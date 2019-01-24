HS sports roundup: Bellefonte girls’ basketball slips past P-O

Here’s everything you missed in Centre County high school sports so far this week, through Wednesday night:
Girls’ basketball
Bellefonte edges P-O
Bellefonte opened up a 10-point lead in the third quarter against Philipsburg-Osceola and held on for a 54-52 home win Monday.
Bellefonte outscored the Lady Mounties 17-9 in the second quarter for a 28-23 halftime lead. Maddie Tice quickly made it an eight-point lead with a 3-pointer to open the second half and upped the advantage to 10 with a bucket later in the quarter. P-O scored the final five points of the quarter, however, to cut the lead in half.
P-O closed to within two late in the game, but foul shots from Maddie Steiner and Tice sealed the win.
Tice led Bellefonte (6-9) with 17 points, and Sara DeHaas scored 12 points. Halle Herrington scored a game-high 26 points for P-O, which fell to 5-9.
State College wins 2 games
State College picked up road wins on back-to-back nights, downing Hollidaysburg 48-41 Monday and knocking off Harrisburg 56-40 Tuesday.
Up by eight at halftime against Hollidaysburg, the Lady Little Lions took a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter, 37-24, and went on to victory. State College’s Maya Bokunewicz scored a game-high 22 points, and Isabelle Leazier finished with 18.
State College fell behind Harrisburg 18-13 after one quarter before taking control of the game in the second with an 18-2 run. The Lady Little Lions knocked down nine 3-pointers on the night, led by three each from Kelsey Love and Jessica Lingenfelter.
Bokunewicz led SC with 18 points, Love scored 15 and Lingenfelter added nine points.
Boys’ basketball
Red Raiders win big over P-O
Four Bellefonte players scored in double digits Wednesday to help the Red Raiders down Philipsburg-Osceola 76-46.
Bellefonte jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter. The Mounties kept the deficit in the low double-digits through the second and third quarter before Bellefonte put the game away with 23 points in the fourth.
The Red Raiders knocked down 13 3-pointers on the night, led by four each from Ben McCartney and Nick Fisher. McCartney finished with a game-high 18 points, and Fisher scored 14.
Joey Maggs had 11 points. Noah Badger added 10. And Carson Jones led P-O with 14 points, with Ryan Whitehead scoring 11.
P-O powers past Mo Valley
Although P-O fell to Bellefonte on Wednesday, it did come out with a victory Tuesday. The Mounties beat Moshannon Valley 58-47 to pick up their fourth win of the season.
Tied 15-15 after the first quarter, P-O outscored Mo Valley 12-5 in the second for a 27-20 halftime lead. Philipsburg-Osceola (4-12) extended the lead to 10 points by the end of the third quarter to get the win.
Ryan Whitehead scored a game-high 20 points, Tyler Doyle added 12 points, and Kaleb Richardson had 10 points.
Wrestling
Little Lions lose
Cedar Cliff beat State College on Monday 57-16.
Jude Swisher (113) and Andrew McLaughlin (220) had pins, and Cole Urbas (195) won a 15-2 major decision for the Little Lions.
Cedar Cliff 57, State College 16
285: Anthony Shires (CCH) over Harrison Schoen (SCAH) (Fall 2:38) 106: Aiden Lewis (CCH) over Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) (Fall 4:33) 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Mark Paradine (CCH) (Fall 3:09) 120: Cole Baer (CCH) over Owen Barr (SCAH) (Fall 1:35) 126: Creed Bogardus (CCH) over Clayton Leidy (SCAH) (Dec 3-2) 132: JJ Wilson (CCH) over Owen Woolcott (SCAH) (Fall 1:22) 138: Michael Cassidy (CCH) over Evan Courts (SCAH) (Dec 7-4) 145: Christian Prestil (CCH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Fall 1:48) 152: Danny Zigue (CCH) over Connor Gully (SCAH) (Fall 0:39) 160: Isaiah Auman (CCH) over Tyler Price (SCAH) (Dec 9-3) 170: Bobby Whalen (CCH) over Alexander Hynoski (SCAH) (Fall 3:35) 182: Elijah Ikeda (CCH) over Nicholas Beebe (SCAH) (Fall 0:53) 195: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Donovan Ball (CCH) (MD 15-2) 220: Andrew McLaughlin (SCAH) over Jayvon Godineaux (CCH) (Fall 2:45)
P-O rallies for win
After losing the first two bouts Tuesday against Tyrone, Philipsburg-Osceola rebounded by winning five straight en route to a 37-27 come-from-behind victory over the Golden Eagles.
