: Brady Proctor (BEAH) over (JUHS) (For.)
Boys’ basketball
SJCA beats P-O, BEA
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy ran its winning streak to eight straight with victories this week over Philipsburg-Osceola and Bald Eagle Area.
The Wolves (12-4) defeated P-O 80-57 on Monday and beat the Eagles 53-49 on Wednesday.
Against the Mounties, Saint Joseph’s jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Led by Cameron Khoza’s six 3-pointers, Saint Joseph’s knocked down 11 treys on the night.
Khoza finished with a game-high 21 points. Brendan Scanlon scored 17 points, and Jack Mangene had 16 points. P-O’s Carson Jones scored 18 points, and Tyler Doyle had nine points.
Against Bald Eagle Area, Khoza scored 21. The Eagles’ Jaden Jones paced his team with 26 points while Drew Bucha added 10.
Red Raiders dominate
Bellefonte got 25 points from Noah Badger and 23 from Ben McCartney in a 78-56 win Tuesday over Clearfield.
The Red Raiders took a 12-8 lead after the first and increased the advantage throughout the remaining quarters. Bellefonte led by nine points at the half and held a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter, 54-41. The Red Raiders outscored Clearfield 24-15 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Cade Walker scored a game-high 32 points for Clearfield, and Karson Rumsky added 17. Nate Tice broke double digits for Bellefonte with 12, and Isaiah Nadolsky chipped in eight points.
