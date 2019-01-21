HS sports roundup: Penns Valley girls’ basketball improves to 9-3 after another win

Here’s everything you missed in Centre County high school sports, from last Thursday through the weekend:
Girls’ basketball
Lady Rams cruise
Penns Valley used an early surge Friday en route to a 62-37 Mountain League win over Central.
The Lady Rams (9-3) jumped out to a 22-8 lead at the start. Hannah Montminy, Emma Butler and Jordan Andrus all knocked down 3-pointers and Bella Culver scored six points on a pair of buckets and two foul shots in the quick start.
The Lady Rams outscored Central 11-5 in the second quarter for a 20-point halftime led. Montminy finished with a team-high 15 points, and Andrus scored 14.
Butler added 13 points, and Culver had nine.
State College loses to conference leader
State College fell behind Mid-Penn Conference leader Cumberland Valley by five at halftime Friday and couldn’t catch the Lady Eagles in the second half, falling at home 48-41.
The Lady Little Lions led 10-8 after one quarter, but Cumberland Valley responded with 16 points in the second quarter for a 24-19 lead at the break. CV edged State 10-7 in the third quarter, taking a 34-26 to the final quarter.
Isabelle Leazier hit three 3-pointers for the Lady Little Lions on her way to a game-high 15 points, and Maya Bokunewicz added 12 points.
BEA can’t clinch sweep
Bald Eagle Area traveled to Clearfield on Friday looking for a season sweep, but the Lady Bison got the split with a 48-38 win.
Clearfield grabbed a 25-15 lead by halftime and matched the Lady Eagles point for point in the second half. Lacee Barnhart drained three treys on her way to a team-high 19 points, and Georgia Cingle hit three 3s for nine points.
SJCA thumps opponent
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy downed Belleville Mennonite on Friday 51-8.
St. Joseph’s shut out Belleville in the first quarter for an early 15-0 lead and went up 25-3 by halftime. The Lady Wolves put the game out of reach with an 18-0 third quarter.
Denaya Poston Cooper led SJCA with 21 points. Kathleen Simander scored 16.
P-O loses close
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped a close one to Huntingdon on Friday, 48-44.
P-O jumped out to an early 13-7 lead, but Huntingdon responded in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Lady Mounties 33-19 over that span for a 40-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bearcats held P-O off in the fourth quarter for the win that improved their record to 9-3. Philipsburg-Osceola falls to 5-8.
Halle Herrington scored 23 points for the Lady Mounties and Samantha Bainey had 15 points.
Boys’ basketball
SJCA wins 9th straight
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy picked up its ninth straight win Friday, downing Belleville 85-21.
The Wolves (13-4) jumped on Bellville for a 31-8 lead after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 48-15 by halftime. Zane Thornburg scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half.
Jack Mangene led all scorers with 27 points. He also pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds for a double-double.
BEA loses in heartbreaker
Having lost by 25 to Clearfield earlier in the season, Bald Eagle Area looked for a better outing in the rematch — and it was promising through three quarters.
BEA led the Bison by seven heading to the fourth quarter, but foul trouble slowed down the Eagles, allowing Clearfield to escape with a 57-55 win.
The Eagles got off to a strong start with a 13-5 first quarter and held a 27-24 advantage at halftime before Clearfield rallied in the fourth quarter. BEA’s Jaden Jones poured in a team-high 27 points, and Nathan Hoover scored in double digits as well with 12 points.
Wrestling
5 from SJCA earn tourney gold
Five Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestlers brought home first-place trophies from the WSAZ Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Huntington, W.Va., giving the team the small school division championship with 213 points and a second-place finish in the overall team race.
Zack Witmer (132), Caleb Dowling (145), Keegan Rothrock (152), Tyler Stoltzfus (160) and Kolby Franklin (195) all won titles. Amonn Ohl (120) took second, and Zachary Rosenberger (170) finished fifth.
Ohl had four pins. Rothrock, Stoltzfus and Franklin each had three. Dowling won by fall twice and had a pair of technical falls. Witmer had three technical falls. Wrestling through the consolation bracket, Rosenberger won five matches, all by pin.
P-O powers past Central
Philipsburg-Osceola got pins in four of its first five matches Thursday to set the tone in a 60-15 victory over Central.
The Mounties had six falls in all from Tristan Beauseigneur (160), Parker Moore (182), Dylan Yastro (195), Tyler Anderson (220), Nick Courdriet (113) and Alex Dunkelberger.