Chase Chapman (138) and Tristan Beauseigneur (145) notched back-to-back falls for the Mounties’ lone pins on the night. Parker Moore (182) won by a major decision.
Hunter Weitoish (152), Tyler Anderson (220) and Jimmy Bryan (285) took decisions.
Philipsburg-Osceola 37, Tyrone 27
113: Hunter Walk (TAH) over Nick Coudriet (POAH) (Dec 9-8) 120: Mason Walls (TAH) over Austin Foster (POAH) (Dec 12-8) 126: Aaron Foster (POAH) over (TAH) (For.) 132: Gabe Dunkelberger (POAH) over (TAH) (For.) 138: Chase Chapman (POAH) over Brandon Ixtepan (TAH) (Fall 2:56) 145: Tristan Beauseigneur (POAH) over Noah Sprankle (TAH) (Fall 5:15) 152: Hunter Weitoish (POAH) over Alex Weaver (TAH) (Dec 11-9) 160: Zach Lash (TAH) over Kaleb Stamm (POAH) (Fall 2:57) 170: Tommy Hicks (TAH) over Kalob Spurling (POAH) (Fall 0:35) 182: Parker Moore (POAH) over Aric Reader (TAH) (MD 12-3) 195: James Lewis (TAH) over (POAH) (For.) 220: Tyler Anderson (POAH) over Braeden Nevling-Ray (TAH) (Dec 9-4) 285: Jimmy Bryan (POAH) over Parker Allen (TAH) (Dec 6-2) 106: Ashton Sipes (TAH) over Nick Bryan (POAH) (Dec 9-7)
Rams fall
Penns Valley lost to Huntingdon on Tuesday, 41-29.
Abraham Allebach (182), Carter Felker (195), and Baylor Shunk (120) all had pins for the Rams. Clayton Royer (132) won a major decision. Cole Felker (152) and Dillon Covalt (285) took decisions.
Huntingdon 41, Penns Valley 29
126: Brynen Kisiel (HAH) over Nate Long (PVAH) (Fall 1:20) 132: Clayton Royer (PVAH) over Morgan McDivitt (HAH) (TF 19-2 4:00) 138: Jacob Wagner (HAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 145: Briar Deline (HAH) over Malachi DuVall (PVAH) (Fall 2:19) 152: Cole Felker (PVAH) over Draven Zook (HAH) (Dec 8-2) 160: Andrew Finkle (HAH) over Charles Martin (PVAH) (TF 25-10 5:35) 170: Myles Baney (HAH) over Zach Royer (PVAH) (Fall 4:50) 182: Abraham Allebach (PVAH) over Ryder Kocik (HAH) (Fall 2:26) 195: Carter Felker (PVAH) over Zack Peck (HAH) (Fall 4:50) 220: Gage Peters (HAH) over (PVAH) (For.) 285: Dillon Covalt (PVAH) over Isaiah Reed (HAH) (Dec 7-2) 106: Eden Wagner (HAH) over Hayden Yearick (PVAH) (SV-1 6-4) 113: Caden Reamer (HAH) over Justin Darlington (PVAH) (Dec 8-3) 120: Baylor Shunk (PVAH) over Roland Mills (HAH) (Fall 3:57)
