District wrestling seedings, schedule announced

Four local wrestling teams — three in Class 2A and one in Class 3A — have earned spots in the District 6 Dual Meet tournament, with the seedings and schedule announced Friday.
Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola reached the postseason duals. State College missed the Class 3A duals by a single place, as did Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Class 2A.
In Class 3A, Bellefonte is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4-seed Altoona at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 in Tyrone. The winner of that match will then face the winner of Mifflin County-Central Mountain later that same day in Tyrone for the district dual title.
There’s a lot more action featured in the bigger Class 2A. Penns Valley boasts the best seed in the county at No. 3. Because of that, it will receive a first-round bye and will compete at home Wednesday against the winner of No. 6-seed Forest Hills and No. 11-seed Mount Union, who will wrestle in Penns Valley’s gym that same day at 6 p.m.
The Rams are tentatively scheduled to face the winner at 8 p.m.
No. 8-seed Bald Eagle Area will also compete 6 p.m. Wednesday — but at Huntingdon. The Eagles will square off against No. 9-seed Richland and, if BEA wins, they will meet No. 1-seed Huntingdon immediately afterward.
No. 7-seed Philipsburg-Osceola will compete a day earlier, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Westmont Hilltop. The Mounties will square off against No. 10-seed Southern Huntingdon, with the winner facing No. 2-seed Westmont Hilltop that same night.
The Class 2A semifinals and finals are slated for Feb. 2 at Tyrone after the Class 3A semifinals and finals are completed.