Gabe Dunkelberger (126) and Hunter Weitoish (152) won 7-0 and 9-3 decisions, respectively.
Philipsburg-Osceola 60, Central 15
160: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Lane Kocher (CHM) (Fall 2:44) 170: Zach Parks (CHM) over Kalob Spurling (POAH) (Dec 9-6) 182: Parker Moore (POAH) over Jacob Detwiler (CHM) (Fall 1:11) 195: Dylan Yastro (POAH) over Michael Fowkes (CHM) (Fall 4:41) 220: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over Jarod Webb (CHM) (Fall 1:59) 285: Jimmy Bryan (POAH) over (CHM) (For.) 106: Nick Bryan (POAH) over (CHM) (For.) 113: Nick Coudriet (POAH) over Alex Bowman (CHM) (Fall 0:41) 120: Austin Foster (POAH) over (CHM) (For.) 126: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over Ian Crouch (CHM) (Dec 7-0) 132: Brandon Holsinger (CHM) over Aaron Foster (POAH) (Fall 4:56) 138: Alex Dunkelberger (POAH) over Matthew Morgan (CHM) (Fall 1:24) 145: Tanner Hall (CHM) over Quinten Moslak (POAH) (Fall 1:21) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Logan Marko (CHM) (Dec 9-3)
Rams slip past Mifflinburg
Dillion Covalt (285) started Penns Valley’s match against Mifflinburg with a pin Thursday, and Abraham Allenbach (182) and Carter Felker (195) won with back-to-back falls late in the match, to help the Rams get by the Wildcats 37-31.
Baylor Shunk (120) had a pin for the Rams as well.
Clayton Royer (132) claimed a major decision, and Malachi Duvall (152) won by decision.
Penns Valley 37, Mifflinburg 31
285: Dillon Covalt (PVAH) over Graham Wiand (MAH) (Fall 0:00) 106: Hayden Yearick (PVAH) over (MAH) (For.) 113: Gabe Gramly (MAH) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (Fall 0:00) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Dylan Linn (MAH) (Fall 0:00) 126: Troy Bingaman (MAH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (Dec 8-2) 132: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Malik Valencia (MAH) (MD 10-1) 138: Lane Kahley (MAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 145: Clayton Reed (MAH) over Cole Felker (PVAH) (Dec 5-1) 152: Malachi DuVall (PVAH) over Eric Gessner (MAH) (Dec 6-0) 160: Cody Rokavec (MAH) over Dristen Wolfe (PVAH) (MD 13-1) 170: Jansen Houdeshell (MAH) over Zach Royer (PVAH) (Dec 6-5) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Deven Doane (MAH) (Fall 0:00) 195: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Davidson Reigle (MAH) (Fall 0:00) 220: Quentin Doane (MAH) over (PVAH) (For.)
Little Lions fall
Cumberland Valley downed State College on Thursday, 34-30.
Tyler Price (160) had the Little Lions’ lone fall of the match. Bailey Weaverling (106), Owen Woolcott (126), Julien Simmons (152) and Andrew McLaughlin (195) all took decisions.
Cole Urbas (220) and Harrison Schoen (285) won the final two matches by forfeit to set the final score.
Cumberland Valley 34, State College 30
106: Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) over Noah Groelly (CVH) (Dec 11-6) 113: Ruston Dzielak (CVH) over Jude Swisher (SCAH) (Fall 0:44) 120: Jaciah Whitcomb (CVH) over Owen Barr (SCAH) (Fall 0:53) 126: Owen Woolcott (SCAH) over Ben Monn (CVH) (Dec 4-3) 132: Mason Viehman (CVH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Fall 1:27) 138: Cade Reichart (CVH) over Evan Courts (SCAH) (Dec 6-1) 145: Jacob McKenzie (CVH) over Jason Dry (SCAH) (MD 15-4) 152: Julien Simmons (SCAH) over Ben Belga (CVH) (Dec 8-2) 160: Tyler Price (SCAH) over Keegan McCoy (CVH) (Fall 2:42) 170: Matthew Barrick (CVH) over Alexander Hynoski (SCAH) (Dec 5-2) 182: Jacob Lucas (CVH) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 0:18) 195: Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) over Dontey Rogan (CVH) (Dec 5-4) 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over (CVH) (For.) 285: Harrison Schoen (SCAH) over (CVH) (For.)
